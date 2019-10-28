Testimony And Its Opposite

by

Earlier this year I wrote a piece about what I perceived as a lack of mourning with those who mourn in the church. It drew from some recent church issues that had troubled me deeply, and though I needed to write through them for my own sanity, I couldn’t decide if I wanted to share it or not.

I sent it to a friend to get a second opinion. Her response was that it was well written, but didn’t reflect the blessings the church had brought to my life because it was focused on the negative. She seemed nervous at the idea of me sharing the piece for fear it might spread more negativity.

Her response was enough to convince me not to share it. As I banished it to the graveyard of my unpublished folder, I felt relieved in part to not have opened such personal feelings up for public comment. But I also felt frustrated at having to keep the struggle to myself.

—

The first time I’d ever written about Mormonism publicly was for my blog Normons (may she rest in peace). The year was 2011, the bloggernacle was booming, and we were a few YSAs living across the country committed to defending our faith. It was fun to go to bat for the Gospel we loved and a relief to have each other to rely on when the internet trolls became especially nasty. I loved my experiences with Normons, and felt a very real power come into my life as a result of bearing testimony through such a public platform.

But then the 2015 Handbook Policy happened and it was like a switch flipped. We didn’t know what to publish. A few of the Normons were able to support the policy, the rest of us felt galled by it. In the end we published nothing, and over the ensuing year I felt my previous motivation for Normons begin to dry up. It was saddening to watch this thing we’d built fall apart but I was worn out and confused. I’d volunteered so much time and energy defending the church, and didn’t understand why they were making it harder to defend.

In the years since, I have continued writing about church, at times in the same positive voice of Normons and at times more critically. Maybe it’s in my head, but when I share the more critical pieces, I sense almost a feeling of betrayal from people who’ve previously associated me with Normons.

In a perfect world, I would only ever write positively about the church I still deeply love, but that doesn’t seem to be the whole picture for me anymore. I feel frustrated by the perception that sharing a critical opinion is on par with a lack of testimony, and yet while I don’t think the two are synonymous, I don’t know that I can wholly separate their impact.

—

A few weeks after sending the ‘mourn with those who mourn’ piece to my friend, it hit me that she was in a fragile place testimony-wise. She’d been through a grueling few years and was in need of evidence that the God she worshipped was good. I felt insensitive for having sent something that may have added to her burden. My critical position did not reflect my own lack of testimony, but it may have contributed to hers.

And so I’ve found myself lately questioning what my responsibility is as a writer, and really what all our responsibilities are to each other as fellow Saints. If we believe that the public sharing of testimony has a literal power to build each others’ faith (which I do), does voicing criticism do the opposite?

This is not a question of whether doubt or criticism should exist, but rather what to do with them. I bring this up here because I know this community, more than most other Latter-day Saint platforms, believes that expressing thoughtful dissent can be important.

So tell me – do you think voicing criticism has the potential to damage testimony, and if so, do we have a responsibility toward each other to take care with how we share it? I think the call for us to be knit together in unity and love applies to both good times and bad — in faith-affirming testimony meetings and in moments of frustration or doubt. I just don’t know that I have figured out where the line is between leaning on my fellow Saints and potentially adding a burden to their faith.

