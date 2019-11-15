“Mission President and His Wife;” or Why Titles Matter

by

President, Bishop, High Priest, Priest, Mission President, Assistant to the President, Deacon, Teacher, Seventy.



Titles matter. Titles matter in the church, but only for men.



Because in the past few months, we’ve lost (or in one instance not gained) titles for women in the church.

In October it was announced that the Young Women groups would no longer have names of Laurels, Mia Maids or Beehives, but instead would just be named the age groups as directed by the ward themselves. In our ward that means we have the 11-13 year-olds, the 13-15 year-olds, and the 15-18 year olds.



I keep imagining these groups being listed on the whiteboard of our bishop’s office, in direct comparison to the Priests, Teachers, and Deacons, whose names are scriptural. Or when announcements are made in the ward: “The Priests and 15-18 year-old young women will be doing XXX this Wednesday.” It just makes my heart hurt to think we’ve given them a number instead of a name.



I’ve noticed that even the general priesthood leaders don’t know what to call the women in general leadership positions, going from “President” to “Sister” and back again, regardless of their calling. And, to be frank, it’s mostly “Sister” even if they hold a president calling.

And today, I saw the new missionary handbook had been released, ten years since the previous one. And I saw this: “Mission Leaders: Your Mission President and His Wife: Your mission president and his wife, who serve together as your mission leaders, are called of God and set apart to lead the mission. Together they love and serve you, help you fulfill your purpose as a missionary, and help keep you safe and happy.”

So even though they are “called of God and set apart” and noted as both “leaders” only the husband gets a title. Why would it be so hard to call them both Mission Presidents serving together? As it is, it just looks so bad. And as a woman only designated by her relationship to her husband, it’s hard not to see that they are not actually equal as mission leaders and that’s wrong..



Before you say we don’t care about titles in this church (and again, check out the entire Doctrine and Covenants for multiple examples of being precise with titles) I saw an LDS Living article just this week that asked “Should We Still Call a Former Bishop “Bishop”?”



The answer, of course, was yes. In fact the article quoted Beverly Campbell as saying “We show proper respect to our Church leaders by referring to them in Church-related functions by their ecclesiastical titles. We may refer to a bishop as ‘Bishop Garza’ or a stake president as ‘President Leiben,’ for example. The titles Bishop and President (designating members of temple, mission, stake, and district presidencies and branch presidencies) are appropriate even after the leader has been released.”

Titles are so important that they are seen as a respect thing for men even after they’ve been released. What does this say to our young women and women when we call them by a number or by a relationship.

A lot.





