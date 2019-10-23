God the Parent

by

I jettisoned Heavenly Mother a few years ago, and to be honest, I don’t miss Her. How could I? She was never real to me to begin with. When I was a young woman, I was fascinated by the idea of a Heavenly Mother, and very frustrated by my lack of information about her. But I think my desire to know more about Heavenly Mother did not stem from a desire to know God. I think that having grown up in a patriarchal religion, with an all-male power structure, where God was referred to always as “Heavenly Father,” I just wanted confirmation that women were equally important to men in the grand scheme of things, that I wouldn’t get to the afterlife and find out that I was a second-class citizen for eternity.

A few weeks ago, someone on Twitter was criticizing the idea that you can’t fully understand God’s love until you become a parent yourself. Obviously, this can be a hard thing to hear if you are not a parent (and harder if you know you are likely never to be one). I know why we speak of God as a Father (i.e., a parent). It’s a good metaphor, assuming you’ve experienced parental love on the receiving end. The god of Judaism and Christianity is a personal god, one who cares for his creations and is invested in their success/happiness/general well-being/etc. God also makes the rules. So God as a parent is a good metaphor, but like all metaphors, it has its limits.

Obviously, not everyone receives the parental love and guidance they need as children. But even if we do, our parents are not perfect. God is perfect. Jesus explained God’s love by reminding us how parents love their children and then asking us to imagine something even greater than that. This was hard enough for me to comprehend when I was only trying to imagine it from a child’s perspective. I was fortunate to have been raised by good, loving parents, but I realized at some point that my relationship with my earthly father was distorting my conception of God because subconsciously I was taking my dad’s personality traits and trying to graft them onto this immortal, omnipotent being. This might work for some people, but it didn’t work for me. One of my dad was enough for me; I didn’t need another, (even) more intimidating version of him. I had to make a conscious effort to think of God as not my father.

In some ways, it may have been helpful to think of God as my mother. My mother was very affectionate and easy to talk to. (Come to think of it, she might have appreciated it if I’d poured out more of my heart to her heavenly counterpart, if only to give her a break.) But it was impossible to think of God as a mother when I knew he was supposed to be a father, i.e. a man. I was explicitly forbidden to pray to God the Mother, and I couldn’t overcome the suspicion that this mysterious, mostly-theoretical, esoteric being was not the real God. I could have prayed to her if I wanted to, I guess, but I would have felt silly.

If anything, it became even more difficult to understand God as a parent when I had my own children. Because while my parents had their flaws, they had nothing on my own parental shortcomings. I loved my children more than I had ever loved anyone or anything else in my life. I also frequently resented them. They drove me insane. I made so many mistakes with my kids because I was tired and selfish and had no idea what I was doing. (God may understand what it’s like trying to function on little to no sleep, but I don’t think God actually executes parental duties while actually sleep-deprived. God has his own timeline; God can take a nap first.) Screwing up our kids is a universally-relatable parenting experience, but it’s not philosophically consistent with an all-knowing, all-powerful, all-benevolent God.