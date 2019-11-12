What Family History Means to People Like Me

by

Michelle Franzoni Thorley’s work focuses on the ancestral power to heal. She is a self-taught artist who has claimed power through embracing her Mexican-American heritage and her experiences as a LDS woman artist. Her work has been displayed at the Writ and Vision gallery, LDS Church history museum, Abravanel hall and the Springville art museum. She spoke at the Center for Latter-day Saint Art in New York City in June 2019 and at BYU family history conference in Provo Utah in October 2019. She is passionate about plants, family history, and the stories of women. Her work and words can be found on Instagram at @flora_familiar. She lives in Utah, with her spouse and three young children.



Michelle Franzoni Thorley “Family History and Temple Work”

My name is Michelle. I am a Mexican-American artist who loves genealogical healing, which is also known as family history.

I grew up as a minority in my community. My parents were divorced, I lived under the poverty level, and my hair and skin were different than all the other kids. I had a hard time dealing with a lot of sadness. I now recognize that some of the sadness I carried was generational trauma, and I have healed a lot of that pain through therapy, family history, and temple work.

But family history did not come easy for me–at least not on the side of my family that didn’t fit the norm. My mom comes from pioneer stock, so a lot of the work on her side of the family was “done.” But my dad’s side had a lot of trauma, so I knew there was a lot of disconnectedness. When people would start talking about family history, I knew that they were talking to other people and not me. It wasn’t for me.

Why didn’t I think that family history was for me? One world: shame. A recent study shows that shame is the biggest reason that children and adults stay away from family history. And shame can be an especially difficult obstacle for people of color. It can be hard for descendants of Indigenous and African people to acknowledge that our white 6th great grandfather may not have had the consent of our indigenous 6th great grandmother. We are the descendants of the master and the slave, the oppressor and the oppressed. We are a mix of both, and we still feel the shame and generational trauma of out family’s past..

How many of our ancestors were ashamed and of their indigenous or African family or selves? How many of our ancestors felt shame about poverty, infidelity, depression or addiction? How many of our ancestors had to carry this heavy weight in the name of safety and survival? How many ancestors have passed this burden onto us? This must stop now. We have to be the generation to heal ourselves and our families. When we are authentic to our family history story, we can become whole–not perfect but whole–and bring the past and future with us.

Michelle Franzoni Thorley, “Ancestress”

Shame is the manifestation of generational disconnection. Trauma disconnects families and shame keeps them disconnected. We know that disconnecting families is Satan’s plan. He has been disconnecting Brown and Black families for centuries with addiction, slavery, and racism. How can we combat this? How can we create safe spaces for people with imperfect families histories? First, we can understand our own family stories, acknowledge the hard things and use empathy to liberate others. We can also speak respectfully and openly about shame rather than letting it hide in the shadows.



And we can create safe spaces for people to talk about imperfect families. Really no family is perfect. I always say that during some century, your family has experienced something similar to what another family is facing now (poverty, immigration, alcoholism, infidelity etc). When we understand our family stories we gain the power to truly empathize and stomp out the shame that keeps us disconnected from parts of ourselves.



For years we have been looking at family history from one perspective only. I am now discovering that family history is a multifaceted jewel. There are so many angles and facets that we are not seeing. I invite you to come along with me as we spin this marvelous jewel called family history and make new discoveries that will change our perspectives, our lives and perhaps change the world.

