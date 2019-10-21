Come Follow Me, A Thank You

by

I miss three-hour church. I really do. I would switch back in a heartbeat. But I am absolutely grateful for the new Sunday School curriculum. The manuals themselves are essentially forgettable. It is instead the framework of study that has been the blessing. As I see it, there are two overwhelming goods in the curriculum. First is that the lessons are based on large chunks of scriptural text, and not random verses from all over the place. This allows for careful reading (as a side note, read Ben’s recent post on the previous generation of curriculum development). The second is that church leaders encouraged supplemental study groups. Consequently, this is a love letter to my ward.



A group of friends (or people that were willing be friends) in the ward decided to get together every two to three weeks for a serious discussion of our bible reading. We haven’t slaved away at following the precise reading schedule of Come Follow Me (we did not harmonize the Gospels), but have roughly been on a similar trajectory. Most everyone has used an alternate translation. I’ve used Hart’s, but most people have used an NSRV study bible, with maybe one or two NIVs or KJVs. We have also had a supplemental reading, typically from Brown’s An Introduction to the New Testament.

Someone typically leads the discussion, depending on whose home we are meeting at, but it is really that: a discussion. The dynamic has been extraordinary, with people sharing observations and questions, and responding. People are vulnerable. It hasn’t been the right fit for everyone who has come, but I can genuinely say that that I have felt the power of God in these conversations more than at any other place this year. We meet on Sunday evenings and typically talk for a couple of hours. Sometimes only a few people can make it, other times we have more than a dozen.

In my opinion and experience, it is impossible to read the New Testament seriously and not be utterly cut apart. It is challenging in the best ways. And to be frank, because I know that I need to show up and participate in a real discussion, I read and take notes. I think about it. And because I often do the reading over a day or two, I am able to think about the text in ways that reading a chapter a day just doesn’t allow. I’ve learned more and felt more connected to the text than before. And I have felt more connected to people at church.

Despite starting out as an opportunity chaser, for various reasons, I have ended out living in the same place for the last fifteen years. I have said before that you can take a couple of hundred of faithful Mormons, throw them together, and the cogs of the church will turn. There will be talks and lessons and activities. There will be refreshments. Calling will be filled and service will be performed. But this is not Zion. Zion requires love, and I am convinced that it takes time—years—to love each other. Sometimes that love will be instantaneous, and sometimes it will take a decade. But as we work together, going on campouts, and washing dishes after ward parties, we get to know each other. We learn to love.

I have seen and felt Zion this year, even if it is fleeting and for a stolen hour on Sunday nights. So thank you. Thank you to the church leaders that encouraged us to make the effort. Thank you for reading with me. Thank you for your vulnerable moments of reflection. And thank you, as well for going on campouts, and for washing dishes. Thank you for refreshments, and for activities, lessons, and talks. Thank you for loving me, in spite of me, and for loving my children. I love you too.