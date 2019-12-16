$100 Billion?!? (A Placeholder)

Hey all, I assume by now you’ve all seen the Washington Post story about the tax whistleblower. If your Twitter is anything at all like mine, your mentions have simply exploded over the last hour or two.
And I’m planning on writing something about it. But it broke as I was getting dinner in kids and kids in bed, and one of the advantages to being in academia rather than legal practice is that when news breaks, I can go to bed and look at it the next day.
There are some fascinating questions here, and I’ll try to address them in a careful, reasoned way. But I’m not going to do it until tomorrow. So until then, have a wonderful night! (And dream of taxes. Or Baby Yoda. I’m cool either way.)
Comments
I’ve heard for years that the church pays tithing on tithing donations. It looks like this is that account.
Having done some legal work involving the Church, I would be very surprised if things are as alleged. The Church is meticulous about compliance in at least some areas, so it would be a shock to me if there were a failure as massive as what is alleged. But, of course, I could be wrong.
I was just telling someone that until Sam Brunson weighs in, this isn’t even worth talking about. Looking forward to your analysis.
Knowing people on the board of DMBA and Ensign, their primary complaint is that the church is overly conservative in their oversight and investments. So though I can see some naive decisions possible, I’d be surprised if it’s anything of the magnitude being suggested. On the other hand, I’d love to see greater transparency and accountability. Hopefully the Post will write about the investigation’s findings. However, my experience with the Post is that the salacious news on the Church makes the front page, eg. the White Salamander letter, but the follow up corrections and full story, eg. the Hoffman forgeries, are relegated to the Religion section if they make the paper at all. It’s a shame, considering that WaPo is generally well written.
It was inevitable that someone with this type of information would eventually leave the Church and expose this information. My expectation is that the church will poo poo the story and say it’s inaccurate — while continuing to refuse to provide any transparency whatsoever. Until they show me otherwise I will accept the verified statement of a person who used to manage their money as a more reliable source than the church itself. Sorry, PR Department, you cannot have it both ways.