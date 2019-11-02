Women Learn in Silence

by

This week’s Come Follow Me Sunday School Lesson includes 1 Timothy 2. It’s short. Read it here.



Ok, now I’m going to give you the gift of reading it as if you were a woman or young woman in the church who loves the scriptures and wants to find meaning therein no matter what because it’s scripture. This woman/young woman believes that the church values women highly but understands that there have been changes lately to help women and men better understand women’s roles in the church, so is feeling a bit wobbly.

Woman, reads 1 Timothy 2 verses 1-8: “These are such beautiful verses, I need to work on my prayers of thanks, and I love how the atonement figures so prominently. I should think about these verses when I take the sacrament this week. Oh, there is a verse to not doubt, ok, I’ll do my best to put aside my doubts about the things that have been bothering me lately. Good reminder.”



Woman, reads 1 Timothy 2, verses 9-15. “Oh, these verses are about women. Ok, reading more intently. Be more modest. I know I just bought that cute outfit, maybe I should take it back. Hmm. How can I wear less costly appear? Need to do better at that. Oh, I love good works. It makes me happy to serve. Please help me to see ways to better serve my family and neighbors this week. Oh, wait. ‘learn in silence?’ Um, ok, that must be personal scripture study. Reading on. Oh. Um. Ok, so I guess I shouldn’t talk too much in church, right? Makes a mental note to sit on my hands more. Oh, here’s some temple stuff, ok, I guess this sort of makes sense. Although I thought Eve made a good choice and wasn’t deceived. I’m confused. How can I make this work because it’s scripture? I think I should just do better to let my husband/father/church leaders be the ones who take the lead and I make sure I’m stepping back instead of being overbearing in church things. It’s ok to talk, just not too much. This must be my lesson about not doubting.”

Both the Come Follow Me Sunday School Manual and the Individuals and Families Manual cover these scriptures, but only the Individuals and Families Manual touch any of these verses, specifically the verses about women being more modest, admonishing “While aspects of Paul’s counsel for women to dress modestly do not apply to our time, we can all learn from his counsel to “adorn [ourselves] … with good works.”



So I’m guessing most teachers won’t touch these verses with a 10-foot pole. However, that’s a problem as I’ve hoped I’ve illustrated above because we are counseled to liken the scriptures to ourselves and if we are not able to talk about these problematic verses, just to say that 1. These might be later additions (as far as it is translated correctly!) and especially 2. Not everything in the scriptures is scripture. The idea that women should keep silent in church, even if we soften it to “just be more silent than men” certainly is not scripture and we must do a corrective so that women are not left with having to wrestle with sexism on their own, internalizing it in frankly damaging ways that will leech into how they teach others, perpetuating harmful cycles of women being lesser in the church.

We have seen enough (and will continue to see) correctives lately regarding women in church. It’s welcome and wonderful. Let’s do what we can to call out sexism in scripture so that women do not learn in silence any longer.