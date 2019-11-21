New Missionary Handbook

by

Last week, the church announced the publication of a new handbook for missionaries, Missionary Standards for Disciples of Jesus Christ. Gone is the “White Bible” of yore. I kept one in my shirt pocket for my entire mission. I’m not exactly sure why. The new one is too big (and too blue) for that, so that is at least one change. Substantively, though, this is a really great update, and includes skads of advice I want my kids to take to heart. Also the art is pretty good.



The First Presidency open the volume with a nice message, and note near the end:

If you have questions about a standard, prayerfully ask the Lord to help you understand its importance, and then if needed, ask your companion, your young missionary leaders, or either of your mission leaders for help.

“Either of your mission leaders.” That seemed interesting and important, and later in section 2.1.1 it is made clear: “Your mission president and his wife,” “serve together as your mission leaders.” Now EmJen has posted on the silly situation of having a woman with an ecclesiastical position but no name for that position. This seems like something that will be rectified sooner rather than later.

On interviews, “You may invite the mission president’s wife, a senior missionary, or your missionary companion to join any interview with the mission president. Your decision to invite someone to join you should not diminish your mission leaders’ love, concern, or admiration for you.” The idea that missionaries will be reading this over, and over again bodes well for cultural shifts regarding interviews of all sorts. This is also reflected in the counsel on baptismal interviews: “If the baptismal candidate desires, he or she may invite a parent, spouse, or other adult to join the baptismal interview. Be sensitive to a person’s feelings about his or her spouse or minor child being interviewed.” Yeah.

Missionaries are now allowed to use technology to teach people outside their areas, and even outside their missions. With permission you can teach family and friends at home. With referrals or others, “you can also invite your own family and friends to help teach them, with permission.” There is a heavy emphasis on relationality in this handbook, and minimizing the social awkwardness and cognitive dissonance between loving people and teaching people in principle and practice.

I’m a huge fan of healthy diet and minimizing foodborne illness, so I welcome the set of savvy advice. This is universally wise, though the rule to “not eat or drink anything you have left unattended while traveling,” seemed somewhat peculiar. Not sure where that came from. Otherwise, drinking clean water, eating “balanced meals that include vegetables, fruits, grains, healthy fats, and protein,” and maintaining safe food handling procedures at home for the win.

When getting a referral, “be thoughtful of each person’s situation, asking yourself questions such as these:”

Is it too late or early to contact this person? Would this inappropriately interrupt family or personal time?

Is there a way I can be helpful in this situation?

Could this action or comment embarrass, intimidate, or offend someone?

What is appropriate for this culture?

It is almost as if they want the missionaries to be self aware!

The list of sexual activities to avoid seemed self-evident, for the most part, and surprisingly explicit. Avoid “adultery; fornication; same-sex activity; oral sex; arousing sexual feelings; inappropriate touching; sending or receiving messages, images, or videos that are immoral or sexual in nature; masturbation; and viewing or using pornography.” The efforts of church leaders to empathize with young people that have grown up in a very culture is admirable. E.g., there is a lot of great advice about dealing with the fallout of sexting: “For example, be especially careful of those who may demand financial payment in return for not revealing compromising or inappropriate images and messages that you may have sent them. If you are struggling to keep these standards or if someone is threatening you, ask the Lord for help and talk with your mission president immediately.”

There is a clear emphasis on mental health. “Missionary work is demanding, and feeling stress from time to time is normal.” “If you have been prescribed medication for stress, follow the prescription and your doctor’s directions.” I wonder if “stress” is a euphemism for anxiety and/or depression. Later the handbook encourages: “Understand that there is no shame in recognizing and treating any health problem, including emotional or mental concerns.”

After being recently codified in Preach My Gospel President Oaks’ 2014 priesthood and gender framework is getting further documentary traction:

When a woman is set apart to preach the gospel as a full-time missionary, she acts under priesthood authority to perform a priesthood function. Anyone with a calling received from someone holding priesthood keys exercises priesthood authority in performing her or his assigned duties.

Sidenote: I won’t lie, one of the first things I thought during Elder Gong’s Q&A last Sunday was, why don’t they give the oil vials to both eighteen-year-old men and women? I’ve got accounts of Sister missionaries anointing and blessing, back when that was still a thing. This also seems inevitable.

Also in counsel that seems directed at sisters, but is great advice to everyone, on the topic of sexual assault: “if you freeze or choose to comply, which can be normal responses, please do not blame yourself later.” Furthermore, highlighting agency:

Understand that if you are assaulted, no matter what you were doing, the assault is not your fault. You always have the choice to counsel with someone you trust and feel comfortable with, such as your mission president, his wife, civil authorities, or people at home. It is your decision whether to involve the police.

I do miss Elder Uchdorf in the First Presidency. I’ve liked him since he was in the Area Presidency when I served my mission. But I’m comforted in this type of work that he is doing now. This is good.