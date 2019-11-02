Women Learn in Silence

This week’s Come Follow Me Sunday School Lesson includes 1 Timothy 2. It’s short. Read it here.
Ok, now I’m going to give you the gift of reading it as if you were a woman or young woman in the church who loves the scriptures and wants to find meaning therein no matter what because it’s scripture. This woman/young woman believes that the church values women highly but understands that there have been changes lately to help women and men better understand women’s roles in the church, so is feeling a bit wobbly.
Woman, reads 1 Timothy 2 verses 1-8: “These are such beautiful verses, I need to work on my prayers of thanks, and I love how the atonement figures so prominently. I should think about these verses when I take the sacrament this week. Oh, there is a verse to not doubt, ok, I’ll do my best to put aside my doubts about the things that have been bothering me lately. Good reminder.”
Woman, reads 1 Timothy 2, verses 9-15. “Oh, these verses are about women. Ok, reading more intently. Be more modest. I know I just bought that cute outfit, maybe I should take it back. Hmm. How can I wear less costly appear? Need to do better at that. Oh, I love good works. It makes me happy to serve. Please help me to see ways to better serve my family and neighbors this week. Oh, wait. ‘learn in silence?’ Um, ok, that must be personal scripture study. Reading on. Oh. Um. Ok, so I guess I shouldn’t talk too much in church, right? Makes a mental note to sit on my hands more. Oh, here’s some temple stuff, ok, I guess this sort of makes sense. Although I thought Eve made a good choice and wasn’t deceived. I’m confused. How can I make this work because it’s scripture? I think I should just do better to let my husband/father/church leaders be the ones who take the lead and I make sure I’m stepping back instead of being overbearing in church things. It’s ok to talk, just not too much. This must be my lesson about not doubting.”
Both the Come Follow Me Sunday School Manual and the Individuals and Families Manual cover these scriptures, but only the Individuals and Families Manual touch any of these verses, specifically the verses about women being more modest, admonishing “While aspects of Paul’s counsel for women to dress modestly do not apply to our time, we can all learn from his counsel to “adorn [ourselves] … with good works.”
So I’m guessing most teachers won’t touch these verses with a 10-foot pole. However, that’s a problem as I’ve hoped I’ve illustrated above because we are counseled to liken the scriptures to ourselves and if we are not able to talk about these problematic verses, just to say that 1. These might be later additions (as far as it is translated correctly!) and especially 2. Not everything in the scriptures is scripture. The idea that women should keep silent in church, even if we soften it to “just be more silent than men” certainly is not scripture and we must do a corrective so that women are not left with having to wrestle with sexism on their own, internalizing it in frankly damaging ways that will leech into how they teach others, perpetuating harmful cycles of women being lesser in the church.
We have seen enough (and will continue to see) correctives lately regarding women in church. It’s welcome and wonderful. Let’s do what we can to call out sexism in scripture so that women do not learn in silence any longer.
The funny thing for me is that women are certainly not silent in our church. Most weeks, at least in my ward, 2 of the 3 speakers are female. Sure the Bishop is male, but he doesn’t actually say much. The 14 year old girl giving the first teaching says a whole lot more than the Bishop on a typically Sunday. To me its one of the most wonderfully subversive things – that grown men in our church regularly receive teaching from teenage girls.
Another website said that he women silience in church was just a local problem Paul was dealing with.
Sparks, you’d never see the opposite though, so I don’t know if that makes it much better. I prefer the explanation that it was added later as men freaked out about Jesus having female leaders/teachers.
These verses are a classic example of a great church leader mistaking his own culture’s norms for the word of God. Silencing women is bad. For everyone. It’s a lot easier for us to wrap our heads around this truth in 2019 than it was in Palestine two thousand years ago.
People mistake their own cultural values for God’s values all the time. It’s an easy and understandable mistake to make. I’m guilty; I suspect most of us are. Why does it happen? How does it happen? How can we know the difference between our cultural assumptions and values and the mind and will of God? These are not easy questions. At all. To pretend otherwise is a disservice to everybody. But they’re important questions, and this passage should lead us to an urgent discussion–because when we get it wrong, it can cause a lot of needless hurt.
Jennifer, I don’t want it to be subversive. That feels sneaky. But it has to be when we have teachings like this that are not only unremarked upon, but unchallenged.
I’m curious what others do with 1 Timothy 2. Mostly ignore, I suspect.
For myself, I can do something with trajectory hermeneutics. Otherwise, it seems only damaging to women. And men’s thoughts about women’s roles.
If I were the teacher, I’d hit head on. Look, this isn’t scripture. We don’t know exactly why it was here, but likely sexism was the reason and if it makes you feel better, imagine that biblical scholars put it in later. Regardless, these scriptures have been used to hurt women religiously throughout the life of the Bible. This needs to stop. Why do you think women feel like they can’t talk up as much in church? Let’s talk about ways that we’ve encouraged women’s participation in the last few years and ways we could even do better.
EmJen – Interesting! I love subversive. :-)
The difficult with the “this isn’t scripture” approach is that pretty soon we could eliminate just about everything from the text. And that knife cuts both ways.
I think this section is absolutely scripture – and we have to grapple with is as scripture. That doesn’t mean we have to follow the traditional interpretation of it though. Rather, we must creatively re-interpret for our day.
Jennifer,
Maybe I’m not creative enough, but I can see no way around it except to call it out as not translated correctly. I would never teach this to my daughters, that in religious spaces, they, because of their gender, should sit silently. Yes, there are times to be quiet, contemplative, silent even, but never because of your gender.
EmJen – Luckily, there is a vast tradition of scholars dealing creatively with this passage. In the last 10 years especially there has been an explosion of scholarship around this issue. Understanding the Old and New Testament requires an awful lot of historical context and this passage is a great example of that. I just think we lose a lot when we start to say this or that isn’t actually scripture.
I am teaching this lesson, and teaching the subject in general, that Paul was writing to specific individuals and groups of people, in his time and his day, and we need to study his teachings through that lens. Some teachings, like many of his teachings about women, reflect his time and his opinion in his time. I transcribed George D. Watt’s shorthand for a general conference around 1860 {I can’t remember the exact year, it might have been earlier or later} where it seemed the major theme was, Keep your cattle out of your grain fields! Hardly relevant to most of us today, but essential then for the survival of those in Utah territory. I call myself a practical theologian – I study and ponder mostly to know how to live, how to worship, to learn about God. My Ph.D. is in literature, I read scriptures using the tools I learned there, and seek the principles behind Paul’s words – do these principles apply to us, today? What can we gain from his teachings? What parts were specific to his time and place, or to the person to whom he was writing? What are general? What can we learn that will help us here and now? I refuse to get upset about instructions to a different people in a different culture in a different time that really are not relevant to us today, according to our modern scriptures and prophetic teachings. Many of Brigham Young’s practical ideas were excellent counsel in his day, but not wise in our time, when so many things have changed.
As I read it, Paul explicitly states in vv. 8-12 that what he describes there is his will (desire). He does not attribute it to God. [Of course, my reading also requires understanding v. 7 (“I speak the truth in Christ and lie not”) as referring to his testimony stated in vv. 3-7 (or perhaps only to his v. 7 report of ordination as a preacher and apostle).
I see no need to think of vv. 8-12 as Paul’s words translated incorrectly. Instead, it’s a great example of a church leader pressing his personal preferences (whether or not originating in general culture). Were I teaching I’d introduce that idea into the discussion and let (or prod) people find recent church history examples. I’d raise the question when it is best to accommodate such expressions of personal preference (even if the speaker mistakes them for God’s will) and under what circumstances it is fine not to accommodate them or to take issue with them.
There is, in my view, certainly no need to liken each of Paul’s personal views statements to ourselves, whether or not they’ve been enshrined in scripture canonized a few hundred years later and centuries before the restoration. I’d say likening this passage to ourselves means identifying the problem of dealing with church leaders’ expressions of personal preferences and determining what to do with that problem in various circumstances. These verses raise the question; they do not answer it.
Trajectory hermeneutics is a good approach; the trajectory needs to be followed through at least to current church leaders’ instructions on women teaching and speaking up in church. (For me “at least” is an important concept in that sentence.)
Jennifer, any examples? Because obviously we don’t have anything that I know of in our tradition. My favorite church scholars have really nothing to say about it except that it might be an unknown author written later, which to me is blasphmous and thus unscriptural.
Let me tell you the other problem. If I bring this up as problematic, there will more than likely someone in my ward who jokes “see, this is why women should stay silent in church.”
Prior to my conversion a few months ago, I was an ordained pastor in another denomination. Even denominations that ordain women still struggle in these issues. I heard just about every version of the above (and far worse). I had to learn to handle it with humor, for my own sake.
If someone jokes “this is why women should stay silent in church,” that might be a great teaching opportunity on inappropriate joking. But, unfortunately, it might go down better with the jokers if you primed a man in the group before class to take on such jokers. Sometimes there’s one who will do it.
Emjen
I don’t have any problem taking Paul out of the equation altogether – there are plenty of reasons besides the women-keep-silent line that suggest this is a late addition. Perhaps a church father with his own agenda, borrowing Paul’s authority because he lacks his own.
Latter-Day Saints of all people ought to be open to this sort of reading, what with the “apostasy” and removal of “plain and precious truths”, but anything stronger than “bad translation” seems to play poorly in a public Sunday School discussion. We seem more afraid of being perceived as picking-and-choosing-from-God’s-Word than actually trying to figure out what God has to say.
John Bristow’s book, “What Paul REALLY Said About Women” kicked off the scholarship on this issue almost 20 years ago, and it is still a solid read. Instead of jettisoning scripture – or Paul himself – it can be pretty interesting to try and see him from a different perspective. This book is short and accessible to non-scholars.
I really liked 2 Timothy this time around. I noticed in chapter 2:14-17 how he mentions to not quarrel about words (seem relevant?) and to avoid irreverent babbling. I read this and thought “Yes, we should really focus on core doctrine in church and not get distracted by side things.” But then in 2 Tim 4:2 it reads about being able to reprove, rebuke and exhort, etc. at all times. And this is where it gets interesting. How does one know if they are reproving or exhorting what they should be, or if they are irreverently babbling? In addition, what happens when we have one (or a handful) of church leaders (particularly apostles) who do confuse the two. They’ll give into their irreverent babbling, but their peers who know better, don’t correct the situation in front of members. As a result, as a church, we just let their talks slowly die away with time. It’s kind of sad.
As for people who are concerned about taking issue with the idea that a Bible verse may or may not be scripture, we know from the Book of Mormon that corrupt priests modified the record of the Jews (ie, the Bible). Surly you can take a verse that we’re obviously not following or teaching and chalk it up to that. For more ideas of potential versus this applies to read “Misquoting Jesus.” The author goes over specific verses in the New Testament that we know are altered, because we have the history of how, why and when they were altered. The people who altered the New Testament left a paper trail (in some cases).
I am open to the idea that some things in the Bible have been corrupted. The history of translation (which most Protestants are completely unaware of) suggests this quite easily. But – for myself – I need to be very careful which passages I throw away as not-scripture. It would be far too easy to just throw away the passages which are uncomfortable for me on a personal level, instead of on evidence and criteria. As a result, I rarely throw anything out of scripture. But this is my own philosophy for myself and how I handle it when the text rubs me wrong (which, if I’m honest, is an awful lot – I still have so much growing to do.)
And that’s exactly what we ought to avoid doing. But the questions about Timothy’s authorship go back over two hundred years, and arose from simple lexical questions and inconsistent historical information rather than selective theology.
And it doesn’t necessarily make things easier. Even if we throw out Timothy we still have to contend with similar language in Ephesians and Corinthians, which requires a similar brand of mental gymnastics to shoehorn into modern sensibilities. As for me and my house, it gives me one less thing to worry about.