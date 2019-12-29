So You Have $100 Billion.

There has been a lot of talk over the last couple weeks (interrupted, of course, for impeachment and Christmas) about the church’s $100 billion endowment. And I want to add to that discussion. Specifically, I want to think about the question of how the church could change with a $100 billion endowment.
I’ll note that in the earliest iterations of this post, I thought about freaking this as some sort of (unsatiric) modest proposal.
But that has a couple significant problems. What I’m going to lay out here is not at all modest; it would represent a sea change in church finances. Moreover, it’s not a proposal so much as it is brainstorming. But a $100 billion endowment absolutely requires brainstorming. And my brainstorm?
Basically this: according to the whistleblower, the church’s operations cost roughly $5-6 billion a year. Meanwhile, the church (or, rather, Ensign Peak Advisors) has been earning roughly a 7% annual return. On $100 billion, that means the church makes about $7 billion a year from investments.
So what if instead of tithing, the church used its return on the Ensign Peak Advisors fund for operations? As far as I know, that would be unprecedented in church funding. Few if any churches have that kind of financial cushion, so few if any could survive on investment returns rather than annual donations.
Before you nod in agreement, though, note that I’m not done. I’m absolutely not advocating the end of tithing. After all, the Lord introduced tithing as a “standing law” to us “forever.” The fact of an enormous endowment doesn’t change forever.
At the same time, though, the purposes and uses of tithing have changed. In its initial 1838 iteration, it was for physical construction and to pay off church leaders’ debts. By Utah, tithing was often paid in-kind, and that tithing was often used to help the poor. In the early 20th century, bishops were paid a percentage of the tithing their wards and stakes raised.
And our version of tithing isn’t identical to the Hebrew Bible version. Or rather, versions. Adam Chodorow writes about two types of Jewish tithes: agricultural tithes and maaser kesafim. The agricultural tithes were used to support Levites and to help the poor. While not identical, our version of tithing seems to derive largely from these agricultural tithes—we pay to the church, which largely uses it for administrative purposes.
Maaser kesafim encompasses the obligation to give between 10 and 20 percent of one’s income to help the poor. It isn’t (or, at least, isn’t always) centrally collected; rather, individuals decide how and to whom to donate.
As I pointed out above, a $100 billion endowment largely obviates the need for tithing as a funding source for the church. So what if the church were to shift from its quasi-agricultural tithe to a maaser kesafim model?
Again, this shift wouldn’t represent giving up tithing. Tithing—the idea of giving up something valuable to ourselves—is an important religious obligation, and not just because our scripture tell us tithing is a forever law. Jesus tells us not to lay up treasure on earth. Tithing is one way we can remind ourselves that our treasure isn’t (or, at least, shouldn’t be) here.
And imagine the good we could do in the world if we, as members, made $7 billion of charitable contributions every year. It wouldn’t solve poverty, of course, but it wouldn’t hurt. Moreover, it would force us to engage with charity, and would potentially ensconce us with organizations that do good in the world.
A couple caveats: as anybody who has ever drafted a mutual fund prospectus can tell you, past performance is no guarantee of future results. That the church has averaged 7% over time doesn’t mean that the market will always return 7%. Also, it’s possible that expenses could rise faster than the church’s return on investments, even if the market doesn’t fall. At some point in time, the church could reasonably request that members pay their tithing to the church again, at least for some period of time.
Also, it’s not like the church should get out of the donation-receiving business altogether. I think it’s critical that we continue to pay fast offerings, so that we can ensure that our fellow Saints who need help have access to the Bishop’s Storehouse and the help with rent and with housing and with other things that the church provides. I think missionaries and their families and friends should continue to pay into the missionary fund. And honestly, I assume that some members will want to continue to pay some or all of their tithes to the church. And that’s not a bad thing. That the church can open up its definition of tithing doesn’t mean that it should exclude itself from the set of appropriate recipients.
Would this work? I don’t see why it wouldn’t. The church wouldn’t increase its wealth as quickly but, at the same time, assuming that both the $100 billion number and the $5-6 billion of annual expenses are accurate, it would not have to dip into the principal—the church could operate purely on its investment returns.
I see very little downside to members of the church getting a reputation for being big charitable givers. And giving to charity has the added benefit of helping both our neighbors and our God at the same time. After all, when we’re in the service of our neighbors, we’re also in the service of God.
So should the church make this shift? Honestly, I don’t presume to know. But I do know that it’s important that we acknowledge and talk about money in the church. Because the church has money, and if we don’t think carefully about how to employ that money, it will just sit there, accumulating and not doing any good. And we won’t get the benefits that come with engaging and thinking carefully.
And it’s important to note that the money the church has gives it a lot of opportunities—new, unprecedented, and largely unforeseen opportunities—to experiment with how to best fulfill its salvific mission and its mission to create Zion. And this is one possible way to approach that.
Comments
I’ve long insisted that tithing and charitable giving are two separate and distinct things (even if the IRS treats them the same in the U.S.) and that we all ought to be doing both. I’ve balked at the idea of individuals doing as you’ve described – of their own volition (as did President George Albert Smith):
“When a friend of President George Albert Smith asked him what he thought of his friend’s personal plan to take what would have been tithing and donate his tenth in charitable donations of his own choice, President Smith’s counsel was:
‘I think you are a very generous man with someone else’s property. …
‘… You have told me what you have done with the Lord’s money but you have not told me that you have given anyone a penny of your own. He is the best partner you have in the world. He gives you everything you have, even the air you breathe. He has said you should take one-tenth of what comes to you and give it to the Church as directed by the Lord. You haven’t done that; you have taken your best partner’s money, and have given it away.'”
Sharing the Gospel with Others, sel. Preston Nibley (1948), 46; see also 44–47.
That said, I suppose the policy could be updated to indicate that it’s an appropriate manner of paying tithing, but it would justify those who currently limit their total annual charitable giving to 10% tithing). As I said, we should be doing both – which means we ought to be giving far more than 10% in charitable contributions (tithing and then some).
Dave, I’m a little (lot) confused by your comment. I thought the OP was clear, but just in case it wasn’t: this wouldn’t be a unilateral move by members. It would be an explicit reframing of tithing by the church, similar to other reframings that have happened throughout our history of paying tithing.
And would it prevent people from giving more than 10%? That elides a critical prior question: do we give more than 10%? (It’s an empirical question, of course, and I suspect the answer is that some of us do and some of us don’t.) For those who already give charitably beyond their tithing, I see no reason why shifting the definition of tithing would cause them to make fewer charitable donations.
Dave, You might want to be more definitive about the use of “we” in your last sentence above. Consider:
President Lorenzo Snow said “…I plead with you in the name of the Lord, and I pray that every man, woman and child who has means shall pay one tenth of their income as a tithing…” Annual Conference, volume 2, page 28, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1899. https://books.google.com/books…
and
“If it requires all man can earn to support himself and his family, he is not tithed at all. The celestial law does not take the mother’s and children’s bread, neither ought else which they really need for their comfort. The poor that have not of this world’s good to spare, but serve and honor God according to the best of their abilities in every other way, shall have a celestial crown in the Eternal Kingdom of our Father.” (The Latter-day Saints’ Millenial Star, Vol. IX, page 12, January 1847. Orson Hyde, editor) https://contentdm.lib.byu.edu/digital/collection/MStar/id/552
The Church’s tithing policies and teachings have changed multiple times. E.g., the deletion ofr “who has means” in favor of ellipses in “Teachings of the Presidents of the Church – Lorenzo Snow.” They can change again.
It does seem appropriate to make more of the tithing money available to bishops to help out the needy at the ward level in addition to the fast offering money.
This is pretty much how I tithe already, which means that I don’t have a temple recommend. I don’t have a strong personal desire to give my ten percent to the church (and haven’t for several years now), when it already has an sober abundance.
Instead I’ve been giving to local organizations that serve individuals experiencing homelessness. Again, I don’t qualify for a temple recommend based on this, but I don’t feel that the Lord disqualifies my tithe because it isn’t going to the Church.
I couldn’t get JR’s link to work. Maybe this one will. https://archive.org/stream/conferencereport1899sa/conferencereport692chur#page/28/mode/2up
We don’t need permission from the Church to start doing this. Many members tithe this way already, and have for years, maintaining good standing. Perhaps the Church saw the writing on the wall, and has been building a massive endowment for precisely this reason; to keep the organization afloat as the trickle of donations slows.
I think this could work in principle, but it rests on the assumption that the whistleblowers figures are correct, which I can’t imagine they are. The Church has something like 33,000 employees in Utah alone. I don’t know how many people work for the Church outside of Utah, but I imagine it’s thousands more. Payroll and benefits alone must be at least between $3 billion but are probably in excess of $4 billion. Add to that everything else the Church does, the whistleblower’s claim on the Church budget seems very low, and his position to know that figure seems tenuous. For now, I’ll believe him on the size of the endowment and the amount the Church puts into it, but I have a hard time believing that the Church’s annual budget is only $6 billion. I’m not the only one: D Michael Quinn has estimated figures much higher.
In the early 20th century, bishops were paid a percentage of the tithing their wards and stakes raised.
For historical context, please note that the small percentage paid in late 19th/early20th centuries was not income for the bishop, but was intended to cover the bishop’s expenses in hiring an accounting clerk and in providing safe storage and distribution of all that tithing in kind. Stakes didn’t take in tithing.
Thanks for the context, Ardis!
Dsc, in addition to the good question about expenditures is a question about income. The church also has investments that make a profit, and how does that factor in to its overall assets / expenditures? There are just too many questions in the absence of real disclosure.
As a side note, my husband and I do already pay a portion of our tithe to charity rather than to the church. We believe you can give money to God by giving to other organizations than the church. I think the OP is a great idea.
Excellent thoughts Sam Brunson. Maybe the Light the World Giving Machine campaign is a type and shadow of things to come.
Actually it may be closer to $124,000,000,000
https://www.swfinstitute.org/fund-rankings/endowment
Either way it’s still an appalling pile of money.
The Church could use its surplus to fund large-scale projects in healthcare and education (BYU-Mexico City!), much as the Seventh-day Day Adventists do. Indeed, perhaps not coincidentally, the SDA have overtaken our own Church of Jesus Christ in numbers and growth. But if our leaders were hesitant about taking on such long-term, capital-intensive projects, the idea in the OP is lovely. I would be delighted to pay 10% of my income to a few of the many organizations that use their money well to do good both locally and internationally, and Latter-day Saints would greatly increase their reputation for making the world a better place. (As an aside on the Maaser Kesafim, I teach at a state university where many of the buildings bear the names of Jewish donors. Their individual and family commitments to higher education have made a tremendous difference.)
Let’s assume that one year, returns are 7% and that the church has 7 billion in returns that year. Operating costs are 6 billion and there is a remainder of $1 billion left over to reinvest into the endowment/fund that continues to grow the fund. How quickly does the fund grow if 1 billion is reinvested each year?
How confident are we that annual operating costs are actually $6B? About 30.5k units (wards and branches) as of end of last year. Treating all central expenses, payroll, temples, missions, university operations, CES, etc, as overhead, and smearing them across all units, that still means a total annual expenditure per unit of only about $196k, inclusive of the shared overhead. Seems awfully low.
Some context that hasn’t been discussed for endowment sizes:
Harvard has a $40B endowment for 22K students.
Stanford’s is estimated in the 100s of billions (counting their real estate holdings) for 17K students.
The BYUs alone are 80K students against the 100B it’s a much lower endowment per student size… not counting the other operations of the church including 100K+ fulltime missionaries.
Yes, but those students are going to HARVARD and STANFORD.
I love the idea of using tithing dollars as individual charitable donations. It’s hard to distribute $100 billion in a way that ensures that the money is spread over a variety of international projects in a way that makes responsible use of large amounts of funds. On the other hand, I know of a number of local charities that really help people in our area that could benefit greatly from $1,000. Making this a personal giving responsibility helps to distribute those funds and make a local impact.
I could even see stakes or wards that choose to sponsor one or more organization in their area for a year, and encourage members to donate in that way if they were inclined, to get the same group impact. I don’t know that a change like the one Sam mentions will ever happen, but it’s an interesting and optimistic thought.
I’m in the camp that thinks $6 billion in annual operating expenses is too low, but that is not the point I want to make.
If I’m wrong and operating expenses could truly be funded out of the endowment, I still don’t see the church giving up control of tithing funds. Redirecting them toward relief and third-world development projects, perhaps. But not letting members direct the funds themselves. Just as an example, if an LGBTQ-friendly organization is going to get tithing money (and that could actually happen), you can be sure the church is going to insist on selecting the organization.
Interesting discussion. Some of the language here elicited a gut response from me that we likely don’t have all the information we need, and that even if we did, “we” are not charged with deciding how to handle church finances. For the time being I’m going to assume that church leaders are aware of how much money the church has, that’s it’s not a surprise to them, and that they have a long-term plan for it.
Mike, why would you assume those things? What facts support those assumptions? You may very well be right, but there’s really no basis for that other than “trust the Brethren” which is becoming less and less effective from what I’ve observed (I’m not very young but am around a lot of young people). Modern organizations don’t get away with secrecy when they require so much time and means from their members. I don’t see how this should be any different. If church leaders are indeed being led by Christ in how they use tithing funds, and have a plan they feel is inspired, they should have no fear in giving more information about that plan to church members.
I have a hard time envisioning this would happen but would welcome it. I had a windfall year this year and so paid a pretty large lump of tithing relative to most years of my life. I also gave to charity, but not nearly as much. It makes me absolutely sick to know that there are people in my community who are going without food and I just gave an amount of money to the church that is essentially immaterial to it (in light of their 100B) but could have made a huge difference to my brothers and sisters right in front of me.
What about consolidating fast offerings, tithing, and humanitarian funds into a single 10% offering? (e.g. in the same way we eliminated ward budget assessment in the late 80s). This would need to be accompanied by more transparency, but seems doctrinally feasible.