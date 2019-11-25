2020 Book of Mormon supplemental readings

by

About a month ago I described the group I have met with this year to study the New Testament. Along with a regular Bible reading, we have generally included a chapter or two from Raymond Brown’s An Introduction to the New Testament. I would definitely recommend this volume for anyone doing something similar. It can be a little dense, but it consistently is helpful. As we look forward to next year’s study of the Book of Mormon (and in anticipation of my annual Christmas book list), I have started to think about what, if anything, will match the utility and perspicacity of Brown. I’d appreciate any thoughts and pointers of where to go.



A first step, as with the Bible, is the use of a study version or alternate rendering of the scripture. In the case of the book of Mormon, there are three main options.



Hardy, ed., The Book of Mormon: A Reader’s Edition (University of Illinois Press, 2003), $61 [hardback], and $22 [paperback].

Hardy, ed., The Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ, Maxwell Institute Study Edition (Maxwell Institute, 2018), $32 [paperback].

Skousen, ed., The Book of Mormon: The Earliest Text (Yale UP, 2009), $40 [hardback].

Grant Hardy has edited two study versions of the Book of Mormon. Both have the modern apparatus and formatting typical of Bible study editions. The older UIP edition uses the 1921 text (because of copyright issues) and is geared more towards non-Mormon readers. This can be a very good thing for Mormons, because we often take so much for granted. The Maxwell Institute version is definitely created for a believing audience, and uses the 1981 text. It has an extra decade of Grant’s scholarship but a minimal amount of footnotes so as not to distract from the text. Last is Skousen’s Earliest Text which is not a study version at all. It is instead a rendering of what JS dictated in “sense lines.” Russell, recently wrote up his experience reading the text, and offers a really compelling case for this sometimes disorienting (in a good way) textual presentation.

There really is not single volume supplement we could use like we used Brown this year. I think instead, we will be picking and choosing chapters and articles from various sources to read. I’ll confess as well that I’m generally not drawn to geographic hypotheses and analyses, so if that is your thing, you will be left wanting. Here is some of what I currently am thinking about:

MacKay & Frederick, Joseph Smith’s Seer Stones (RSC, 2016), $25 [harcover].

Spencer, The Vision of All: Twenty-five Lectures on Isaiah in Nephi’s Record (Kofford, 2016), $25 [paperback].

Hardy, Understanding the Book of Mormon: A Reader’s Guide (Oxford UP, 2010), $26 [casewrap].

Givens, By the Hand of Mormon (Oxford UP, 2003), $18 [paperback].

I think it is important to spend at least a little time on translation (though I’ll also confess, that I don’t know what to do with all of this early modern English business) and consequently we need to contextualize Joseph Smith’s seer stone usage. Makay and Frederick have done a pretty good job at condensing a lot of this info and making it accessible. Joseph’s volume on Isaiah is provocative and smart. I think we should take a least a couple of these chapters because of how much Isaiah there is to deal with. Grant’s volume may be the one we spend the most time with. Careful reading for the win. And Terryl’s volume has become sort of the standard history of the Book of Mormon and its reception.

There are a few other books to potentially look at. Don Bradley finished his long-research volume and it will be available starting today: The Lost 116 Pages: Reconstructing the Book of Mormon’s Missing Stories. I don’t know much about it, but it is apparently a pretty significant contribution and is selling pretty well. Hickman and Fenton, edited Americanist Approaches to The Book of Mormon. As I understand it, the volume has several important contributions and quite of number of chapters that will not be accessible to generalist readers at all. Lastly and quite importantly, the Maxwell Institute is releasing a series of twelve volumes—Brief Theological Introductions to the various chapters of the Book of Mormon. The cohort of authors looks quite impressive, so this could be a significant contribution to our study lineup. They are not published yet, but will be soon.

Along with books, we’ll certainly be looking at key chapters and articles. Here are a few that I have thought of. There are surely a number that I’m missing.

Janeice’s article is a really important corrective in the narrative that early Mormon’s didn’t really use the Book of Mormon, and that it was just a “sign” of the Restoration. Grant’s article is great intro to the value of critical studies of the Book of Mormon. The Gospel Topic essay is important for those that still might be stuck in mid-twentieth century thinking about the text. And Peterson’s article is sort of a classic. David Pulsipher has done a lot of work on violence in the BoM–you can catch a podcast with him on the myth of redemptive violence. I think it is eye opening work, and he gave me permission to use an unpublished essay. You could probably use that podcast.

If we meet 24 times in a year, that may be enough, but I’m not an expert in this area. What am I missing? What else should we be considering? And if you are looking for more, check out Ben Spackman’s resource list.