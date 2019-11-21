New Missionary Handbook

Last week, the church announced the publication of a new handbook for missionaries, Missionary Standards for Disciples of Jesus Christ. Gone is the “White Bible” of yore. I kept one in my shirt pocket for my entire mission. I’m not exactly sure why. The new one is too big (and too blue) for that, so that is at least one change. Substantively, though, this is a really great update, and includes skads of advice I want my kids to take to heart. Also the art is pretty good.
The First Presidency open the volume with a nice message, and note near the end:
If you have questions about a standard, prayerfully ask the Lord to help you understand its importance, and then if needed, ask your companion, your young missionary leaders, or either of your mission leaders for help.
“Either of your mission leaders.” That seemed interesting and important, and later in section 2.1.1 it is made clear: “Your mission president and his wife,” “serve together as your mission leaders.” Now EmJen has posted on the silly situation of having a woman with an ecclesiastical position but no name for that position. This seems like something that will be rectified sooner rather than later.
On interviews, “You may invite the mission president’s wife, a senior missionary, or your missionary companion to join any interview with the mission president. Your decision to invite someone to join you should not diminish your mission leaders’ love, concern, or admiration for you.” The idea that missionaries will be reading this over, and over again bodes well for cultural shifts regarding interviews of all sorts. This is also reflected in the counsel on baptismal interviews: “If the baptismal candidate desires, he or she may invite a parent, spouse, or other adult to join the baptismal interview. Be sensitive to a person’s feelings about his or her spouse or minor child being interviewed.” Yeah.
Missionaries are now allowed to use technology to teach people outside their areas, and even outside their missions. With permission you can teach family and friends at home. With referrals or others, “you can also invite your own family and friends to help teach them, with permission.” There is a heavy emphasis on relationality in this handbook, and minimizing the social awkwardness and cognitive dissonance between loving people and teaching people in principle and practice.
I’m a huge fan of healthy diet and minimizing foodborne illness, so I welcome the set of savvy advice. This is universally wise, though the rule to “not eat or drink anything you have left unattended while traveling,” seemed somewhat peculiar. Not sure where that came from. Otherwise, drinking clean water, eating “balanced meals that include vegetables, fruits, grains, healthy fats, and protein,” and maintaining safe food handling procedures at home for the win.
When getting a referral, “be thoughtful of each person’s situation, asking yourself questions such as these:”
- Is it too late or early to contact this person? Would this inappropriately interrupt family or personal time?
- Is there a way I can be helpful in this situation?
- Could this action or comment embarrass, intimidate, or offend someone?
- What is appropriate for this culture?
It is almost as if they want the missionaries to be self aware!
The list of sexual activities to avoid seemed self-evident, for the most part, and surprisingly explicit. Avoid “adultery; fornication; same-sex activity; oral sex; arousing sexual feelings; inappropriate touching; sending or receiving messages, images, or videos that are immoral or sexual in nature; masturbation; and viewing or using pornography.” The efforts of church leaders to empathize with young people that have grown up in a very culture is admirable. E.g., there is a lot of great advice about dealing with the fallout of sexting: “For example, be especially careful of those who may demand financial payment in return for not revealing compromising or inappropriate images and messages that you may have sent them. If you are struggling to keep these standards or if someone is threatening you, ask the Lord for help and talk with your mission president immediately.”
There is a clear emphasis on mental health. “Missionary work is demanding, and feeling stress from time to time is normal.” “If you have been prescribed medication for stress, follow the prescription and your doctor’s directions.” I wonder if “stress” is a euphemism for anxiety and/or depression. Later the handbook encourages: “Understand that there is no shame in recognizing and treating any health problem, including emotional or mental concerns.”
After being recently codified in Preach My Gospel President Oaks’ 2014 priesthood and gender framework is getting further documentary traction:
When a woman is set apart to preach the gospel as a full-time missionary, she acts under priesthood authority to perform a priesthood function. Anyone with a calling received from someone holding priesthood keys exercises priesthood authority in performing her or his assigned duties.
Sidenote: I won’t lie, one of the first things I thought during Elder Gong’s Q&A last Sunday was, why don’t they give the oil vials to both eighteen-year-old men and women? I’ve got accounts of Sister missionaries anointing and blessing, back when that was still a thing. This also seems inevitable.
Also in counsel that seems directed at sisters, but is great advice to everyone, on the topic of sexual assault: “if you freeze or choose to comply, which can be normal responses, please do not blame yourself later.” Furthermore, highlighting agency:
Understand that if you are assaulted, no matter what you were doing, the assault is not your fault. You always have the choice to counsel with someone you trust and feel comfortable with, such as your mission president, his wife, civil authorities, or people at home. It is your decision whether to involve the police.
I do miss Elder Uchdorf in the First Presidency. I’ve liked him since he was in the Area Presidency when I served my mission. But I’m comforted in this type of work that he is doing now. This is good.
Comments
Don’t leave your drunk unintended so nobody slips date rape drugs in it. Every woman I know has that deeply ingrained in her.
My son is currently serving. He told us that his mission will be implementing the changes over time, but no later than February. I didn’t see much that would require “implementation,” but I guess that’s how these things tend to roll out.
I thought the section on mental health was excellent. Overall, the general tone of the guidelines and rules seems to be framed from a more positive viewpoint than the old white bible.
‘the rule to “not eat or drink anything you have left unattended while traveling,” seemed somewhat peculiar. Not sure where that came from.’
This is a role my parents taught me (male) since I was a child, especially regarding parties: you bring your own drink and always keep it with you, so that no one tampers with or spikes it with drugs while you’re not looking.
“If you have questions about a standard… ask … either of your mission leaders for help.”
“If you are struggling to keep these standards … talk with your mission president immediately.”
The difference in these statements on whom to consult jumped out at me.
I assumed the rule on unattended food was a shout out to Pres. Monson’s egg salad story. https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/general-conference/2009/04/be-your-best-self?lang=eng
Just raising my hand to register that I too know where the rule about unattended food or drink comes from and why they’d include it.
Explicitly prohibiting masturbation ensures that a great many missionaries either spend their time of service wrestling with guilt/repentance/confession or, worse, settle into a comfortable hypocrisy. Neither of those outcomes are good for the mental health or character of missionaries.
Obviously, the new handbook is an improvement, but when I served my mission in Chile in the early 1970s, my mission president’s response to anyone who had a question about standards, or any other mission rule for that matter, was: “God gave you a brain. Use it!” Sadly, “Teach them correct principles, and let them govern themselves” has become a quaint notion in our church.
I, too, miss Elder Uchdorf in the First Presidency, but you’re right—this is good work on his part.
One minor quibble: Jonathan, I love your work, but when I saw the word “relationality,” I winced. Even my browser’s auto-spellchecker doesn’t recognize it. Apparently neither it nor I have much tolerance for academic jargon. :-)
The one issue with “God gave you a brain. Use it!” in the mission context is, well, brains don’t come to correct conclusions without correct raw information, and missionaries, as young people, are often missing the necessary context to know why rules are in place. Providing reasons also helps the missionaries understand the “correct principles” so that they don’t go haywire trying to be obedient!
I’d rather have rules with explanations than teenagers trying to read the minds of General Authorities and coming up with bad/incorrect principles that undergird the rules, haha.
Excellent points about not drinking things you haven’t seen prepared and to never leave them alone. It was just curious to me as it was eating as well, and specifically when someone is travelling. But perhaps they have data indicating that is a high risk period?
Wondering, the handbook indicates elsewhere that the mission president is clearly the official Mission confessor.
Eric, guilty as charged!
I hope we get past the culture of treating the Missionary Handbook as a volume of scripture. I’m sure many of us here have memories of carrying our White Bible close to the heart, studying it, quoting passages from memory, and generally treating it as though the Prophet himself received it directly from God on stone tablets, which he then carried down from a mountain and ordered it mass produced for the missionary force. It had the effect of turning otherwise good, level-headed people in to narrow-minded rule Nazis (myself included), while inducing anxiety disorders and scrupulosity in others (also me). This handbook version is a vast improvement in many ways, but the real difference will be in the implementation on the street, with the rank and file.
That bit about not leaving food or liquids unattended makes perfect sense. In this day and age when many people have a very skewed sense of humor and/or are malicious deliberately, such folks might think it funny to put something in the missionary’s food and/or drink. Alternatively with such things as date rape drugs easily available, that’s a another potential hazard, not necessarily with a sexual intent, but to incapacitate in order to cause bodily harm outcome. Perhaps I look at things too pessimistically, but with a nephew almost ready to go on his mission, I’m glad common sense guidelines are being applied.
Thanks for the review, J. This is the first I’ve known about the new handbook. I think it’s important. From a cultural, sociological, point of view, I watch four non-scripture texts have a wildly disproportionate influence on LDS life: For the Strength of Youth, the BYU Honor Code, the Missionary Handbook, and the Temple Recommend questions.
I know of a case when missionaries were feed cookies containing drugs by investigators when they were teaching a discussion. It seems like in this case the investigators did this because they thought it would be funny.
It made me reflect on how often as a missionary I accepted food or drink from people I barely knew. I cannot come up with a reasonable rule that would have stopped the particular incident to which I am referring.
If they want to relieve the “stress” missionaries feel, maybe they should give a sedative to the person who’s causing that stress.
Masturbation is not a sin and we can only hope that one day the church as an institution and its appointed leaders evolve to teach a more healthy approach to human sexuality.
I remember being served “hard” lemonade by one man we knocked into and iced tea by another—a former Mormon at that. The first guy watched closely for our reactions and then laughed hysterically at us afterward. The second apologized profusely; she had genuinely forgotten about the Word of Wisdom.
I love the section on mental health counsel and was especially impressed that the section on assault was so explicit. When we use the word “assault” it tends to conjure up images of a violent attack, but it can also include must more subtle forms that look nothing like being dragged into the bushes. People use a variety of strategies to survive the moment of abuse: fight, flight, freeze, comply. I work as a mental health therapist and my experience is that those who are able to fight or flee have the least complicated recoveries…but those responses are not always possible or safe. Those who freeze and those who comply are employing a very sophisticated strategy to survive the moment (or to endure ongoing abuse), but it comes at a soul-crushing cost and usually requires a lot more unraveling in the aftermath. Very grateful this section was included.
I think the best thing about this new handbook might be the general approach it suggests taking to the rules. I would have benefited from these passages as a missionary:
==
You will be most safe when you follow the commandments and missionary standards and use common sense. But realize that even when you keep the commandments, you may experience trouble, sickness, or harm (see John 16:33). The Savior experienced all of these things (see Alma 7:11–12; Doctrine and Covenants 122:8), and He promises, “I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you” (John 14:18).
God loves you. Choose to keep the commandments because you love God. Do not try to make deals with the Lord and expect specific blessings by adjusting what is required of you. The requirements you are expected to uphold are approved by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and are found in these standards. For example, don’t try to bargain with the Lord by getting up earlier, going without food or drink (beyond the monthly fast), or skipping a preparation day.
==
In my mission, the constant emphasis on perfect obedience made it hard to understand why we ran into harm even when we were obedient. Also, there was this “covenant-making” idea that was rampant in my mission. Only in retrospect did I realize it was harmful. I appreciate seeing it specifically addressed here.
One point that I don’t like is 2.4.5 where it says that you have to bring another person, or another person of your same gender must be present, if you eat with someone of the opposite gender. So, basically if 2 sisters ate with a single man another female must be present-which makes sense if it’s just a single male and 2 sisters. In my situation every month we invite the 2 sisters and 2 elders over and it’s me and my brother. No problems at all,no issues and we’ve been doing so for years now and it’s always a blast. Now, we have to get a female and frankly almost all of the women we know are married and that wouldn’t be appropriate to just invite a married woman over and not the husband but if we invited the two we don’t have space for 2 others. I feel like it’s kicking single people to the curb and dinners are now for married folks, if the invite both sets over and not just one. So, we had planned for friday to have both sets over and now we had to cancel it and frankly if rule gets upheld you don’t know the missionaries and you won’t know them to pass on referrals to. If they can’t be trusted at dinner appointments why would you trust them to teach your friends and other referrals? I sometimes wish decisions like that could be made local.
I think the overall scope is that for years now the leaders have been trying to get members and missionaries together and be unified but just overtime they implement policies that divorce the two. So, now missionaries aren’t in ward council, the WML isn’t either , somehow missionary work is the EQ and RS responsibility and the WML does what exactly beyond hold a correlation mtg maybe? and plan a baptism. Our ward’s baptismal numbers have tanked over the years and retention has also. It seems all that effort to be unified is being eroded and soon the missionaries will just be another two people you see at church, don’t know them, don’t care
No More, Thanks for your comment on masturbation. I served in the early 70s and had issues with this. I eventually told my mission president, hoping to get some guidance. He told me it was a sin and I needed to stop. If it happened again I would be sent home. I did not expect this response. So, the practice continued and I never said anything more to the president. So much for the miracle of forgiveness. Thanks SWK.
Sounds like some good stuff. I agree with several others here that retaining the idea of masturbation as some great sin was a real missed opportunity.
adano…
You addressed the covenant making/hyper obedience topic, and thankfully the new handbook points out how it doesn’t always keep you from harm or guarantee a certain outcome. I would love to see this addressed to all members. The current obsession with “staying on the covenant path” really reinforces the idea of God as a vending machine.
Wendy Nelson’s retelling of the “pay tithing on the income you want to make” story is exactly the kind of stuff (prosperity gospel) missionaries and members should not be taught.