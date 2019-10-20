Circumcision, Mutilation, and Conversion Therapy

by

In preparing for my youth Sunday School lesson this morning, a scripture jumped out and bit me in the way that they sometimes do when you read something that you have read dozens of times before but all of a sudden notice that it means something that you never suspected it meant. The scripture was in the third chapter of Paul’s Epistle to the Philippians.

Beware of the dogs, beware of the evil workers, beware of those who mutilate the flesh! For it is we who are the circumcision, who worship in the Spirit of God and boast in Christ Jesus and have no confidence in the flesh. (Phil. 3:2-3 NRSV)

My great surprise is in the phrase “those who mutilate the flesh,” by which Paul means those who require circumcision. But this is a much stronger condemnation of circumcision than he makes in other places, where ie more or less says “do it or don’t; it’s up to you.” The KJV encourages us to miss the strength of the condemnation by using the word “concision,” instead of “those who mutilate.” And, while “concision” meant something like “mutilation” in the 16th century, it now mainly has to do with the length of one’s paragraphs.

So, why is Paul, who is writing from prison and trying to prepare the Church to move forward without his leadership, so harsh on a practice that he and most of the other Church leaders have undergone and willingly advocated for their family members? We know, of course, that circumcision had become the principal dividing line in the early Church between those who saw Christianity as an extension of Judaism and those who saw it as its own thing. Paul was very squarely in the “its own thing” camp.



But this is not the only thing at stake. Adult circumcision was a significant barrier to entry in the days before anesthesia or antibiotics. (Even now it would not exactly be no big deal). Under the best of circumstances it was extremely painful, and, under the worst, things could go drastically wrong. Christians in Paul’s day were often called to sacrifice far greater things in the name of discipleship, but Paul felt strongly that those sacrifices should actually have something to do with discipleship.



Circumcision, on the other hand, had to do with making certain people comfortable. But this is not how the first generation of Jewish converts saw it. They saw circumcision, along with certain dietary restrictions and other tenets of the law, as self-evident truths of nature and, therefore, non-negotiable requirements for living in accordance with the will of God.

This view was held even by the head of the Church, Peter, until his remarkable vision in Acts 10, after which he stands up in the First Christian Council and asks, “Now therefore why are you putting God to the test by placing on the neck of the disciples a yoke that neither our ancestors nor we have been able to bear?” (Acts 15: 10 NRSV).



The question, I think, is one that we all have to ask ourselves regularly. Why do we require sacrifices of others that we do not require of ourselves? Why do we create entry barriers to the Kingdom of God? Is it really the cost of discipleship? Or are we placing a yoke on potential disciples in order to make sure that we are not uncomfortable around them?



The entire phenomenon of conversion therapy–which has been in the news this week as the State of Utah considers legislation to ban the practice for minors–raises very similar issues for our Christian community. Even if we assume that it works (and there is absolutely no reason to assume that it works) conversion therapy begins from the premise that a person is unacceptable to God as they are, and it requires them to submit to painful procedures (emotionally if not physically) in order to qualify for God’s acceptance. All that can matter to the state in determining whether or not to allow this procedure abuses children. Christians, on the other hand, can also reflect on the fact that it abuses scripture

This does not mean that any of us can become disciples without changing. Undergoing a mighty change of heart actually is one of the requirements of Christian discipleship. When Paul calls circumcision “mutilation,” he is not saying that people don’t have to give things up, or make sacrifices, in order to become Christians. Rather, he is saying to the Church, “don’t create barriers that aren’t really barriers” and “don’t make people convert who they are into who you are simply so that you don’t have to be uncomfortable around them.”

Throughout the New Testament, both Peter and Paul warn us that we must be very careful about the yokes and burdens we present as the costs of discipleship. Partly this is because we have not been called to police the starting line, but to make sure that everyone feels enough love and grace to begin the journey. But it is also because human beings have a hard time distinguishing between the divine law and our own sense of comfort. In order to feel more comfortable, we often “pu[t] God to the test by placing on the neck of the disciples a yoke that neither our ancestors nor we have been able to bear.” This is precisely what Paul called “mutilation,” and it is not how the Kingdom of God works.

