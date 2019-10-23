God the Parent

I jettisoned Heavenly Mother a few years ago, and to be honest, I don’t miss Her. How could I? She was never real to me to begin with. When I was a young woman, I was fascinated by the idea of a Heavenly Mother, and very frustrated by my lack of information about her. But I think my desire to know more about Heavenly Mother did not stem from a desire to know God. I think that having grown up in a patriarchal religion, with an all-male power structure, where God was referred to always as “Heavenly Father,” I just wanted confirmation that women were equally important to men in the grand scheme of things, that I wouldn’t get to the afterlife and find out that I was a second-class citizen for eternity.
A few weeks ago, someone on Twitter was criticizing the idea that you can’t fully understand God’s love until you become a parent yourself. Obviously, this can be a hard thing to hear if you are not a parent (and harder if you know you are likely never to be one). I know why we speak of God as a Father (i.e., a parent). It’s a good metaphor, assuming you’ve experienced parental love on the receiving end. The god of Judaism and Christianity is a personal god, one who cares for his creations and is invested in their success/happiness/general well-being/etc. God also makes the rules. So God as a parent is a good metaphor, but like all metaphors, it has its limits.
Obviously, not everyone receives the parental love and guidance they need as children. But even if we do, our parents are not perfect. God is perfect. Jesus explained God’s love by reminding us how parents love their children and then asking us to imagine something even greater than that. This was hard enough for me to comprehend when I was only trying to imagine it from a child’s perspective. I was fortunate to have been raised by good, loving parents, but I realized at some point that my relationship with my earthly father was distorting my conception of God because subconsciously I was taking my dad’s personality traits and trying to graft them onto this immortal, omnipotent being. This might work for some people, but it didn’t work for me. One of my dad was enough for me; I didn’t need another, (even) more intimidating version of him. I had to make a conscious effort to think of God as not my father.
In some ways, it may have been helpful to think of God as my mother. My mother was very affectionate and easy to talk to. (Come to think of it, she might have appreciated it if I’d poured out more of my heart to her heavenly counterpart, if only to give her a break.) But it was impossible to think of God as a mother when I knew he was supposed to be a father, i.e. a man. I was explicitly forbidden to pray to God the Mother, and I couldn’t overcome the suspicion that this mysterious, mostly-theoretical, esoteric being was not the real God. I could have prayed to her if I wanted to, I guess, but I would have felt silly.
If anything, it became even more difficult to understand God as a parent when I had my own children. Because while my parents had their flaws, they had nothing on my own parental shortcomings. I loved my children more than I had ever loved anyone or anything else in my life. I also frequently resented them. They drove me insane. I made so many mistakes with my kids because I was tired and selfish and had no idea what I was doing. (God may understand what it’s like trying to function on little to no sleep, but I don’t think God actually executes parental duties while actually sleep-deprived. God has his own timeline; God can take a nap first.) Screwing up our kids is a universally-relatable parenting experience, but it’s not philosophically consistent with an all-knowing, all-powerful, all-benevolent God.
So yes, God as Father or Mother is a perfectly serviceable metaphor. I understand the truth it means to convey, but I really began to understand God’s love when I stopped taking God’s parenthood so literally. What made me finally reject the notion of a Heavenly Mother? I don’t know, but I reckon it coincided with me finally rejecting the notion that a perfectly loving parent would value me less just because I was female. I no longer needed a feminine divine as evidence that women were equal to men in the eternal realm. So I gave Her up. It was liberating. And I feel like I understand God better now that I’m able to imagine God transcending human categories such as male and female. Is it easy for me to imagine? No, it’s not. But giving myself permission to imagine it eliminates a lot of the theological problems that used to weigh so heavily on my mind. Again, this is just how it works for me, and I know it isn’t consistent with
Mormonism the restored Gospel as most members of the church understand it. But if it turns out that I’m wrong, and there really is a Heavenly Mother along with this Heavenly Father I’ve heard so much about, I’m not too worried. Someone who doesn’t need to be prayed to probably isn’t going to be offended that I don’t believe in Her.
Comments
This is a bizarre post. Made me think. Not convinced yet.
So glad to see that others have had difficulties with parental metaphors for God being treated as self-evident in their meaning, interpretation, and devotional application!
God is not omnipotent, omniscient, nor omnipresent. The scripture says that when He appears we will see that He is like us, in form, and, I add, in substance of personality. Although His thoughts are not our thoughts nor His ways our ways. We cannot project ourselves on to Him, though we will continue to do that even after He has lost all meaning, is less than an dimensionless breath. The meaning of theology is backsliding into Mystery and calling it forward. Forward into nothingness, mein droogs!!
Interesting approach. Hardly bizarre. The parent metaphor/truth/whatever can be quite harmful to those whose experience of their mortal parents is one of anger, non-communication, and wholly lacking in love perceivable by the child or young adult (however real it may actually have been). There are enough cases of “I’m NOT so glad when daddy comes home” that, regardless of divine reality, it might be desireable to find another way to teach of God’s love. I wonder how that could be done.
Interesting take on the subject. I for one have struggled greatly with the concept of a Heavenly Mother, stemming from the fact that more and more lately I have felt abandoned and ignored by God. It is much less painful to believe there may not actually be any distant and aloof space parents that want nothing to do with me, or my amazing gay friends and family, than to believe there are actually two of them.
And I feel like I understand God better now that I’m able to imagine God transcending human categories such as male and female. Is it easy for me to imagine? No, it’s not. But giving myself permission to imagine it eliminates a lot of the theological problems that used to weigh so heavily on my mind.
I really sympathize with this personal witness of how you conceive of the divine, Rebecca. I’m in mostly the same place–a different set of experiences and chain of reasons led me there, but the same place nonetheless. One of the happy consequences of realizing that neither “Mother” nor “Father” does God, or God’s relationship with us, any justice is that it allows us to safely tuck the Proclamation on the Family away in the unused filing cabinet it should be, and exchange that kind of familial and gender literalism for whatever metaphors suit our own mortal experiences best.
Rebecca, I’ve heard the same about not really understanding God until you become a parent. And I don’t agree. Perhaps parent-child relationship were different thousands of years ago (but then I read the parable of the prodigal son and laugh at that thought), but I feel I understand God even less after being a parent.
If the stories conveyed in the scriptures are even somewhat accurate, I can’t justify destroying entire cities (full of innocent children) just because I don’t like what their parents are doing, nor can I justify directing some of my children to kill others of my children just because those other children have a different relationship with me. I understand letting my kids solve their own problems and learn from experience, but I also don’t let them wander onto a busy highway just so they learn to look both ways. And, yes, my kids argue and fight occasionally, but I step in before things get dangerous. Yeah, the scriptures talk about God stepping in occasionally or at least sending someone in his place, but for the last couple thousand years, it’s been pretty quiet as far as appearances go. Meanwhile the kids can’t seem to get enough killing, raping, torturing, and abusing each other.
The God of the Old Testament represents the brutal and viscous patriarchy, as “Not A Cougar” observes. Does the God of the New Testament reflect a more feminine being? Perhaps we are worshiping a queer God, one confused as to Their sexuality.
I enjoyed this post and am much on the same page as Rebecca. I like the term divine mystery and my idea of God is unknowable and can manifest his/her/itself in many different ways. I don’t think we can comprehend the divine and have tried to make it as close to something we know as possible. We have done that with the atonement theology, God is bound by law to punish for sin and a clever workaround was the atonement. We also get tied up into knots with the ideas of plural Heavenly Mothers, spirit birth, our own worlds, etc. I think we are trying to make God in our own image, but I have found peace being OK with not being able to know much about God and just trying to appreciate the moments I feel connected to the divine.
“Someone who doesn’t need to be prayed to probably isn’t going to be offended that I don’t believe in Her.” This sick burn beautifully illustrates the folly of simultaneously promoting Her existence while limiting our access to Her.
Personally, I find great value in believing in and praying to my Heavenly Mother. I’ve learned things about God (and myself) that I couldn’t understand when I conceived of God as exclusively male. But I also readily admit that could just as easily be a quirk of my own personality and upbringing. Institutionally, I think belief in a Heavenly Mother is nonsensical, reductive, and even a bit dangerous since we’re unwilling to incorporate Her into our theology and/or ordinances except as a cosmological womb.
I have come to pretty much the same belief as you have, but from a different angle. My earthly father was sexually abusive. So, being a girl meant abuse.
So, with the whole God loves you just like your parents that we got in primary was really hard to try to say, No,God has a perfect love. But then stories in primary were about God protecting this or that boy who grew up to be prophet. The stories about how God loves us all seemed to be about boys and men. Then I saw how the church treats males as compared to females. Boys got scouts, girls got nothing, not even activity days when I was growing up. The boys playing basketball at YM/YW always kicked us out of the gym, no matter what we had planned or how long we had planned it. The boys always got what they wanted. We got our YW camp canceled one year because the boy had their 12 camp in 12 months. We got no camp that year, they got 12. This was all just treated as normal, and if we girls tried complaining, we were told to hush, because the boys were the future priesthood leaders of the church.
Yup, my earthly father was abusive to girls and so was Heavenly Father, because while boys grew up to be men, girls grew up to baby incubators, not humans deserving of love, just baby incubators, or wicket temptresses.
So, I really struggled to accept Mormon God and how blatantly sexist he was. The church is sexist and God wasn’t stepping in and knocking the “prophets” the side of the head with a two by four, so God must approve the sexism. The image of a loving Father…well I didn’t have any concept of love from a father, just using me for sex.
I tried to turn to Heavenly Mother, but just as my earthly mother was helpless against the abuse, so apparently is Heavenly Mother, either complicit, or helpless to prevent her daughter from being treated as worthless. And the church made it clear the Heavenly Mother was less than Heavenly Father. If they were equal the church would teach of them equally and pray to them equally, but instead, we get shamed for needing to know of our Heavenly Mother and forbidden to pray to her. Can you imaging a father so abusive that he would forbid his children from talking to their mother?
I finally gave up completely on “Mormon God” (and Mormon church) and by rejecting a sexist very male God, there was then no need for a female counter part. The Catholic concept of God that Mormons mock as making no sense, actually makes a lot more sense than a physical God with penis and all that doesn’t love his daughters as much as he loves his sons. So, by rejecting that God is male, there is also no female God either. God is neither father nor mother, because he/she/it is bigger than both together.
Thank you for this post, Rebecca. I feel mostly the same way. I don’t even know what to do with Heavenly Mother, and neither does the church.
I’m there with you. The belief in God the Mother solves a lot of problems that arise from understanding God the Father with human expectations about masculine gender, but it causes just as many problems. Should any God worthy of the title be limited by our human expectations about masculine or feminine gender? I can’t quite believe that heaven is that heteronormative.
At the same time, I know people have had sacred experiences with the Mother that I don’t want to minimize. Maybe I’ll just say that my own personal idea of God is that there is no part of humanity that our creator fails to fully comprehend. Maybe when it’s time to see “face to face” instead of “through a glass darkly” I’ll be wrong, and discover that there really are separate Mother and Father Gods. But if so, I doubt they’ll blame me for the darkness of the glass.
I would say pretty much the same as Russell Arben Fox–by a different set of experiences and chain of reasons to a similar recognition that parent and family metaphors are useful in their sphere, but limiting.
I think this post is brave. Thinking along these lines nearly shuts down my ability any any interest in having a theological–nature of god–discussion in Mormon company.
I resonate to the difficulties related to fathers. I have counseled with people who had a very difficult relationship with their father and had to jettison the metaphor early in order to have any peace in their spiritual development. For myself, I had the opposite experience (as described in the OP) of a good father quite remarkable in every way, where it took many decades to realize that even he was an insufficient model.
Also in the category of “brave”: although I’ve now seen it three times in as many days, for a Mormon woman to do any kind of take-down on the Mother in Heaven doctrine is shockingly counter-cultural.
Years ago, I started addressing prayers as “Dear God in Heaven” or “Dear Heavenly Parent.” I do so both in private and in public prayers.
This post resonated with me, too. I love the concept of both the masculine and the feminine divine. And the God-as-parent metaphor is beautiful and meaningful. But I have serious misgivings with a Mother in Heaven.
I mean, I’m pleased that many in the Church seem to be open to listening to feminists’ voices on this point, and somewhat open to gender equity (e.g., Gospel Topics essay, the change to the YW’s theme, etc.).
But, theologically, I find the concept of Mother in Heaven so bound up in the offensive notions of polygamy in the afterlife–which I reject–that I can’t quite ever accept the idea of a Mother in Heaven. (I still feel bad saying that, knowing how meaningful the idea of a Mother in Heaven is to so many.) I just can’t separate her from polygamy (i.e., Section 132 “then [and only then] they shall be gods). In my mind, a Mother in Heaven does more theological harm than good.
Thank you. There have been times that I’ve been completely exasperated by the far too-little, way too-late efforts of church leadership to begin discussing Heavenly Mother (or at least Heavenly Parents). However, I realized at some point that new, authoritative assumptions about a second godly parent would likely be as disastrous as the assumptions declared about the male, father God. The last thing I want to hear over the pulpit is what some general authority (male or female) believes beyond a shadow of a doubt about the existence and function of a Heavenly Mother. I think we’d be much better off if we dramatically decreased the assumptions already circulated about the presumed male counterpart. Another reason I think the parent-child analogy is problematic is that it promotes infantilization of adult members–last week in SS we read about children obeying their parents and parents not provoking their children, and people were comparing (as Mormons do constantly) obedience of children to earthy parents to obedience of adults to God (but more specifically to other mortals who claim additional and authoritative insight from God). I tried to explain in a comment my belief that it is important to make a distinction between children and adults, and that we are adults. Moral adults don’t do wrong things (or even things they feel to be wrong) because more powerful beings (even gods, potentially) threaten them with abuse, death, or abandonment. We recognize that children do all sorts of things to survive their childhoods, but we don’t sacralize that behavior and certainly don’t commend or attempt to pacify corrupt authority figures. I’d like to assume that whatever gods exist are not corrupt, but the more important issue to me is trying to avoid acting corruptly–attempting to avoid punishment and\or seek rewards is completely understandable, but I’m not convinced it has anything to do with moral living.
And I totally agree with the handful of others that becoming a parent does not necessarily help you understand who God(s) might be better than before. I have a flock of kids and I am more perplexed by the notion of God and unimpressed by the assertions made about God(s) by GA’s than ever before. Just off the top of my head, I think it’s complete rubbish that God(s) need or even want people to be constantly preoccupied with them, to ensure they constantly get credit (but only for good things–all blame has to go to Satan or the mortals who follow him), to avoid complaining or anything akin to it, to be willing to kill someone (or whole groups) for them, etc. If that does describe parental behavior, it’s wildly abusive parenting. I find it completely unpalatable.
I, for one, have a terrible relationship with my father. We have nothing to do with each other and that has actually been for the best. That fact, however, has had no impact whatsoever on my relationship with my Heavenly Father, or my confidence that He and my Heavenly Mother are there. I don’t see the intrinsic need for one to have anything to do with the other, nor for my bad relationship with my father to have any impact on my perspective on God.
This is just my experience, but I understand and respect that others may have different feelings.
Thank you so much for this post. It has articulated some of the things that have been stewing in my mind for quite some time.
Like Mike R, I think that embracing the doctrine of Heavenly Mother raises more questions than it answers, and like CJ, I do NOT want prophets using their ideas/revelation about her to squash women into even tighter boxes. If we are unwilling to allow space for female prophets, then as a church, we don’t deserve revelation about a female god.
I think we would all be better off if the church were not so hyperfixated on gender.
God is not omnipotent, omniscient, nor omnipresent.
Thomas Parkin
You cannot hide your crimes from God
What does this suggest to you?