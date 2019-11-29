Naked, and Ye Clothed Me: On Nudity in the Home

The local paper of record has a feature called “Family Council” where family therapists weigh in on reader questions. Today’s column revolved around the issue of nudity at home and whether—and if so, at what age—it harms children to see their parents nude. The concerned reader described the situation like so (translations here and below my own):
My husband and I are not nudists, but neither are we ashamed of nudity. At home, we often walk around completely naked. Especially in summer when it’s hot. We are always naked in the backyard. From birth we only dressed our children when needed—when it was cold or to protect them from the sun. We have two sons, one is now ten, the younger one just turned five. To be honest, we’ve never thought twice about it, and it’s normal for the kids as well. But the other day some friends, who also have children, said that they find it very strange when parents allow themselves to be seen naked in front of their children. At first I didn’t know what to say. Afterwards, a discussion ensued where it was said that children should learn that a naked adult is not normal in order to protect themselves from assault. I have felt very bad since then and am a bit unsure. It’s not like we are strangers to each other. Or am I mistaken and underestimating something here? My father and mother still undress in front of me (they are over 60) as a matter of course. I need professional advice!
Two family therapists responded at length, pointing out the roles of norms and context in determining what is appropriate behavior and, ultimately, concluding that kids can figure out the difference between naked strangers and parents and that the latter don’t pose an inherent danger to children.
It all struck me as imminently reasonable, but the reason I bring this up here at the BCC is because of a couple of comments on the article. It probably helps to know that while the editorial pages of the local paper of record lean left, the newspaper also hosts the largest internet forum in the German-speaking world with a fairly wide variety of views and experiences.
The reader “fizcaraldo” (as an aside, I believe everyone should see this film at least once in their lives) opined that
Some people are really paranoid when it comes to nudity. My wife recently showed me a post in a mothers group on Facebook. A woman asked the other mothers for advice because she was worried about her husband taking a shower with the 2-year-old daughter. The answers ranged from “tell him to wear a swim suit” to “Go to the women’s shelter and tell the police.”
The reader DevourMind responded, “Are you kidding me, those are Utah-like conditions.”
If the reader DevourMind’s response strikes you as an unfair generalization, consider this story from earlier this month:
A Utah woman has been charged with lewdness in her own home after her stepchildren walked into the room and saw her bare chest. […] The state’s lewdness statute criminalizes exposure of “the female breast below the top of the areola” in the presence of a child in a private place “under circumstances the person should know will likely cause affront or alarm.” If convicted, Buchanan faces imprisonment, fines and the requirement to register as a sex offender for 10 years.
I invite you to read the article for more context, but in my view the added information doesn’t weaken the reader DevourMind’s implication that the pathologization of nudity in particular and the human body generally has reached an advanced stage in Utah. Considering the broad pattern of Utah’s settlement from the mid-nineteenth century onward, I can’t help but consider the possibility that religious norms represented by the innocuous-sounding term “modesty” have played a certain role. Of course, Utah isn’t the only region where modesty culture has raised generations of parents who hide themselves under coats of skins from their children; it just may be one of a few where the codification of the norm can cost you your freedom.
So what say you? Is the paradisaical Garden of Eden your model of domestic interactions or do you prefer the fallen state?
Comments
I would like to note that the Rubens artwork gracing this post has been flagged on the BCC’s twitter feed: “This media may contain sensitive material.” So there you have it: a genre painting of America in the twenty-first century.
My daughters are 8, 6, and 2. I think everyone should wear underwear when not actively showering/changing clothes. Personally, I do not lounge in anything less than a camisole and short shorts. I have been known to walk from my bedroom to the laundry topless to retrieve a recently-washed bra. The toddler regularly showers with or walks in on parents showering. The older two occasionally walk in and are reminded that people generally want to be left alone when showering. The three girls do frequently shower together.
I’ve lived alone for almost 40 years, and I don’t leave my bedroom/bathroom without being fully clothed. I also shower and use deodorant even when I don’t expect to be within 100 feet of another human being that day. If at all possible I don’t fart or pick my nose in my kitchen or living room any more than I would in yours. That isn’t modesty culture — formality, maybe? Expectations for myself of a different sort? I don’t object to others’ different behaviors and hope I’m not hooted off BCC for mine.
I’m not here to condemn anyone. I’m as much a product of my upbringing as anyone and certainly don’t always feel comfortable on my adopted continent. Still, criminalizing the exposure of breasts in the home (!) strikes me as problematic, even if the vast majority of everyone ever preferred to keep them covered at all times.
Part deux. Been thinking about this. Dressing before leaving my room is definitely not “avoiding nudity,” in my case, so much as it is being ready to face the work of the day. Tied in with the rest, it definitely is not “doing it because someone else might be around,” when on a typical day no one else would be there. It’s certainly part habit by now, but I think it’s more about treating myself the way I would treat others, or drawing a line between the intimately personal and the potentially-if-not-likely social.
As a Finn, nudity shaming seems like the strangest thing to me. I was shocked to find that in the locker room of gyms in the US (not in Utah, mind you but on the East Coast), I never saw any naked people. Why?
For context, ward activities here often involve going to sauna together (separated by gender). We are stark naked, laugh, sweat, and have literally the best conversations. Highly recommend to my prudish (Puritan?) friends out West.
Your final question is intriguing. I’ve got no thoughts on nudity in the home per se. I figure everyone will do what they’re comfortable with and it’s not my business. However, what I find interesting about the question is the general Christian (and specific LDS) narrative that nudity is associated with shame only after Adam and Eve eat the fruit. That’s always raised a number of questions for me, most of which concern the issue of self-awareness and shame. If nakedness (or one’s awareness of it) is associated with shame and sin, does that explain how easily (and wrongly, IMO) nudity is equated with sex, at least in certain cultures? Does the Garden of Eden story also imply that nudity is a more pure state than when the (fallen) body is clothed? Is nudity that is bereft of fallenness and sin a way to honor the God who created us by being unashamed of His creations? It does make one wonder. Thanks for a good post.
Thanks, Brother Sky. One of the therapists in the linked article addresses self awareness and shame, noting that little children don’t think about their nakedness until they notice that adults do, and that shame arises when one doesn’t want to show a part of her or himself, be it, say a character trait or a body part, because it is subject to a norm-based evaluation.
Anyway, I ‘ll be honest—when I was young one of the things I worried about was whether people were clothed in heaven. They always are when depicted in LDS art, but even the prospect of a robe was distressing to me.
My mother, an adult convert from an irreligious home, would often walk around the house nude, partially nude, or wearing only her garments. My father, who was baptized at age 10 or so and raised by a socially conservative single mother, was never less than fully dressed (very rarely we saw him wearing his garment top without a shirt, but only for a moment). I do not remember ever feeling comfortable with my mother’s naturalist tendencies and do not walk around the house without clothing as an adult myself except when I forget to bring some article of clothing into the bathroom for after I shower. I tried as a young adult to sleep in the nude, but it didn’t take. I’m not sure if I just absorbed my father’s sense of modesty or if Church teachings I received in Primary and/or YW influenced that feeling of discomfort with being naked, which I always associate with being exposed. My mother told me that my sister and I would run around naked after our baths when we were little, and I remember seeing my little brothers do the same, but I’m sure that stopped well before puberty, probably at my father’s request. My own children have not seen my naked breasts since I stopped breastfeeding my youngest, and I don’t think they have any memory of seeing either my husband or me naked. We would sometimes take them into the bath or shower with us when they were babies, but that stopped at the point when they were able to reach out and grab us where we didn’t want to be grabbed, around age 1 or so. As teenagers, they seem to naturally prefer not to be seen without clothing, though my older son will sometimes walk around without a shirt on. At the risk of TMI, my husband and I don’t have a problem changing in front of each other, seeing each other nude, or being nude together when it’s appropriate, but we don’t just lounge around without clothes on.
I also used to worry that we would have to be naked in the afterworld, but that was because I have body image issues, I think. Now I’m not sure what I believe about the afterlife at all, so I try not to be concerned. That said, I think we LDS people do have pretty terrible hang-ups about seeing body parts, even innocuous ones like shoulders or armpits.
The culture in which we reside has this wonderful thing called onsen (hot springs), and they are experienced nude, but separated by gender. After Boy Scout hikes and camp outs it’s not uncommon to go to clean up and relax before people start going their separate ways back home. At home it’s similar. We aren’t walking around in the nude all the time, but I’m not afraid to bog and grab something before or after bathing. Kids typically take a bath with their parents until middle of grave school regardless of gender. It is just a cultural difference, though I do see a problem with criminalizing nudity in the home.
I agree that this Utah prosecution raises some interesting questions, though, in my opinion, the interesting questions aren’t about nudity at home.
Part of the reason that I’m not sure the nudity question is the interesting question is because there’s at least some dispute about what happened; the NPR and AP stories focus on the kids walking in on her and her husband when they’d taken their tops off after installing drywall. Prosecutors say she stripped in front of the kids to make a point.
Even that doesn’t (probably) strike me as unacceptable lewdness, but it does raise what I think is the interesting question: how do you parent your stepchildren? Because, it turns out (as is explained in the Trib article on the same topic), her stripping in front of the kids made the kids’ mother uncomfortable. And, while that necessarily rise to the level of criminal, it does strike me as bad form (assuming that she stripped in front of the kids, and not that they walked in on her).
I can only imagine how hard it is to be parenting your spouse’s children, especially if the divorce wasn’t amicable and your spouse’s former spouse isn’t getting on well with you. It’s possible that the kids’ mother was weaponizing this experience against her ex’s new wife. It’s also possible that the new wife was trying to push boundaries inappropriately with the kids’ mother. In any event, while uncomfortable, it strikes me as relatively critical to come to some sort of agreement about what’s out-of-bounds in parenting someone else’s children, and I’m perfectly comfortable with the idea that nudity is out-of-bounds.
Should it be criminal? Absolutely not, if the kids just walked in, and probably not even if she took her shirt off in front of the children to make a point. At the same time, this came up as part of an investigation by Child and Family Services (that didn’t initially involve the stepmother), so we’re missing a ton of context here.
My general thoughts on the matter are that your kids shouldn’t see your private parts once they’re old enough to start having thoughts which they will likely remember when teenagers. I also feel the similarly about your kids seeing you in just your garments.
I have a coworker who was raised in a “hippie commune”. Public nudity was very frequent. He believes that since he saw grown women naked all of the time growing up, it affected his brain enough that he doesn’t find it very arousing’s. As a result it’s caused relationship issues because his significant others don’t get the reactions out of him that they have with others.
The Trib remains blocked to residents of the EU, Sam, so thank you for providing additional context. I can easily imagine kids being scandalized by their stepmother if she was indeed setting out to push boundaries, and I’m guessing that a resident of Utah ought to reckon that displaying the female breast “will likely cause affront or alarm” even within the privacy of one’s home. So, yeah, probably not a great example of child-centered parenting, though not because the laws governing the universe require that a topless mother be regarded as a scandal but because by the time one is 13 one has already been more or less socialized.
Nikonikonikole, there’s a sauna culture here that, thanks to my American upbringing, I’m still not totally comfortable participating in, though it doesn’t bother me in the least that others like to do it.
Villate, I don’t know anyone here in Austria who lounges around nude as much as the reader whose question prompted this post, but FWIW I’m pretty sure I have the most hangups about nudity of anyone I do know, well, outside the church anyway.
jader3rd, I think it is wise for parents to consider how their behavior affects their children.
My wife is almost a nudist in our home, although as our kids entered puberty they learned from somewhere that it’s unusual to see your parents naked and is gross. So she tries to cover up but in a small home it’s difficult to not see nudity from time to time. I’m a runner and after I exercise will walk around in smalltight boxer briefs and nothing else. Nobody bats an eye. There are double standards lurking here…
When I was a missionary in the 90s the Provo MTC had groups showers. One Elder was perfectly normal except that he never realized that, although most men experience them, it was extremely unacceptable to shower in a group shower with a morning erection. I’m pretty liberal but yes I can see how some people view even common and non sexual bodily functions as inappropriate. This poor Elder was stuck with the nickname Iron Rod and I don’t think he ever understood why.
I served a mission where large families often shared a single bedroom. Some level of public nudity and even sexual activity is virtually impossible in settings like that so it’s completely normal. Although this standard is fraught with challenges, community or family expectations should be considered.
On my mission in Finland, one member commented once to me about the differences between European and American media standards:
-Europeans abhor violence but don’t bat an eye at nudity.
-Americans find nudity scandalous but don’t bat an eye at violence.
That comment has always stuck with me, and I believe we Americans have it backwards. Now I take my kids with me to sauna, but ensure they know that violence is unacceptable.