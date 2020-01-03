“Unwed Pregnancy” and Agency

by

In June of 2002, local leaders received a letter from the First Presidency to be read in high priests group, elders quorum, and Relief Society meetings. This document outlined the church’s policy on “Adoption and Unwed Parents.” [n1]



The letter described how “every effort should be made to encourage” a man and woman who “conceive a child out of wedlock” to marry. However, “when the probability of a successful marriage is unlikely do to age or other circumstances” they should be counseled to “place the child for adoption through LDS Family Services to ensure that the baby will be sealed to temple-worthy parents.” The letter then described how unwed parents do not provide the blessings of the sealing covenant, nor a stable nurturing environment. This counsel was largely quoted in the 2010 Handbook for church leaders. [n2]

Memory is a tricky thing, but this seems like the message I received as I was raised in the church (as a gen-Xer), and the various handbooks generally conform. It appears that last year (2019), however, the church released a “Gospel Topic” page on “Unwed Pregnancy,” which was also highlighted on the Relief Society home page. This document presents a remarkable shift towards a focus on the agency of mother. It is worth quoting from the site at length:

What are my options?

When you experience unwed pregnancy, you will have to choose one of four options: marriage, adoption, single parenting, or abortion (see Handbook 2, 21.4.1, “Abortion,” for an explanation of why the Church does not support abortions except in rare circumstances). What you choose will depend on your unique circumstances. How do I decide what to do?

Remember that whatever you decide for you and your child, some people will agree with your decisions and others will not. Every individual’s situation is different, so the answer for one person may not work for another. One thing you can be sure of is that no one will have given as much time, effort, and thought to the unique circumstances of your situation as you and the Lord. Trust in the divine counsel you receive from Heavenly Father as you make your decision. The scriptures teach us how to make decisions through study and prayer: “Behold, you have not understood; you have supposed that I would give it unto you, when you took no thought save it was to ask me. But, behold, I say unto you, that you must study it out in your mind; then you must ask me if it be right, and if it is right I will cause that your bosom shall burn within you; therefore, you shall feel that it is right” (Doctrine and Covenants 9:7–8). Studying a decision out in your mind includes researching the information available for each of the challenges you face.

Now, the church announced in 2014, that LDS Family Services would no longer operate as an adoption agency. For the last six years, church members have found alternatives. So LDS adoption isn’t as facile as it used to be. Nevertheless, it seems quite healthy to me that individuals be counselled to weigh the possible options to find the best future for themselves and their families.

I’ve heard from various people that the majority of the church is female, and the majority of the women in the church are single. Accounting for the diversity of lived experience must be at the forefront as we make a home for everyone in Zion.

