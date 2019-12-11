A Response to Hales on “Spirit Birth”

by

I’ve known Brian Hales for a while now. He is a talented and dedicated researcher and author. We both work on history outside of our day jobs, and our interests overlap in a few areas. He is a good guy and I consider him a friend. At a recent conference where as a part of my presentation I had tangentially mentioned Joseph Smith’s documented teaching that God did not create human spirits, Brian and I chatted. He asked why I hadn’t responded to his JMH article arguing that JS actually did teach spirit creation AKA “spirit birth.” I generally don’t like to do this sort of public critique, but he asked and I do think I owe it to him. What follows is fairly long, and somewhat technical response.



The Situation

First, it is important to note that the idea that human spirits were never created or made—that they exist eternally—is a foundational idea to Joseph Smith’s Nauvoo era cosmology. The 1844 General Conference sermon known as the King Follett Discourse (KFD) is JS’s best documented sermon. In it, JS taught that “God never did have power to create the spirit of man at all” and that spirits can never be created or destroyed [n1]. This idea is attested in four separate audits—records of the sermon kept by different individuals. Perhaps more importantly, JS taught this concept in sermons, letters, and revelations from 1839 to 1844 and he was entirely consistent. For example, Willard Richards recorded an 1839 sermon where JS taught that “the Spirit of Man is not a created being,” and the next year one observer recorded Smith preach in 1840 that “Eternity means that which is without beginning or End,” and that “the Soul is Eternal. It had no beginning; it can have no End.” Later in the same sermon Smith reiterated “that the Soul of man—the Spirit, had Existed from Eternity” [n2]. In fact, the idea that human spirits are eternal and uncreated is perhaps the single best documented Nauvoo teaching of JS. This idea was fundamental to his logic when he taught about the life, death, and exaltation.

Despite their various differences, we also know that JS’s successors (primarily Orson Pratt, Parley Pratt, and Brigham Young) all clearly rejected this idea. Instead of teaching that God never had the power to create spirits, they taught what I call viviparous spirit birth. This is a zoological term describing, to use Orson Pratt’s explicit language, how spirits “were organized in the womb of the celestial female” [n3]. Brigham Young went so far as to claim that not only were spirits created through celestial procreation, but that the irreparable spirit would also be destroyed. For Young, identity was not eternal and did not exist before spirit creation.

Over the years, people have dealt with these groups of teachings in various ways, and Hales offered one way to reconcile them. Hales’ article is divided into sections on 1) JS’s teachings about uncreated spirits, 2) documents capturing the thought of JS and others that could potentially be construed to imply spirit birth, 3) an analysis of D&C 132, 4) documentation for church leader teaching in the post-Nauvoo era, and 5) an apology for the idea that JS did indeed believe in “spirit birth” and that he taught that spirits cannot be created or made as an intentional artifice to hide his true beliefs.

The Response

First, I know that Hales has spent a tremendous amount of time on polygamy, where JS’s statements are not exactly clear and forthcoming, but I am going to be blunt: I find the idea that JS was lying about the eternal nature of spirits to be not only unsupportable and irresponsible scholarship, but just plain ridiculous (as in deserving ridicule). Now I’m talking about this argument, not Hales as a scholar. You have to ignore not only the breadth of documentation for the teaching, which is vast, but you have to ignore how JS used the teaching—how it figured into his logic, and how he used it to solve problems. It is a conspiracy theory where the absence of evidence is taken as evidence. I know that this is a harsh critique, and it is somewhat uncomfortable saying such things to a friend in public. I’m certainly willing to entertain analyses and ideas that JS’s teachings are more complicated than they appear, but this requires some actual scholarly work. For the balance of this post, I’m going to approach the documents and potential evidences Hales raises that date from JS’s life (basically sections 2 and 3 from above), and critically analyze them to see how they may fit into JS’s Nauvoo cosmology.

1842 Lorenzo Snow Letter

The earliest document Hales points to is a typescript of a February 14, 1842 letter from Lorenzo Snow to “Elder Walker,” which discusses the hypothetical creation of spirits in terms of birth. First, I’m always skeptical of typescripts, but this one was prepared by Edith Romney, who is wonderful, and I checked against an image of the holograph and the typescript was fair [n4]. It should be noted first that Snow went from living in Missouri in the 1830s to a mission, and didn’t make it to Nauvoo until May 1840. He was soon ordained a high priest after his arrival, but he stayed less than a month before leaving for a mission in Britain. Snow wrote this letter while on that mission. He hadn’t seen JS for years, and was not in his inner circle. Now, like Willard Richards’ use of Wilford Woodroof’s revelation book, it is possible he had learned of JS’s Nauvoo teachings in England, but if he did, he would have learned teachings that were in general circulation (like the idea that spirits cannot be created).

Fortunately, Snow opens the letter by explaining the source of its contents: “When I write to you I feel to let my imagination rove I do not know why may be because you are sometimes as foolish as myself wish to know and dwell upon big things of the kingdom. Then let us indulge our follies at this time and wander a moment into the field of imagination.” Snow then goes on to describe “Some thirteen thousand years ago in Heaven or in Paradise (say) we came into existence or in other words received a spiritual organization according to the laws that govern spiritual births in eternity.” Snow continues on to write about the possible ultimate destiny of receiving a kingdom. He does not discuss a divine female or any mechanism for birth. The idea that God creates spirits was and is standard Christian belief (and a troll through google books shows that this creation was sometimes associated with birth-related language). Snow most certainly had learned about the idea of a premortal world, but the idea of uncreated spirits is nearly entirely a Nauvoo-era teaching, which he wasn’t present to hear. So it appears quite clear that Snow used his imagination in 1842 to narrate a premortal world where spirits “came into existence” by a process he called birth. Does this have anything to do with JS? Nope.

Children in the Resurrection

JS does have a lot to do with much of the subsequent materials in Hales’ article, though. Hales next points to several items from the summer of 1843, beginning with Clayton’s report of JS’s May 16, 1843 teachings. Fortunately, the JSPP have uploaded images of the original manuscript, and we no longer need to rely on a typescript of a typescript (of a typescript?). This is when JS “gave bro [Benjamin F.] Johnson & wife [Melissa Bloomfield LeBaron Johnson] some instructions on the priesthood.” That is, he taught them about the temple liturgy. After discussing how sealings bind people up into eternal life, he taught that:

except a man and his wife enter into an everlasting covenant and be married for eternity while in this probation by the power and authority of the Holy priesthood they will cease to increase when they die (i e) they will not have any children in the resurrection, but those who are married by the power & authority of the priesthood in this life & continue without committing the sin against the Holy Ghost will continue to increase & have children in the celestial glory

By this time, JS had taught publicly for four years that spirits are not created or made. During this time he produced a revelation that included the same idea. In that light, what could have JS meant about increase and children? JS frequently taught that if you were not sealed then you would be alone and single. Disconnection was hell, and connection was heaven. Sealing literally (not figuratively) constructed heaven. My sense is that JS is saying that if you don’t have sealings, you are not connected to your children in the celestial glory, and “increase” is the extension of that chain (see also the discussion of seeds below). Importantly, note that there is nothing in this discussion about spirits. Will someone that is not sealed, according to JS, “have any children in the resurrection”? Nope.

In fact a couple of months later, as Hales shows, JS approaches a similar topic again (Thanks JSPP). “He showed that a man must enter into an everlasting covenant with his wife in this world or he will have no claim on her in the next” (not dissimilar from having children above). Hales quoted from the F. D. Richards account, which notes again that “Those who keep no eternal Law in this life or make no eternal contract are single & alone in the eternal world (Luke 20–35) and are only made Angels to minister to those who shall be heirs of Salvation never becoming Sons of God having never kept the Law of God.” All right, so how does one become a son of god? By keeping the law of God. Note that the Bible, Book of Mormon, and the Doctrine and Covenants all teach explicitly that you become a son or daughter of God through Christ’s mediation. But Richards goes on to write something curious: “The earthly is the image of the Heavenly shows that is by the multiplication of Lives that the eternal worlds are created and occupied that which is born of the flesh is flesh that which is born of the spirit is spirit.” People have written that this last bit must be talking about spirit birth. I think these people generally have missed that JS is quoting Jesus’ response to Nicodemus’ question about being born again (John 3:6): “That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit.” To reiterate, according to this sermon, one becomes a Son of God by being born of the spirit—very traditionally Christian, in fact. But what about the penultimate sentence? It appears to say that the eternal worlds are populated by the multiplication of lives.

Lives and Seeds

One way to read this is to say that the eternal worlds are populated by people (populations that are sealed, really) who are born again. But it is worth taking a little tangent with that plural “lives.” In a sermon a month later, JS taught, according to Willard Richards, that the power of Melchizedek was to be a king and priest (temple alert), holding keys of power and blessing, and that he “stood as God to give laws to the people. administering endless lives to the sons and daughters of Adam” (cf. the Clayton account). Moreover during this same summer, the blessings of “eternal lives” are promised to those that are sealed [n5]. Melchizedek administered “endless lives” to men and women. It doesn’t seem to me that “endless lives” in this context is the process of creating spirit babies.

JS had just enough Hebrew to be interesting. We see that in the KFD where he talks about “Elohim” being plural and how it should be rendered gods. A less well-known instance was at the at the same time he was delivering these sermons. On May 17, 1843, William Clayton (thanks again JSPP!) jotted some notes from a JS sermon: “The 7th verse of c 2 of Genesis ought to read God breathed into Adam the his spirit or breath of life. but when the word ‘ruach’ applies to Eve it should be translated lives.” I asked the team about this a while ago and Kevin Barney, our resident expert, noted that while it isn’t exactly clear what JS was doing, “The expression ‘breath of life’ here is nishmath chayyim. Note that ruach is not used here, but neshamah is something of a synonym to it.” Kevin went on to say “So ruach may be a misunderstanding on Clayton’s part; the point may have simply had to do with the frequent plural usage of chayyim. Or, the expression “breath of life” (ruach chayyim) appears in Genesis 6:17, so that may be the ruach he had in mind. Or, he may have noticed that chayyim appears as a plural in the Genesis 2:7 text for ‘breath of life,’ and so was suggesting that the singular chay in ‘mother of all living’ in Genesis 2:20 should have been a plural to match 2:7.” Kevin noted that Seixas wasn’t able to satisfy all of JS’s questions about plural nouns, so such explorations weren’t entirely crazy. “In any event, I’m confident that the mention of plural ‘lives’ has something to do with the common plural usage of chayyim” [n6].

This is all to say, when you see JS writing or saying “lives” in ways that seem idiosyncratic, like above when he talks about the “multiplication of lives,” “endless lives,” and “eternal lives,” he is most likely doing something funky with the Hebrew “chayyim.” That is, he is evoking a plural Hebrew noun. As we will see below, it appears as if JS is doing something similar with “seeds.” My sense is that this is another idiosyncratic interpretation of Hebrew. Seed in Hebrew is zera, and the difference between singular and plural is derived contextually. Kevin noted that “Paul tried to use this ambiguity in favor of Jesus. Gal. 3:16 reads ‘Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He sayeth not, and to seeds, as of many, but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ.’ Paul was trying to use this ambiguity to his advantage, but I think he was clearly wrong. In this case the singular form of the noun does not dictate its actual number.” JS could have been riffing off of Paul or the underlying ambiguity in a similar way to which he riffed of lives, and gods.

We must all acknowledge that JS’s precise meaning of “lives” and “seed” is not clear, so the best that we can do is make reasonable analyses. With regard to seed, I think it is worth looking at Hebrews 7, where we have the figures of Melchizedek, Abraham, and Abraham’s seed all in a document that JS used as a source material. Abraham’s covenant was a magnificent progeny (seed) and Melchezedik was the archetypal high priest outside of that covenant. There, in vss. 9-10, the author of Hebrews is continuing with his argument about the existences of a high priesthood outside of the Hebrew temple high priesthood. Seed at this time (and up through the time of JS) was believed to be something planted by a man into the fertile womb of the women [n7]. This is different than the modern understanding of sexual reproduction. In these verses the author is making the argument that because Abraham paid tithes to Melchizedek, so too did all of his seed(s) which were “in the loins of his father [Abraham].” Thus Levites had paid tithes to Melchizedek. So a continuation of seeds in this context is the continued propagation of seed through ones descendants. The alternative again, is to have that progeny limited, being without children, or being single and alone. There is nothing to suggest that Abraham’s covenant in the Hebrew Bible, or its refraction through JS’s revelation, involves spirit creation. And if Eve is, according to JS, the Mother of all lives, then “eternal lives” like “seeds” is perhaps a reification of the relationship to those lives eternally through sealing.

Conclusion

D&C 132 does indeed promise the blessings of seeds and lives to those who are sealed up. It is also true that Utah church leaders read these terms to suggest viviparous spirit birth. Young also taught that spirits could be destroyed. But it is also indisputable that for the entire Nauvoo era, Joseph Smith taught that human spirits were not, and could not be created. For five years, JS repeated over and over, how the eternal nature of spirits—neither able to be made or destroyed—was essential to his cosmos. Many people have tried to construct theologies to deal with this. BH Roberts tried to harmonize these two ideas to the exasperation of the First Presidency (though he sort of won after they all died). Other’s like Hales suggest that JS spent years creating an elaborate hoax to hide secret teachings. As church members there is no requirement to believe anything in particular in this matter. I hope it is clear, however, why I find Hales’ argument to be irreparably flawed. There is no evidence that JS ever taught that spirits are created. There is overwhelming documentation that he believed and taught that they never could be.

