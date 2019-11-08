HB 1 16:13

In April of this year the First Presidency repealed the captioned Handbook policy, commonly referred to by many members as the “Policy of Exclusion” (or the “PoX” for short). This was an absolutely stunning development. The Church is not in the habit of overturning policies buttressed with claims of capital R Revelation within four short years of promulgation. The Church hates to be put in the position of appearing fallible in some sense, even though our leaders are human beings and therefore our leadership is by very definition fallible. I give the Church a major fist bump for this action. Sure, it would have been better not to have promulgated the policy in the first place, and yes, i’m sure it wasn’t easy, but it was very much the right thing to do.
But now we have a (growing) problem. That verbal repeal occurred in early April of this year, or seven months ago. And what do we find when we turn to the Handbook provision? The text of the PoX is still there.
I have seen a lot of people on social media starting to take the position that the April announcement was nothing but a bait and switch, that the Church never had any intention of repealing the PoX, and it remains in effect to this day (because, hello, it’s in the HB). I for one disagree with that position. The 1P are not fools; they would have had to be insane to make such a public repeal of the provision but then never put it into effect, as if no one would ever notice. No, the PoX has definitely been repealed. But the Church has left itself open to this criticism and conspiracy theories by leaving the thing on the books all this time. Why? What in the world is accomplished by doing that? It’s simply not a smart move (or should I say non-move). The non-action is keeping this going as a topic of discussion, which in my view is a self-inflicted wound.
So why is the old, repealed language still there? One theory I’ve heard is Church leaders can’t decide on the language to replace it with. I would suggest they replace it with nothing. If you try to replace it with other language which ends up being tone deaf, you risk forfeiting much of the goodwill you gained by repealing the policy in the first place. (And that goodwill is evaporating as the policy remains on the books all this time later.) If they really, really think they need to put some words in that slot, they could just use some of the language Church leader used when they announced the repeal.
As a helpful service, here are some suggestions for what they should put in that slot of Handbook 1:
16:13 [Reserved]
16:13 [Intentionally Omitted]
Or, if you really must,
16:13 [Forthcoming]
But whatever you do, take the existing PoX language out of the electronic Handbook. The longer the wording of the PoX reamains in the electronic HB, the more goodwill the Church is losing for no good reason.
Comments
And President Nelson spoke about it in September at BYU in what insiders tell me they viewed as an apology, or as close to one as the Church ever makes. I agree that reversing course yet again is almost inconceivable.
The speculation that appeals to me is that the Church is struggling with how to put definitions or terms to “immoral conduct in heterosexual or homosexual relationships will be treated in the same way.” Arguably gratuitous—a step beyond reversal—but in fact said.
I’m in a leadership position and am privy to Handbook 1. The church stopped producing hard copies of the handbook this year (probably to stop leaks of Handbook 1). All changes, amendments, updates to the handbook now happen as a digital updates that gets pushed out every month or so. I check my Handbook1 periodically. On my ap, under the action for church discipline in Handbook 1, the definition of apostasy no longer says same sex marriage. It must’ve been removed when my app updated.
Yeah, Derrick, when I went to see whether the PoX language was still in the HB, I signed in again to make sure I was getting the current version and not old text that was later changed.
There have been Handbook 1 updates subsequent to the April 4 announcement. I am unable to imagine any good reason why they didn’t simply delete 6.13 (which was a new section when the PoX was adopted) and delete “4. Are in a same-gender marriage.” from 6.7.3 (the Church’s special purpose definition of “apostacy”).
I doubt there is any difficulty in the minds of the COB about what “immoral conduct in heterosexual or homosexual relationships” is. That was already in place before 6.7.2 listing “homosexual relations” along with adultery and fornication as “serious transgressions”. The PoX simply added “(especially sexual cohabitation)” after “homosexual relations”. It could be retained or deleted with no change of meaning.
It seems clear to some that the “treated in the same way” meant no more than taking same-gender marriage out of the special definition of “apostacy”. There is no good reason to think the Brethren meant to delegate the Church’s position on morality of same-gender sexual activity to the civil government. In the early Church, “legally and lawfully” as used in the temple definition of the law of chastity was not a reference to civil authority and that definition has now been clarified by explicit reference to the law of God.
So what is any excuse for not getting on with simply deleting everything that was added to Handbook 1 by the PoX? or everything except “(especially sexual cohabitation)” which made no difference to the meaning of pre-PoX Section 6.7.2 anyway?
Derrick, That deletion had not happened when I checked in late August. Has 6.13 been deleted or modified? Was any change made to 6.7.2? Has any change been made to the parental consent section? Whether or not the changes have now been made, the failure to do so from April 4 to late August while making other changes to Handbook 1, did not encourage trust in the 1P.
JR, as I hear it (second and third hand), the problem with defining “immoral conduct in heterosexual or homosexual relationships” is that in some minds *any* physical contact between two people identifying as both male or both female is immoral conduct. Holding hands, for example. In those minds “treated the same way” is a big change.
Chris, Whatever would such people (I’ll assume they’re out there) think of your grandfather (or 10 million Frenchmen) kissing men on the cheek?. But, yes, that could be a big change, though I very much doubt it is what DHO had in mind in using those words.
Here’s the BYU/CES Honor Code standard:
“One’s stated same-gender attraction is not an Honor Code issue. However, the Honor Code requires all members of the university community to manifest a strict commitment to the law of chastity. Homosexual behavior is inappropriate and violates the Honor Code. Homosexual behavior includes not only sexual relations between members of the same sex, but all forms of physical intimacy that give expression to homosexual feelings.”
I think the issue is the gap between this standard of physical intimacy and the forms of physical intimacy that give expression to heterosexual feelings but are not considered immoral or serious transgressions or violations of the law of chastity.
Is there a compelling reason to continue to restrict access to Handbook 1 from all adult members? If we are to be judged by its contents, what is the rationale for limiting who can see it, especially now that the print version is phasing out?
Thanks for the speculation on what the hold up may be. That sounds very plausible to me. It also drives home my point, that the church is at serious risk of completely blowing the goodwill they gained by repealing the PoX.
I agree that there is no excuse for still having that language in the handbook. I’m just an average Joe, but I think the policy of the church towards homosexuals is:
Any physical expression with the same gender is strictly condemned and disqualifies you from a temple recommend or from holding any calling in the church or exercising your priesthood for the males.
Any sexual sins that would require a heterosexual person to have church discipline, would also apply to homosexuals.
Heterosexuals can love and associate with homosexuals, they just can’t publicly promote their own ideas in a church setting or they could be subject to some sort of discipline.
Children of gay people are to be treated in every way the same as children of straight people, cohabitating people, divorced people, and apostate people (unless the parents are Mormon Fundamentalist Polygamists)(If the parents are Polygamists in Africa they don’t need special permission).
Homosexuals can have a temple recommend and hold a calling as long as they do not act in any way on their same sex attraction.
The church teaches that only a man and woman can reach exaltation and that will never be changed.
I am not saying I agree with all of this, I just think this is their current policy as far as I can tell.
Can someone help me catch up….WHY is Handbook 1 restricted?