HB 1 16:13

In April of this year the First Presidency repealed the captioned Handbook policy, commonly referred to by many members as the “Policy of Exclusion” (or the “PoX” for short). This was an absolutely stunning development. The Church is not in the habit of overturning policies buttressed with claims of capital R Revelation within four short years of promulgation. The Church hates to be put in the position of appearing fallible in some sense, even though our leaders are human beings and therefore our leadership is by very definition fallible. I give the Church a major fist bump for this action. Sure, it would have been better not to have promulgated the policy in the first place, and yes, i’m sure it wasn’t easy, but it was very much the right thing to do.

But now we have a (growing) problem. That verbal repeal occurred in early April of this year, or seven months ago. And what do we find when we turn to the Handbook provision? The text of the PoX is still there.

I have seen a lot of people on social media starting to take the position that the April announcement was nothing but a bait and switch, that the Church never had any intention of repealing the PoX, and it remains in effect to this day (because, hello, it’s in the HB). I for one disagree with that position. The 1P are not fools; they would have had to be insane to make such a public repeal of the provision but then never put it into effect, as if no one would ever notice. No, the PoX has definitely been repealed. But the Church has left itself open to this criticism and conspiracy theories by leaving the thing on the books all this time. Why? What in the world is accomplished by doing that? It’s simply not a smart move (or should I say non-move). The non-action is keeping this going as a topic of discussion, which in my view is a self-inflicted wound.

So why is the old, repealed language still there? One theory I’ve heard is Church leaders can’t decide on the language to replace it with. I would suggest they replace it with nothing. If you try to replace it with other language which ends up being tone deaf, you risk forfeiting much of the goodwill you gained by repealing the policy in the first place. (And that goodwill is evaporating as the policy remains on the books all this time later.) If they really, really think they need to put some words in that slot, they could just use some of the language Church leader used when they announced the repeal.

As a helpful service, here are some suggestions for what they should put in that slot of Handbook 1:

16:13 [Reserved]

16:13 [Intentionally Omitted]

Or, if you really must,

16:13 [Forthcoming]

But whatever you do, take the existing PoX language out of the electronic Handbook. The longer the wording of the PoX reamains in the electronic HB, the more goodwill the Church is losing for no good reason.