Testimony And Its Opposite

Earlier this year I wrote a piece about what I perceived as a lack of mourning with those who mourn in the church. It drew from some recent church issues that had troubled me deeply, and though I needed to write through them for my own sanity, I couldn’t decide if I wanted to share it or not.
I sent it to a friend to get a second opinion. Her response was that it was well written, but didn’t reflect the blessings the church had brought to my life because it was focused on the negative. She seemed nervous at the idea of me sharing the piece for fear it might spread more negativity.
Her response was enough to convince me not to share it. As I banished it to the graveyard of my unpublished folder, I felt relieved in part to not have opened such personal feelings up for public comment. But I also felt frustrated at having to keep the struggle to myself.
The first time I’d ever written about Mormonism publicly was for my blog Normons (may she rest in peace). The year was 2011, the bloggernacle was booming, and we were a few YSAs living across the country committed to defending our faith. It was fun to go to bat for the Gospel we loved and a relief to have each other to rely on when the internet trolls became especially nasty. I loved my experiences with Normons, and felt a very real power come into my life as a result of bearing testimony through such a public platform.
But then the 2015 Handbook Policy happened and it was like a switch flipped. We didn’t know what to publish. A few of the Normons were able to support the policy, the rest of us felt galled by it. In the end we published nothing, and over the ensuing year I felt my previous motivation for Normons begin to dry up. It was saddening to watch this thing we’d built fall apart but I was worn out and confused. I’d volunteered so much time and energy defending the church, and didn’t understand why they were making it harder to defend.
In the years since, I have continued writing about church, at times in the same positive voice of Normons and at times more critically. Maybe it’s in my head, but when I share the more critical pieces, I sense almost a feeling of betrayal from people who’ve previously associated me with Normons.
In a perfect world, I would only ever write positively about the church I still deeply love, but that doesn’t seem to be the whole picture for me anymore. I feel frustrated by the perception that sharing a critical opinion is on par with a lack of testimony, and yet while I don’t think the two are synonymous, I don’t know that I can wholly separate their impact.
A few weeks after sending the ‘mourn with those who mourn’ piece to my friend, it hit me that she was in a fragile place testimony-wise. She’d been through a grueling few years and was in need of evidence that the God she worshipped was good. I felt insensitive for having sent something that may have added to her burden. My critical position did not reflect my own lack of testimony, but it may have contributed to hers.
And so I’ve found myself lately questioning what my responsibility is as a writer, and really what all our responsibilities are to each other as fellow Saints. If we believe that the public sharing of testimony has a literal power to build each others’ faith (which I do), does voicing criticism do the opposite?
This is not a question of whether doubt or criticism should exist, but rather what to do with them. I bring this up here because I know this community, more than most other Latter-day Saint platforms, believes that expressing thoughtful dissent can be important.
So tell me – do you think voicing criticism has the potential to damage testimony, and if so, do we have a responsibility toward each other to take care with how we share it? I think the call for us to be knit together in unity and love applies to both good times and bad — in faith-affirming testimony meetings and in moments of frustration or doubt. I just don’t know that I have figured out where the line is between leaning on my fellow Saints and potentially adding a burden to their faith.
Personally, I feel like an unexamined faith is a fragile one. I know I personally have become a better Christian, a more loving neighbor, and developed a closer relationship with Jesus Christ by bringing all my doubts and problems to the forefront.
Now, whether I publicly discuss those with others — it’s tricky. I often write first drafts that reflect all my anger and my lists of complaints. But then I try hard to identify where the lynchpin issue is — what is the #1 thing that would fix my complaint? What positive and loving vision am I craving that would fix the anger? And then I try to write about that. I don’t always succeed. But I try to use my doubts as an invitation both to myself and to this community to learn empathy and strive to be better.
A tactic that can be used to shake ones testimony of the church is to pepper them with questions. Individually, each question can be answered or when pondered over, turns out not to be of any importance. But when hitting an individual all at once, the volume of questions, criticisms or doubts, turns into the main concern. And one more might be the straw that breaks the camels back. So I can see why you are concerned.
I personally feel it’s important to believe that Joseph Smith is a prophet despite his short comings, and the same goes for the church. I also must admit that I’m not perfect, so some of the criticisms might be me looking at something good, and mistaking it for something bad.
So if you’re worried about publicly expressing some frustrating points that you have with the church or gospel, end the writing with your assurance that you have of the truthfulness of the gospel.
My theory and practice is two-fold, and none of it about “preserving” or “protecting” testimonies:
1. So long as I am intensely personal I feel free to go all out. More and more this is where I spend my time. I think it a disservice to do otherwise, because carefully calibrating and homogenizing my personal experience would project the idea that we have to be the same. The principle of unity is for disparate parts to work together, not for uniformity. Feedback has been validating on this score.
2. When generalizing, criticizing, projecting a better future, I think of the lessons I learned in school in “Getting to Yes” (Roger Fisher and William Ury) summarized by one reviewer as a “framework for “principled negotiation”–two or more parties working together to best address their mutual interests with creative, objectively fair solutions.” Starting with putting myself in the other’s position and thinking through their motives and pressures.
Not to say I do it right. Not to say we always agree. (I see Carolyn’s comment above. We have disagreed in the past. I have come to believe she usually had the 60% side of the argument.)
My Wife a Said something to me yesterday that I’ve read from Leaders inside and outside the church. “The truth can bear scrutiny.”
The thing is that it is extremely uncomfortable (perhaps an understatement) to admit that one (or more) of our deeply held beliefs was wrong. But we are human, it is guaranteed that many of our deeply held beliefs are wrong. The reverse is also true , many of our deeply held beliefs are true. But how can we discover which ones are true and which ones are false unless we entertain criticism of them?
For me personally I came to the conclusion that I need to be willing to listen to criticism of all my beliefs, Because I have faith that the truth can bear scrutiny. And if a belief of mine can’t bear scrutiny. . . well, then maybe I shouldn’t be believing in it.
Thank you REBBIEBRASSFIELD for sharing what you know (or think you know) and being willing to discuss it. People like you help me to refine my testimony (and myself) so that I can come closer to believing and living the full truth.
Beautifully expressed, Carolyn. I think the writer’s drafts folder serves a very important purpose. :) Maybe it comes down to how I’m defining “public.” Is that sharing with a group of friends or posting online? Is that a well thought out blog post or a snarky tweet? The difference being the amount/quality of sincere interaction that can take place in those forums.
Also AMEN Christian about leaning into the personal. I think that is where I sometimes get frustrated — if I’m expressing my personal feelings or experience, is that up for debate? I am not posing them to say I am right or everyone should feel this way, but rather to explore why I might feel how I do. I think mostly when people push back it comes from fear, which I get.
So tell me – do you think voicing criticism has the potential to damage testimony, and if so, do we have a responsibility toward each other to take care with how we share it? In my opinion criticism only damages testimonies that are already shaky and indicating (to me anyway) that the faith behind the testimony is weak. A testimony should be one place one isn’t afraid to voice the truth (as they see it) despite how negative or critical it might appear to others. Heaven help us all if our own personal relationship with God is required to be politically correct. Doesn’t He already know our hearts? Society has become far too obsessed with making sure everyone feels ‘okay’ all the time. And that’s great, but the truth is nobody feels great 100% of the time and it’s rare that someone agrees with everyone else all of the time either. Personal faith is the place to go when we feel slighted or hurt by someone else’s words. I’m not condoning those who bully or feel entitled to share their unshakable position with everyone else and not be questioned.
The Church and its members find themselves in a difficult position. They are needing to confront three realities: (1) Our history is extremely messy and at times not very faith-affirming. (2) Our scriptures are often internally inconsistent in presenting a coherent theology. (3) Our leaders are fallible, sometimes in very obvious and troubling ways, but they still expect us to treat them as if they were infallible. Any of these three realities threaten the testimonies of ordinary Latter-day Saints, many of whom try to wrap themselves up in a cocoon of simplistic loyalty and half-baked apologetics. The only way to actually deal with these three realities is to embrace them rather than try to deny them and to see the good in the Church in spite of its imperfections. The main problem for most Latter-day Saints is their expectations. They have been taught that the Church, its history, its doctrine, and its leaders are perfect (at least in all important ways). This simply sets the members up for disappointment. We need to set the bar lower and start teaching the truth about our history, our doctrine, and our leaders. Then, when our expectations are more realistic, we may be in a better position to accept things as they actually are and try to improve the Church rather than defend it in its imperfection.
Speaking only for myself, I want a warts-and-all view of our leaders and history, but once I’m pretty sure I’m only getting a warts-and-more-warts view, I tune out. So saying things like “our history is extremely messy,” as someone did above, without recognizing that our history is just about as messy as anybody’s else’s history, and that large portions of it is actually pretty amazing, means I stop engaging–even though I feel like I’m more aware than most of the church’s historical issues. You lose credibility with me if you tell me you want to trade the church’s black-and-white narratives and then do nothing more than replace them with the other side’s white-and-black narratives.
What comes to mind for me in this is how Christ handled this in His mortal ministry. Criticism of the Church at the time seemed to be more reactionary than aggressive, reacting to questions and criticism brought against Him in how He observed His faith. It seems to me a lot of it was along the lines of “in this we are doing good, but we can do better”. He never had a problem going to examples outside those of His faith to show ways those of His faith could do better.
I try to find a balance when I have something on my mind in some part of the Church that I’m unsatisfied with. It can be difficult, because it seems that with every step the Church takes, the major response is “that’s nice, but all these things are still wrong and horrible”. Sometimes, after I’ve taken the time to write something, it feels like it’s just not worth it to publish. My spleen is vented and I don’t really need to share with the rest of the world. I do still keep it, however.
I do think sharing criticisms of the Church has the potential to damage testimony. And I think we have a responsibility toward each other to not recklessly deploy that potential. If it was an easy line to walk, there wouldn’t be much discussion. That’s not the case. I know I have made mistakes in how I have shared my personal concerns in some situations. There are also situations where, looking back, I regret not chiming in with some of those concerns to offer context or perspective. It would be nice to just conclude that a testimony that can’t hold up to scrutiny isn’t strong enough, to begin with. However, it’s important to recognize that everyone who has a testimony has a different version of that testimony, and that they ebb and flow. That includes my own! I guess the safe approach is to not say anything that could be perceived as negative, but that’s a reliably unproductive endeavor. There’s a lot of rhetoric about creating safe spaces these days, where ideas can be shared freely and openly. A lot of that rhetoric dilutes any discussion, as everyone tries to not say or imply anything that might offend or “bother” someone. When I teach (within Church settings, and without) I make clear that while the goal is to have a safe space where everyone is free to share their ideas, the expectation isn’t that people won’t say, or hear, something disagreeable, but that we all need to cut each other some slack and meet each other where we are. That’s harder than just avoiding anything disagreeable. But I have found that it is so much more productive and fulfilling – for everyone.
I am interested in people’s thoughts on the above with respect to their children.
Imagine: I’m a passionate, die-hard Lakers fan constantly having to defend them against haters like Jazz fans. I was troubled by Lebron James comments on Hong Kong but I don’t think I can speak out because it might make other Lebron fans equally concerned and possibly lose their faith in Lakerism. I’ll just focus on the positive. Anthony Davis looking great! Paul George injured and not playing for the Clippers! Jason Kidd hasn’t got the head coach fired yet! Magic Johnson can’t quit again! We’ve got a lot of players who play hard and even some who can make shots!