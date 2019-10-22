Why Write (and Read!) about Church History Women?

by

Mcarthur Krishna is an author, artist, and friend. She, along with Bethany Brady Spalding, is the author of the Girls Who Choose God series of books.

So, the church history department conducted a survey a few years ago and asked members to name five women from church history. (No, listing “Sister Smith” five times doesn’t count.) Not surprisingly, the vast majority of members could not. Why isn’t this a surprise to me? Because neither could I!

As always, this sort of thing drives my co-author to action. Let’s add another book to our Girls Who Choose God series— this one about women from church history. And so, here it is!

Now, writing this book was actually way more difficult than writing the first two volumes… for the exact opposite reason those were a challenge. First, THERE ARE SO MANY WOMEN IN CHURCH HISTORY! And second, I had to dodge all the people who wanted their own relative in… including my own family. (And trust me— their stories were also fabulous!)

Because, as we started looking around to educate ourselves about women in the church from the 1830s to the 1920s… there are gazillions. There are women who welcomed missionaries, led groups of saints, helped the prophet, crossed the plains, became doctors/politicians/writers, fought for the right to vote, raised families, started schools, received congratulations from presidents of the USA, and more! There are, frankly, a lot of impressive women. It took more than a year to read and read and read to find the collection of women we wanted for our book— and obviously had to leave a lot out. Thank goodness for the scholars at the church history department who kept us informed and tight along the way!

So, why should you read about church history women? Because, trust me, they will make YOU better. (They made me better.) They will inspire you to choose God— with boldness and bravery. You have a unique gift to offer the world— and these women can encourage you to work hard to make that passion happen. So, go read about these women… and go choose God in your contribution to the world.