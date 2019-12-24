Practicing What We Preach: Ministering Charity Globally

by

Today’s Guest Post comes from Dr. Warner Woodworth. He is a Global Social Entrepreneur and Professor Emeritus of the Department of Management at the Marriott School of Business, Brigham Young University where he designed and taught the first U.S. courses in Microcredit and Social Entrepreneurship.

Did you enjoy General Conference in October? Reflecting back today, I feel more strongly than ever that Conference was a blessing to me, and I hope my friends within and beyond the LDS Church had similar experiences.

In the weeks before and since Conference I’ve labored among the poor, refugees and the disenfranchised in the Middle East, Croatia, upstate New York, Romania, Native American reservations, and just returned two days ago from Indonesia. Abundant conference themes that stood out to me included an emphasis on faith, hope and charity. I especially was inspired by President Russell M. Nelson’s Sunday talk in the morning session as he emphasized our mission as Latter-day Saints to serve the poor and reduce human suffering.

For decades, I’ve had the privilege of praying, fasting and then reaching out to global families who struggle to make ends meet. From those spiritual promptings through the years, my family, students, friends, business associates and others have had the capacity to make change, empower the poorest, and see how economic self-reliance can be developed around the globe. In parallel with the church, but working independently, we’ve been able to see humanity’s needs, design social innovations and make a difference. Collectively, we have launched private NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) consisting of 41 development organizations operating in 62 countries. We’ve been blessed to recruit wealthy donors, passionate students, committed housewives and school teachers, generous entrepreneurs, and more. Much of our work has grown in parallel with the church’s charities over the decades. We’ve never asked or taken a dollar from church headquarters because I always wanted us to be independent and radically innovative. But there have been degrees of mutual learning from each other.

In his talk, President Nelson reminded church members of the origins of LDS humanitarianism. I was privileged to help establish these during and after several church-wide fasts that secured over $11 million to save lives in East Africa. Back then in the 1980s, I sat in council with general authorities in inviting Catholic Relief Services leaders from Washington, DC to travel to Salt Lake City and advise us on how their great charity operates so we could establish our own nonprofit soon after. It was a unique experience to see the Brethren sit in a LDS boardroom with their yellow note pads writing down the experience and advice from Catholic priests who had been doing (NGO) non-governmental organization development from a religious perspective over many decades. They drew from Catholic Social Teaching, concepts I have taught in my Marriott School MBA courses and used in my personal life and efforts to build a better economy for decades. From that and other meetings, prayer and fasting, the church soon launched its own LDS Humanitarian Fund so we could better manage and oversee contributions of food, medicine, and more.

Beyond those early years, we gradually experimented and became more deeply involved in doing “much good,” the very definition of the word, “Mormon.” I next began to call for the creation of our own charity, and eventually Latter-day Saint Charities was established through President Gordon B. Hinckley. All told, the saints have since contributed some $2 billion to assist those in need.

President Nelson’s words on Sunday in October were like many in a long line of prophetic voices throughout the restoration.

Joseph Smith sought equality for all, declaring “it is not given that one man should possess that which is above another, wherefore the world lieth in sin (D&C 49:20).

John Taylor preached that we should become “co-adjutors and co-laborers” with God and humanity.

Brigham Young declared: “For the lack of opportunity (people) are not able to develop the talents and ability that are within them. This is the condition of the peoples of most of the nations of the earth….Jesus requires, absolutely requires, of us to take these people who have named through baptism, and teach them how to live, and how to become healthy, wealthy, and wise. This is our duty.”

And Brigham Young’s counselor George Q. Cannon thundered that “The time has come when the talents of the men of business shall be used to benefit the whole people…not for individual benefit alone, nor for individual aggrandizement alone, but…to uplift the masses.”

President Nelson, today’s 2019 prophet, builds on these earlier declarations. So I loved the message of President Nelson: “When we love God with all our hearts, He turns our hearts to the well-being of others in a beautiful virtuous cycle.” Also: “Our greatest joy comes as we help our brothers and sisters, no matter where we live.”

The Prophet pointed out that Latter-day Saints who love God are those who look for ways to love, help, and lift other people, near or far. They seek to live both the first and the second great commandments. He also mentioned that often world leaders express their thanks for the church’s humanitarian efforts, and hope for the church to become established or continue in their nations, feeling that Latter-day Saints will help strengthen communities and improve society. Then he stated to church members, “You are the ones who make all this possible. Because of your exemplary lives, your generous hearts and your helping hands, it is no wonder that many communities and government leaders are praising your efforts.”

I appreciated his citation from the United Nations that today one in nine people worldwide face hunger, and he thanked members for their generosity which supplies food, water, wheelchairs, newborn care, refugee aid, and much more in efforts to combat this sobering statistic.

Church humanitarian outreach was launched in 1984 to help drought-stricken eastern Africa, which began with raising millions for those who suffer, none of whom were of our faith back then, with much more funding given since in global assistance. He said that “This assistance is offered to recipients regardless of their Church affiliation, nationality, race, sexual orientation, gender or political persuasion.” Also, that this is in addition to the fast-offering assistance for LDS members and more than a hundred bishops’ storehouses filling 400,000 food orders annually.

Over the years Church humanitarian initiatives have helped provide clean water in hundreds of communities in 76 countries, while millions of pounds of clothing are collected at Deseret Industries outlets each year, with the greatest portion donated to other charitable organizations for global distribution.

The annual numbers are impressive, said the Prophet: “In 2018, the Church provided emergency supplies to refugees in 56 countries, vision care for 300,000 in 35 countries, newborn care for thousands of mothers and infants in 39 countries and wheelchairs for more than 50,000 in dozens of nations. Also last year, the Church carried out more than 100 disaster-relief projects worldwide….Living that second great commandment is the key to becoming a true disciple of Jesus Christ.”

I also rejoice in the many travels of President Nelson as he traverses the globe, especially as a 95 year-old leader. Having made the long flight to New Zealand myself recently, President Nelson’s trip to Auckland in meeting with Imams of the Christchurch mosques after they were attacked by a gunman struck me greatly. They spoke of their shared commitment to religious freedom, and President Nelson offered help ($100,000) with rebuilding their damaged mosques. He also mentioned being in Buenos Aires where he saw thankful members and non-members in Argentina who were provided wheelchairs from church charities. Another trip included his visit to a congregation in West Africa, where members had few material possessions, but nevertheless provided a surplus of fast offerings to those in need elsewhere. Once again, he said he learned about the law and spirit of fasting from these members’ generosity and obedience.

In recent months, President Nelson has also met with the king of Tonga, Tupou VI, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of NZ, Reverend Amos C. Brown, a civil rights activist and Baptist pastor in California, Reverend Theresa Deer of the NAACP conference in Detroit where he spoke, and Colombian President Iván Duque. I liked the fact that after the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris, he sent a letter of sympathy to the pope. He also addressed the 110th annual national convention of the NAACP in Detroit where he spoke about lifting one another as brothers and sisters and how we are all children of God.

As our leader in the early 2000s, President Thomas S. Monson also raised the community service bar for us as Latter-day Saints by declaring that the church would now have a new Fourth Mission, in addition to saving the dead, preaching the gospel and perfecting the Saints. Speaking to the Twelve and all Seventies as the new church president in 2009 he declared that serving the poor and needy was a major new emphasis: “Who have you rescued? That is your calling as Latter-day Saints.”…“Today, in lands far away…there are those who suffer hunger, who know want and are acquainted with poverty. Ours is the opportunity and the sacred privilege to relieve this hunger, to meet this want, to eliminate this poverty.”

Currently, in my mind, I can see a clear line of social justice running throughout LDS history. It goes from President Nelson today to President Joseph F. Smith a century ago, and further back to Joseph himself. Said J.F. Smith: “It was the doctrine of Joseph Smith…that a religion which has not the power to save people temporally and make them prosperous and happy here, cannot be depended upon to save them spiritually, to exalt them in the life to come.”

Hopefully, today we as a people in the 21st Century will have the faith and the moral courage, to reach out to lift those who struggle around the earth.

*Photo by POOYAN ESHTIAGHI on Unsplash