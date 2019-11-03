Your Sunday Brunch Special: Stealing a Bull Dozer

by

During the summer between my first and second years as a grad student, I needed money bad. I had been married for a few years and had one child. We were living in campus housing and it seemed terribly expensive. I had a car but it was dreadfully old and unreliable (the heater didn’t work, so it was a nightmare to drive in the winter. We lived pretty near campus, I had about a 2-mile walk to my office.[1] Unfortunately, I had no funding that summer and my campus job just didn’t cover our expenses. A friend at school mentioned that a large mine about 20 miles from us was hiring students for the summer and the pay scale was much higher than the campus job. We figured out that if I got hired, the money would tide us over until fall. I applied and got a job, along with another student, working at the mine truck maintenance facility. It was an astonishingly large operation where the regular crew repaired the mine trucks. These trucks were, like the mine itself, outsize monsters. The drive systems were essentially the same as railroad diesel-electric locomotives.



My job was nothing so glamorous as working on the trucks. No one was going to let me near such machinery, although I had a long history of messing with hot rods and such (I still have one in the garage). I think I drove a forklift around the shop once and nearly speared someone with a fork. Our work consisted of cleaning up around the shop–mostly this involved picking rags that were embedded in the gravel. Not the sort of thing designed to spark the imagination. The restriction was a result of the mine being unionized. We weren’t in the union and could not do, or function as, apprentices say, in any regular shop job. We spent a lot of time circulating around the spare parts yard collecting garbage or laying around with the wrecker crane crew who seemed to be professional slackers most of the time. The shop boss finally got tired of trying to find make-work jobs for us and sent us out to the fueling stations where the trucks would stop and gas up. These spots were fairly distant from the shop and nobody was really watching us. Our job was to use a pick and shovel to clear the crushed stone away from the fueling island (the trucks compressed this stuff to a concrete-like consistency). You can imagine that this was backbreaking smelly work. Both of us were physical weaklings, being academics whose heaviest exercise consisted of pushing chalk and pencils, and walking to classes.

After weeks of this, one Sunday I got so frustrated I had an idea. We worked three Sundays out of the four (I’m still not sure why but it may have correlated with the fact that the shop boss never worked Sundays). My big idea was to get one of the very large dozers, drive it over to the island we were working on and just use the blade to push the rubble away from the island. Seemed reasonable. I’d never operated a D11 Caterpillar, but I’d watched plenty are war movies. Didn’t tanks and dozers operate the same way? You had some brake pedals for turning and stopping and a couple of sticks to controls the tracks, throttle, clutch, and gear shift. Starting one of these was a mystery, however. I thought, it can’t be too hard, can it? Turns out it wasn’t. There was one of big Cats

sitting in the maintenance yard, waiting for service. I hopped up on the track, climbed to the cab (it seemed like 20 feet off the ground), got in, looked at the controls, figured out how it started, started it up, backed it out, and drove out of the yard. I was tooling along at about 15 miles per hour when a road grader pulled alongside. The grader driver stared at me and shouted “where you goin’?” I couldn’t think of a good answer, so I just said, “around back.” He was offended that I, clearly a non-union employee, was doing a union defined job, so he shouted, “well, I’ll be a grievin’!” Which meant he would be complaining to the union which was a fairly serious matter I knew. But I kept driving and he went on his way. I got to the island and finally, good sense penetrated my skull and I realized I didn’t have enough skill with the 20 odd foot blade to plow alongside the island without knocking over one of the fuel pumps and creating a major disaster. So I drove it back where I got it, parked it, and walked the mile back to my shovel and went back to work. The thing was, I wasn’t bad at driving the thing. War movies teach you stuff.

It was probably my most adrenalin fueled Sunday in memory. I think maybe I felt a bit like Wilford Woodruff limping along through a snakey swamp heading to Memphis. I’m sure I would have been fired if the boss had been around. But he wasn’t, and neither was I.

What was your most exciting Sunday?

[1] I usually didn’t eat during the day to save money. Once in a while, someone lent me money and I used to get a Hostess Apple Pie from a vending machine. Man, that tasted like heaven. I often stayed at my office late and one night I didn’t leave until 3am. The campus was so dark it was hard to see the sidewalks. A campus cop was parked by the bookstore and hailed me to find out what I was doing. Had to show ID and such. He just shook his head.