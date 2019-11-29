Naked, and Ye Clothed Me: On Nudity in the Home

by

The Fall of Man (source)

The local paper of record has a feature called “Family Council” where family therapists weigh in on reader questions. Today’s column revolved around the issue of nudity at home and whether—and if so, at what age—it harms children to see their parents nude. The concerned reader described the situation like so (translations here and below my own):

My husband and I are not nudists, but neither are we ashamed of nudity. At home, we often walk around completely naked. Especially in summer when it’s hot. We are always naked in the backyard. From birth we only dressed our children when needed—when it was cold or to protect them from the sun. We have two sons, one is now ten, the younger one just turned five. To be honest, we’ve never thought twice about it, and it’s normal for the kids as well. But the other day some friends, who also have children, said that they find it very strange when parents allow themselves to be seen naked in front of their children. At first I didn’t know what to say. Afterwards, a discussion ensued where it was said that children should learn that a naked adult is not normal in order to protect themselves from assault. I have felt very bad since then and am a bit unsure. It’s not like we are strangers to each other. Or am I mistaken and underestimating something here? My father and mother still undress in front of me (they are over 60) as a matter of course. I need professional advice!

Two family therapists responded at length, pointing out the roles of norms and context in determining what is appropriate behavior and, ultimately, concluding that kids can figure out the difference between naked strangers and parents and that the latter don’t pose an inherent danger to children.

It all struck me as imminently reasonable, but the reason I bring this up here at the BCC is because of a couple of comments on the article. It probably helps to know that while the editorial pages of the local paper of record lean left, the newspaper also hosts the largest internet forum in the German-speaking world with a fairly wide variety of views and experiences.

The reader “fizcaraldo” (as an aside, I believe everyone should see this film at least once in their lives) opined that

Some people are really paranoid when it comes to nudity. My wife recently showed me a post in a mothers group on Facebook. A woman asked the other mothers for advice because she was worried about her husband taking a shower with the 2-year-old daughter. The answers ranged from “tell him to wear a swim suit” to “Go to the women’s shelter and tell the police.”

The reader DevourMind responded, “Are you kidding me, those are Utah-like conditions.”

If the reader DevourMind’s response strikes you as an unfair generalization, consider this story from earlier this month:

A Utah woman has been charged with lewdness in her own home after her stepchildren walked into the room and saw her bare chest. […] The state’s lewdness statute criminalizes exposure of “the female breast below the top of the areola” in the presence of a child in a private place “under circumstances the person should know will likely cause affront or alarm.” If convicted, Buchanan faces imprisonment, fines and the requirement to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

I invite you to read the article for more context, but in my view the added information doesn’t weaken the reader DevourMind’s implication that the pathologization of nudity in particular and the human body generally has reached an advanced stage in Utah. Considering the broad pattern of Utah’s settlement from the mid-nineteenth century onward, I can’t help but consider the possibility that religious norms represented by the innocuous-sounding term “modesty” have played a certain role. Of course, Utah isn’t the only region where modesty culture has raised generations of parents who hide themselves under coats of skins from their children; it just may be one of a few where the codification of the norm can cost you your freedom.

So what say you? Is the paradisaical Garden of Eden your model of domestic interactions or do you prefer the fallen state?