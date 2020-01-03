“Unwed Pregnancy” and Agency

In June of 2002, local leaders received a letter from the First Presidency to be read in high priests group, elders quorum, and Relief Society meetings. This document outlined the church’s policy on “Adoption and Unwed Parents.” [n1]
The letter described how “every effort should be made to encourage” a man and woman who “conceive a child out of wedlock” to marry. However, “when the probability of a successful marriage is unlikely do to age or other circumstances” they should be counseled to “place the child for adoption through LDS Family Services to ensure that the baby will be sealed to temple-worthy parents.” The letter then described how unwed parents do not provide the blessings of the sealing covenant, nor a stable nurturing environment. This counsel was largely quoted in the 2010 Handbook for church leaders. [n2]
Memory is a tricky thing, but this seems like the message I received as I was raised in the church (as a gen-Xer), and the various handbooks generally conform. It appears that last year (2019), however, the church released a “Gospel Topic” page on “Unwed Pregnancy,” which was also highlighted on the Relief Society home page. This document presents a remarkable shift towards a focus on the agency of mother. It is worth quoting from the site at length:
What are my options?
When you experience unwed pregnancy, you will have to choose one of four options: marriage, adoption, single parenting, or abortion (see Handbook 2, 21.4.1, “Abortion,” for an explanation of why the Church does not support abortions except in rare circumstances). What you choose will depend on your unique circumstances.
How do I decide what to do?
Remember that whatever you decide for you and your child, some people will agree with your decisions and others will not. Every individual’s situation is different, so the answer for one person may not work for another. One thing you can be sure of is that no one will have given as much time, effort, and thought to the unique circumstances of your situation as you and the Lord. Trust in the divine counsel you receive from Heavenly Father as you make your decision.
The scriptures teach us how to make decisions through study and prayer: “Behold, you have not understood; you have supposed that I would give it unto you, when you took no thought save it was to ask me. But, behold, I say unto you, that you must study it out in your mind; then you must ask me if it be right, and if it is right I will cause that your bosom shall burn within you; therefore, you shall feel that it is right” (Doctrine and Covenants 9:7–8).
Studying a decision out in your mind includes researching the information available for each of the challenges you face.
Now, the church announced in 2014, that LDS Family Services would no longer operate as an adoption agency. For the last six years, church members have found alternatives. So LDS adoption isn’t as facile as it used to be. Nevertheless, it seems quite healthy to me that individuals be counselled to weigh the possible options to find the best future for themselves and their families.
I’ve heard from various people that the majority of the church is female, and the majority of the women in the church are single. Accounting for the diversity of lived experience must be at the forefront as we make a home for everyone in Zion.
_____________
- Gordon Hinckley, Thomas Monson, and James Faust, Letter, June 26, 2002.
- Handbook 1: Stake Presidents and Bishops (Salt Lake City: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2010), 166.
This is cool. I do wonder how much unheralded, unnoticed work this general RS presidency and board have done that we would have not have even noticed without nerds uncovering it.
Nerds unite!
BCC… can you please add the option to “like” or “love” or “thumbs up/down” for comments? I’d give ALL the stars to EmJen’s comment. And great post JStapley
I was not aware of that new language; excellent (and good observation, EmJen).
On my mission back in the late 70s there was a young woman who had gotten pregnant out of wedlock. As I recall, she had twins, and she was quite young (maybe 16? Younger than I was at least.) She lived with her mother and a sister. Everyone knew those babies would NOT be put up for adoption, and if you had a problem with that you could talk to grandma. I always admired the way that sister defied the Handbook. I have no idea whether any leaders ever tried to talk her into adoption, but I’m kind of guessing not. This woman was not to be trifled with and I sort of think they were a little bit scared of her. How wonderful that a young woman no longer needs a superhero mother to be able to make her own decision.
EmJen, I assume much like the ward level RS, they do a lot.
J., I follow you for this kind of work. Thanks.
Notwithstanding the “agency” emphasis in your title, I suspect the change had more to do with a systemic shift from idealized outcomes and projections to data-based observations about the real population of the Church and actual outcomes. More than an awakening to a gospel principle. There are other examples that I suspect have the same character. It would be cool to break into the back room and see how the machinery really works.
I’ve told the story before, but this is an opportunity to repeat the experience of our Relief Society President coming to the bishopric with survey results showing there were only two women in the ward NOT working outside the home. Her point was that the programs of the Church (at that time) were organized on false assumptions and could not work as described.
Christian, the feeling is mutual. I don’t know either, but my sense is that you are absolutely right. There has to be a tremendous amount of data analysis going on, and these are the types of reforms one might expect from that type of work.
Thanks for finding and writing about this, J.
Man it’s been awhile since I’ve heard/read the term wedlock. What an interesting word.
I was placed for adoption through LDS social services as a baby and my sister had a baby she placed for adoption when she was 16 – so I find this topic fascinating. I had no idea of the changes. I met my birth mother when I was 30 and she told me there was tremendous pressure to place for adoption. In fact she told me that the abortion option in her active LDS family (in the 70s) was more acceptable than a teenager raising her own child. My sister having a baby in high school in the late 90s experienced less pressure to place for adoption but the other three options weren’t considered feasible.
I wonder if legal or political pressure drove some of the changes.
This seems like a good step forward. There is some language in the article that makes it seem like they are not addressing victims of rape at all. I wish they would have a separate section for that since some of the article may not apply in that circumstance.
Also, where is the section addressed to the men who have impregnated these unwed women? Certainly those men will not be making the choices the women will, but why don’t they urge men in cases where the woman is keeping the child to support her financially and emotionally? An article with advice towards unwed fathers would have to tread carefully, but this article makes it seem like unwed pregnancy is solely a female concern. We really need to move on as a culture with addressing issues like this as a female responsibility. We can’t keep forgetting or ignoring that men impregnate women. Women don’t get pregnant. It’s not like a cold where you just happen to catch it.
Oh what a joy this post, and it’s comments are.
When my husband was on the bishopric there were of course numerous such situations and we both felt strongly that were we ever in a similar situation, as indeed my sister was, we would not be able to comply.Thank God we never lost our nephew. The pressure was horrendous and I grieve for any family who lost sight of a precious family member under such circumstances.
So glad the mother’s agency and inspiration are now being invoked, and amen to the responsibilities of the father being taken into account. Amen and amen.