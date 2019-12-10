The Equal Rights Amendment, Cooties, and the Constitution

by

“Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”

In another period of my life–the insufferable thirteen-year-old boy who already knows everything phase–I was a deeply committed opponent of the Equal Rights Amendment. Informed by several pamphlets distributed by the youth leaders at our church, I stalked the halls of Waller Junior High school just looking for hippies and feminists to punch (metaphorically) with my superior intellect and rhetorical skill. I knew, in the same way that young Mormons “know” so many things, that if three more states ratified the ERA, our society would be plunged into a morass of unisex bathrooms, women in combat, and people of the same gender getting married to each other.

I got over it.

The 1979 ratification deadline came and went, and the forces of good triumphed. Oklahoma (where I grew up) did not pass the dreaded co-ed bathroom amendment. And, 40 years later, we have co-ed bathrooms, women in combat, and same-sex marriage. But we have still not ratified the ERA.

In 2017, though, something remarkable happened: Nevada ratified the ERA. In 2018, Illinois ratified it too. Both state legislatures were buoyed by the argument that the Constitution itself doesn’t limit the time frame for state ratification of amendments once they have passed both houses of Congress by the required super-majority. After all, the 27th Amendment became part of the Constitution in 1992–203 years after James Madison proposed it in 1789 and the First Congress of the United States approved it.

If one more state ratifies the Equal Rights Amendment, then it will reach the 38 state threshold necessary for inclusion in the Constitution. This doesn’t mean it will immediately take effect. There are several more issues to be worked out in the courts, like whether or not a legislative sunset clause can be enforced or legislatively rescinded, or whether or not a state can (as five states have already claimed to do) rescind ratification.

But there is a path–and it is a realistic enough path that ERA supporters in the 13 states that have not ratified it have been pushing their state legislatures hard to become #38.

Utah, as one of these states, is no exception. And the question that everybody had–“is the LDS Church still against it”–was answered conclusively, if not enthusiastically, by a statement from a spokesman that “The church’s position on this issue has been consistent for more than 40 years.” Though this is hardly, “We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender,” it did squelch the hope that the Church might decide to remain neutral this time, and an editorial in the Church-owned Deseret News laid out the rest.

The Deseret News raises two objections to the ERA 2.0. The first objection is precisely the same objection raised in 1976: “far-reaching unintended consequences that could ultimately harm women.” The second objection is more recent: “Serious doubt remains whether the expired amendment can be picked up more than 40 years later.”

As a former (but reformed) anti-ERA crusader, I would like to speak briefly to each of these points, which, I think, are misguided. But they are misguided for different reasons: the second point, while absolutely true, is not actually an objection; and the first point, while certainly an objection, is not actually true.

Let’s take the unintended consequences argument first, of which the DN suggests there are many possibly including, but not limited to, the following:

“It could, for example, change family law — including child custody rights in divorce — impact abortion law and potentially draft women into military service during times of war.”

There is some code talking going on here, but what they seem to be saying in the first two points is 1) that women might not be given custody automatically in all divorce cases where the husband is not an ax murderer; and 2) that it might be more difficult to place unnecessary burdens on women seeking abortions. These are not unintended consequences. They are part of what “equality of rights under the law” means.

As for women being drafted. I agree that women should not be drafted into the military. I also agree that men should not be drafted into the military. There is an easy way to meet the burden of equality under the law here: don’t draft anyone, and don’t start wars. If the Canadians ever decide to mount an attack across the border, then I would hope that good citizens of all genders would rise to the occasion and beat them back with their own hockey sticks.

But these aren’t the real objections. A claim of unspecific “unintended consequences” is not an argument; it is the absence of an argument masquerading as something to say. It is designed to raise the specter of unimagined awfulness that nobody has considered. Sure it sounds good now to give everybody equal rights under the law, but once we let loose the monster, we cannot control it, and things could go drastically awry. There could be cooties.

It is difficult to refute this kind of argument, but, fortunately, it is not necessary, since laws don’t work that way. Constitutional amendments are not like the Stone Golem of Prague. We don’t set them loose into them world to wreak havoc on their own. They are guidelines for passing laws and are subject to interpretation and implementation within a democratic framework. If it somehow turns out that the ERA requires us to sacrifice every third daughter to Isis, we have ways to deal with it before anyone gets killed.

The consequences of declaring everybody to have equal rights are actually not that complicated–it means that everybody will have equal rights. And though some individuals and organizations may object–preferring to retain the ability to treat people unequally, neither states nor the federal government should be among them.

But what about the whole bit about revisiting an amendment forty years after it supposedly faded away into a sunset clause? This is actually an interesting question, and I don’t know the answer. The Constitution is silent on all of the key questions, which will have to be tested in the courts–up to and including the Supreme Court, because, well, that’s how the Constitution tells us to resolve these kinds of questions. I have no idea what will happen if the ERA is passed by one more state. And neither does the Deseret News.

But it makes no sense to treat this as a reason not to ratify the amendment. Quite the reverse: in its current form, the Equal Rights Amendment raises some fascinating and important questions that have never be resolved. The answers to these questions will be important to the way that we craft future Constitutional amendments. The current situation gives us a great way to test these questions in our federal court system. Let’s try it and see what happens, and if it doesn’t make it through the Courts, then we will know we have to try again from scratch.

But we should keep trying because there is something important at stake. “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex” should not be a controversial statement. It expresses values and policies that are central to our religion, our nation, and our very humanity. The Constitution of the United States is the foundation of our law and the symbolic soul of our nation. Our commitment to equality–as both law and symbol–matters. It is time to pass the Equal Rights Amendment.