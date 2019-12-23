Call for Applications: 2020 Latter-day Saint Theology Seminar

by

The 7th Annual Summer Seminar on Latter-day Saint Theology

“A Wrestle Before God: Reading Enos 1”

Université Bordeaux Montaigne, Bordeaux, France

June 22–July 4, 2020

Sponsored by the Latter-day Saint Theology Seminar

in partnership with

The Laura F. Willes Center for Book of Mormon Studies,

The Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship,

and the Wheatley Institution

In the summer of 2020, the Latter-day Saint Theology Seminar, in partnership with the Laura F. Willes Center for Book of Mormon Studies, the Neal A. Maxwell Institute at Brigham Young University, and the Wheatley Institution at Brigham Young University, will sponsor a summer seminar for graduate students and faculty devoted to reading Enos 1.

The seminar will be hosted by Pr. Bernadette Rigal-Cellard at the Université Bordeaux Montaigne in Bordeaux, France, from June 22 through July 4, 2020. Travel arrangements, housing, and a $1250 stipend will be provided for admitted participants. The seminar will be led by Adam Miller and Joseph Spencer, directors of the Latter-day Saint Theology Seminar.

This fifth annual summer seminar will again adopt the Latter-day Saint Theology Seminar’s practice of facilitating intense, exploratory, interdisciplinary, and collaborative readings of Mormon scripture for a live two-week format. During the first week, the seminar will meet daily to work word by word through the text of Enos 1:1-18 from a variety of disciplinary perspectives (philosophical, historical, literary, anthropological, rhetorical, political, archeological, sociological, etc.) in order to promote theologically rich readings of the text. The second week will workshop conference papers and a joint-report based on the previous week’s collaboration and will culminate in a one-day conference, open to the public, on July 4, 2020. The conference proceedings will then be gathered and edited for publication.

The seminar welcomes applications from a wide variety of academic disciplines, cultural backgrounds, and geographic locations. Graduate students, junior faculty, and scholars based outside the U.S. are especially encouraged to apply, though applications from senior and independent scholars are also welcome.

Applications should be submitted by December 31, 2019. Notifications will be sent by February 1, 2020. Application materials should include (1) a full curriculum vitae, (2) a 200 word statement regarding the applicant’s interest in the seminar, and (3) a 500-750 word essay that demonstrates the applicant’s ability to offer a close, creative, and theologically substantial reading of Enos 1:6.

Questions and application materials should be directed to mi@byu.edu

For more information about the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship, visit:

http://www.mi.byu.edu

For more information about the Wheatley Institution, visit:

http://www.wheatley.byu.edu