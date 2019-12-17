Options for Financial Transparency

by

In today’s Deseret News, d Boyd and Chapman then acknowledge:

Of course, it’s fair game to question whether the reserves are adequate or excessive, or whether specific actions with funds are proper, as the Post article and the whistleblower does. Vast assets require controls and nonprofit reserve investments can be controversial.

I agree wholeheartedly: let’s start asking questions about Church finances. But first, we need Church financial disclosures.

As Sam Brunson laid out on the blog earlier today,

As for whether $100 billion is too much for the church to have sitting, unspent: it’s an important thing to think about. It’s a question that the church needs to seriously engage. It’s a question that we, as members of the church and as tithepayers, need to seriously engage. And the question of how large an endowment tax-exempt organizations (including, but not limited to, churches) should have is an important question we, as society and the voting public, need to engage with.

I’ve written before about mapping the Church’s finances onto it’s institutional priorities. But a serious limitation of my analysis is my guesswork about the underlying finances. Frankly, we as Church members are not well-equipped to engage these ethical and prudential questions about spending. At least not until we obtain basic, accurate financial information from the Church.

The reason the Washington Post story is newsworthy is because we don’t have insight into the financial picture. Why not? Because federal tax law exempts all churches from filing both taxes and the standard nonprofit financial disclosure form, the IRS Form 990.

This is a fixable problem. One solution is to lobby the Government to change the reporting requirements for all nonprofits, including churches. After all, the appropriate scope of charitable holdings and financial disclosures is a common controversial topic in society at large. But change from a legal route would be years away, and the details uncertain.

Alternatively, we could ask the Church to voluntarily publish its financial reports.

Such financial reports could take many forms. I propose four options below. All of them should reflect information already in the Church’s possession, and the publication of any would immediately provide us with more information than currently known.

Option 1: Voluntarily publish an IRS Form 990

Here’s a blank IRS Form 990. This is the form most other 501(c)(3) nonprofits are required to publicly disclose each year. If the Church was required to disclose it, we would quickly learn:

Total revenue, and the breakdown of sources of that revenue

Total expenditures, and major categories of expenditures

Total grants to other charitable organizations

Senior employee and board member salaries

Travel and housing stipends for church officials

Description and scope of any political lobbying or campaign activities

Summary of foreign financial grants

The comparison points the Washington Post uses for its story appear to have come from IRS Form 990 data and other public disclosures by other nonprofits. With the same type of information, we could more accurately compare the Church and its subsidiary institutions to its peers in the fields of education, welfare, refugee assistance, disaster relief, public media, etc.

Option 2: Publish equivalent information to what the Church already discloses abroad.

Before the Washington Post story, much that was known about the Church’s finances was gleaned or extrapolated from foreign financial disclosures the Church already makes. The United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, for example, all require public accountings.

Publishing the same information in the United States would help reveal:

Total revenues

Total expenditures

Employee salaries and compensation

Building costs

Subsidies from Salt Lake City to fund the global church

Analyses of these public filings informed much of D. Michael Quinn‘s 2017 book on Church finances, which Sam Brunson reviewed with caveats here at BCC.

Option 3: Publish the full audit already conducted each year.

In a statement released today, the First Presidency reiterated that “The Church complies with all applicable law governing our donations, investments, taxes, and reserves.” (The statement also downplayed the whistleblower report as based on “limited information.”)

I believe this. I believe the Church strictly complies with tax law. (This is one of the reasons Kirton McConkie exists.) I believe there’s no reason to think the Church broke the law. I believe the annual Church Auditing Report in General Conference reflects an enormous amount of honest and diligent financial effort by trained professionals. I have seen how seriously the Church responds to any whiff of money misuse or embezzlement by local leaders.

But I do not believe that “trust us, we’re in authority” is an adequate substitute for actual financial disclosures. When missionaries ask us to pray for a testimony of the Book of Mormon, at least we have the published Book of Mormon to read. I wish the same was true of our financial statements.

So publish the full annual audit. Presumably this audit contains the four basic financial statements taught in Accounting 101, plus some of the supplemental disclosures required by public entity SEC statements.

This audit would help reveal:

A year-end balance sheet reflecting the total financial picture of all Church assets and liabilities

A statement of annual revenues and expenses

A statement of cash flows

A complete list of all Church-owned or Church-affiliated entities

A list of worldwide regulatory investigations, criminal investigations, and/or civil litigation matters which could significantly affect Church finances

A summary of the Church’s view of the global financial picture and its contingency plans in case of crisis.

Notably, the Church used to publish similar information, but stopped in 1959 as it careened into debt.

Option 4: Publish a reader-friendly graphical summary.

Last fall, my now-husband and I sat waiting in a Catholic parish lobby for a wedding planning meeting with a Priest. Among the papers and magazines on the coffee table was a complete diocesan annual report. I picked it up out of curiosity, and then surprised myself by devouring its contents.

Much of the report is similar in tone to The World Report published between sessions of General Conference. An opening statement! Candid photos! New buildings! New ordinations! New baptisms! Youth Mission Trips! Welfare service projects! Yay religion!

…and then on page four a huge call-out box discusses ecclesiastical abuse. It includes a hotline number, disclosure of financial settlements and therapy costs for victims, and a link to more information. The link includes a public statement of credible accusations against specific clergy members in diocesan history.

Wow. Ok. Its tragic that it took decades of scandals for the Catholic Church to frankly acknowledge its sex abuse troubles, but I can appreciate the transparency now. That’s different than what I’ve seen out of all the other religious-affiliated institutions I’ve interacted with. [fn1]

Turning to page five, the diocese begins to provide detailed financial information. Including:

Revenues from contributions, grants, tuition, and investments

Expenditures for buildings, salaries, schools, scholarships, and outward donations

Expenditures on specific programs

Links to full financial reports

Links to affiliated financial reports (such as for Catholic Charities)

Here’s a sample of just part of one page.

I’ve since learned that the Diocese of Arlington is not unique — I’ve started hunting for annual reports in the literature stacks at every Catholic Church we visit when travelling. More often than not, I can find them.

* * *

Publishing comparable information at the area-wide or Church-wide level would be groundbreaking.

As a member of the Church, I would read any published financial statements cover-to-cover. I would line them up with the Church’s statements of priorities. I would compare our assets and expenditures to peer institutions, particularly for universities and disaster relief. I would evaluate what a reasonable nest egg might look like in the event of the next global financial crisis. I would engage complex theological questions about whether the Church has a moral responsibility to tithe 10% of its income to outside charitable endeavors.

And then I would start to ask the truly hard questions. Like, when can we hire janitors for all our buildings again?

END

*Pictured, my photo of my Aunt’s handmade piggybank pottery she sells at Pike Place Market in Seattle.

[fn1] Almost every corporation, nonprofit, and religious institution I know of has stories of gross mismanagement, including failures to appropriately address red flags surrounding squandered finances and physical abuse. Organizations are made up of humans. Humans do greedy, power-hungry, violent and abusive things. In my opinion, those organizations should be judged by the transparency of their processes and the adequacy of their responses for addressing these human ills, not their skill in hiding them.