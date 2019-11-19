The LeBarons and the Making of the All-American Mormons

by

By now you’ve probably seen the news. On Monday, November 4, nine members of the LeBaron family were shot, burned, and killed in a violent ambush in the Mexican state of Sonora as they were driving in a three-car convoy to visit extended family. The entire group was made up of women and children, including two eight-month-old twins who died in a burning car with their mother. Five of the surviving children managed to escape and walk fourteen miles to get help.

The story made national news in the U.S., and headlines like this started cropping up: “Mormon Family Massacre Stuns Mexico, Laying Bare Government’s Helplessness” (New York Times), “What we know about the attack on a group of Mormon families in Mexico” (CNN), “Mexico ambush: How a US Mormon family ended up dead” (BBC), “The murders of 9 Mormon family members spotlights Mexico’s spiraling violence” (Vox), “The Brutal Murder of the Mormon Family in Mexico Was Almost Inevitable” (Slate). The list goes on.

Mainstream Latter-day Saints, whom I will refer to as “Mormons” throughout this piece, flocked to the comments section (as we are wont to do at any mention of our faith), and the responses to these articles began to take on a common refrain: “This family isn’t actually Mormon.”

The Church, too, had something to say about all this. On November 5, they issued an official statement: “We are heartbroken to hear of the tragedy that has touched these families in Mexico. Though it is our understanding that they are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, our love, prayers and sympathies are with them as they mourn and remember their loved ones” (emphasis added). Given the comment about the family’s religious affiliation, this was clearly not only a response to the tragedy itself but a correction to the reporting about it that kept making reference to the “Mormon family.”

My partner, who is actually actually not Mormon, asked me about all this over brunch. While relaying what I knew about the situation (from reading said articles and comment threads and the Church’s press release), I clarified that my own interest in the public reception of this story had nothing to do with adjudicating whether or not the LeBarons can rightly be called “Mormon” but why so many people, including non-members, seemed to be giving so much weight to this designation in the first place. Here, I will spend some time considering what all of these reactions to the LeBaron news—from Church headquarters, from Mormons online, from unaffiliated commenters—can reveal about the rhetorical use of the term “Mormon” in the U.S. right now.

The interests and motivations of the first two groups I mention, the institutional Church and Mormons in the comments section, are pretty easy to peg down. The mainstream LDS Church routinely makes a point to distance itself from off-shoot groups and communities still practicing polygamy (many of whom self-identify or are referred to by historians as “Mormon” in some fashion). As such, it’s not too surprising that the Church’s PR team was quick to offer the clarification “they are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” in reference to the LeBarons, who are associated with a break-off group that left Utah in the early twentieth century, moved to Chihuahua, and eventually formed a fundamentalist sect called The Church of the Firstborn. [1]

Moreover, since President Nelson’s announcement last year, the Church has been trying to curb the use of “Mormon” as a nickname altogether (which, honestly, is a whole post unto itself and a topic for another day). Of course, this hasn’t kept most journalists from using the term “Mormon” to refer to members of the mainstream LDS Church, so the LeBarons could easily be mistaken for Latter-day Saints by being called a “Mormon family.” Given the family’s storied and violent history and the Church’s concern with its public image, it makes sense that the latter would do its best to keep the record straight.

This insistence on using the Church’s full name in news reporting has some unintended consequences, though. Look, for example, at the tags listed at the bottom of NPR’s article “FBI Joins Investigation Into Killing Of 9 Members Of Mormon Family In Mexico” from November 11. One of the tags is “church of jesus christ of latter-day saints,” which I’m sure NPR uses now as a concession to the Church’s requests to the media about how to stylize the institution’s name. In this case, though, it means the mainstream LDS Church stays entangled in the ongoing LeBaron saga whether they like it or not.

The Mormons in the comments section care about this distinction too. They want to make sure their friends, neighbors, and fellow Americans know that they’re the normal Mormons: the ones who run successful businesses and play professional basketball and have seats in Congress—not the ones making headlines for running abusive polygamist compounds. It’s common for mainstream Latter-day Saints to decry fundamentalist sects as part of clarifying their religious identity to people unfamiliar with Mormonism. After all, they don’t want to be misunderstood or perceived as abnormal, not to mention it’s bad missionary work to let false information leak through uncorrected, thereby muddying the gospel message of the mainstream Church (especially vis-à-vis its disavowal of polygamy over a hundred years ago). All of this is understandable, or, at the very least, predictable.

Less predictable were the responses of unaffiliated commenters, especially from more progressive circles. I take as my example the thread on activist and writer Rebecca Solnit’s Facebook post from November 6, which prompted a discussion of the LeBarons and Mormonism.

Nestled in one of the sub-threads, Solnit commented this:

(Fellow commenters started using the term “Mormonish,” with an emphasis on “ish,” which was amusing.)

Aside from her being a good-neighbor Californian who personally knows a number of Mormons, you might wonder why Solnit would be making what looks like a similar claim to the mainstream Mormon commenters previously discussed: “This family isn’t actually Mormon.” Is it just that she cares about the reputation of the mainstream LDS Church?

Before I can go any further, it’s time to address the elephant in the room that is Trump. He, of course, took to Twitter to offer his condolences, i.e., make a political statement.

Though he doesn’t specifically refer to “Mormons,” Trump’s use of the phrase “family and friends from Utah” does similar work: it paints them as “great American people.” Never mind that saying the LeBarons are “from Utah” is like saying I’m “from Ireland” because some of my ancestors were there over a century ago.

My point here, of course, is not to villainize the LeBaron family or to belittle the murders, which were horrific and left a permanent scar on the community. It’s Trump and the media outlets following his lead who have politicized a family tragedy for national consumption—and to do so, they used markers of whiteness like “from Utah” (in this case) or “Mormon” (in the case of most headlines) to do the work of garnering a specific kind of sympathy (for the white Americans) while fueling a specific kind of resentment (for the cartels and, by sloppy extension, Mexicans in general).

And thus the interest of someone like Rebecca Solnit in entering the fray. If the term “Mormon” is being used as a metonym for whiteness, true-Americanness, or “deserving of sympathy”-ness as part of a xenophobic rhetorical strategy, it’s worth interrogating that usage.

This small story about the rhetorical use of the term “Mormon” serves as evidence for the central claims of historians Thomas Alexander in Mormonism in Transition: A History of the Latter-day Saints, 1890–1930 (1986) and, more recently, W. Paul Reeve in his watershed book Religion of a Different Color: Race and the Mormon Struggle for Whiteness (2015). Both show how the LDS Church made a kind of bid for acceptance in American public, political, and cultural life starting in the early twentieth century. You could make the case that the Church has been steadily succeeding in this realm since the end of World War II, but that hasn’t kept us from continuing to vie for normalcy through efforts like the “I’m a Mormon” campaign (launched in 2010) or celebrating the “Mormon Moment” ushered in by Mitt Romney’s bid for president in 2012.

Though Mormons often think of ourselves as outsiders, it’s no longer true in the American context. As Reeve demonstrates, Mormons sought “whiteness” and got it. We sought “American” status and got it. In Trump’s America, Utah is no longer a state on the fringes—it’s the all-American place.

We’ve arrived, Mormons. We’re American as apple pie. What now?

[1] I had originally written that the LeBarons left Utah in the late nineteenth century. Religious studies scholar Cristina Rosetti offered this important clarification: “[Most of the] LeBarons left Utah in the 1920s. The Church of the Firstborn in the Fullness of Times wasn’t established until 1955. I think this is an important distinction because the 19th century Mormons went to Mexico because the LDS Church told them to go somewhere they could live polygamy. The LeBaron family was excommunicated and not in good standing when they organized.”

Similarly, it has been brought to my attention that the family in question may not be affiliated with the group who established the Church of the Firstborn. I have yet to find a definitive answer about that and will gladly publish any needed corrections.

Facts matter, of course, and I genuinely appreciate those who have offered their expertise. I want to clarify, however, that the purpose of this piece is not to give a historical account of the LeBarons (which it is not my place to do) but to reflect on what we can learn from the public reception of this news story, including the unintentional inaccuracies and widely-circulated misinformation. My interest is in analyzing this space: how the story circulated and the various responses to it, especially as it relates to the use and rhetorical work of the term “Mormon.” For more on the LeBaron family history, there are a few comments below that point to additional resources.