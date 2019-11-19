Faith without Works Is Impossible

by

I’m not completely sure, but I am pretty sure that the first two scriptures I ever memorized came from the Book of James. James 1:5 (“if any of you lack wisdom. . . .”) is the standard starting point for the Joseph Smith story. And James 2:20 (“faith without works is dead”) was the standard retort (for a Mormon growing up in a Southern Baptist town) to the claim that we were “saved by faith.”

James was, in other words, my first experience using the New Testament as a collection of proof texts rather than a collection of letters and documents that were designed to mean real things to actual people–and not to help me win debates with Baptists.

Who were these people? That is actually a hard one. We can say with some certainty that the General Epistle of James was written by James, or by someone else of that name. Except his name would not really have been James, which is the English version of the Latin Iacobus, which is the closest the Romans could come to the Greek Ἰάκωβος, which was based on the Hebrew יַעֲקֹב, which was pronounced Ya’akov. So James is really Jacob. And there were six of them in the New Testament.



Nobody is quite sure which Jacob wrote our letter, but the smart money, I think, is on James the Brother of Jesus, who, in the earliest days of the Church appears to have been the most respected figure in the Jesus movement. This, of course, presents the problem of where the Brother of Jesus learned Greek. But we have that problem with pretty much all of the Jacobs. Which means that the text we have probably came much later and may (or may not) have been based on something known to have been written (or said) by one of the Jacobs in the New Testament.



James was one of the last texts accepted into the New Testament canon. But accepted it was, and we should all be glad of that, as it gives us one of the clearest statements we have, outside of the words of Jesus himself, of what it means to be a “Christian,” and, while not quite as useful as the show-stopping proof text I imagined in my youth, the Epistle of James has quite a bit to say about things like faith, works, and getting to heaven.

We have to be careful, though, not to bring our Pauline assumptions to the words of James. Otherwise, we get seeming contradictions like:

Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified. (Galatians 2:16)

Yea, a man may say, Thou hast faith, and I have works: shew me thy faith without thy works, and I will shew thee my faith by my works. Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble. But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead? (James 2:18-20)

But here’s the deal. When Paul talks about “works” he means something like “the rituals of the Law of Moses” and he means things like temple sacrifices, getting circumcised, not eating bacon, etc. For Paul, works is a shorthand way to say “obedience.” And when he talks smack about works, he is saying something like “salvation is not a transaction; it is not a reward that you earn; it is a gift of grace by a God who loves you.”

James, though, means something completely different when he talks about works. He isn’t talking about obeying the Law. He is talking about helping other people. We don’t have to tease this out of the text; James tells us precisely what he means by “works”:

If any man among you seem to be religious, and bridleth not his tongue, but deceiveth his own heart, this man’s religion is vain. Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world. (James 1: 26-27)

“Works,” for James, means doing things for other people. And it means not gossiping about them and slandering them and elevating ourselves by making them look small. It means treating people with dignity and ministering to their physical needs. And, as James will discuss in later chapters, it means controlling our natural impulses to use other people to satisfy our own desires for sex, wealth, and power. None of this has anything to do with foreskins.



More importantly: James is not using the idea of works to refute the idea of God’s grace. He is not trying to turn salvation into a reward. And he is not offering a transactional understanding of “faith.”



What he is offering us is a definitional understanding of faith. He is telling us that faith requires certain actions because performing those actions is what “faith” means. Passive belief (of the sort that even the devils have) is simply not the same thing as faith. Faith means taking Jesus at his word, and that means doing stuff for other people.

There are no carrots or sticks in what James tells us. He doesn’t say, “faith without works won’t get you into heaven,” or “unless you visit sick people you will go to hell.” That’s not how it works. That’s not how Jesus said it works. The Kingdom of God is not a transaction; it is a consequence.

Heaven is not a place that we go; it is an environment that we create. And we create it through our relationships with other people. We we cannot build the Kingdom of God without engaging in what James calls “true religion”–speaking well of others, ministering to people in their needs, controlling our impulses to use people to satisfy our own desires–because building relationships with others based on true religion is what the “Kingdom of God” means.

