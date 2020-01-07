Editor’s Note: In the month of January, BCC Press will publish three new books about the Book of Mormon, in conjunction with the beginning of the 2020 Come Follow Me reading plan. The first book, which will be published this week in print and Kindle versions, is Michael Austin’s Buried Treasures: Reading the Book of Mormon Again for the First Time. This book collects the 44 #BOM2016 blog posts that Michael did at BCC during 2016 into a single book. The amazing Christian Harrison designed both the book and the cover. Below is the introduction to the volume.
In 2016, I decided to read the Book of Mormon for the first time in 30 years. The last time I read it was in 1986, during my mission to Central California. Our mission president challenged us to spend the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day that year reading the Book of Mormon from cover to cover, which I did. And that was the last time.
At first, I didn’t read it because I never got around to it. I had stuff to do. Important stuff. I was studying “Literature,” about which I thought very highly. And I had read the Book of Mormon several times before and during my mission. I know enough to get by, and even to teach Gospel Doctrine in three different wards. I read the lesson material and scanned the relevant chapters, usually during Sacrament Meeting, and I faked the rest.
And I read the Bible, almost compulsively, as both a Saint and a scholar. I wrote my doctoral dissertation on the way that certain 17th and 18th century British narratives re-framed biblical passages for political arguments. Much later, I wrote a series of articles, which became a book, about a strategy of biblical interpretation called “typology.” And later still I wrote a book about the Book of Job. I found these biblical texts to be complex and rewarding, so I through myself into their study, content that I was “studying the scriptures” the way one should.
At some point, I realized that I had been avoiding the Book of Mormon for years because I was afraid that it would not be complex and rewarding. I was afraid that it would not measure up, that I would find it simplistic and immature—and I was not sure that my adult faith could withstand that discovery.
For several years, this became a serious matter of debate between my various selves. After my mission I made it a point to study many of the world’s great religious texts, but I had not yet, as an actual adult, read more than the odd verse or chapter of the religious text most closely associated with my own religious tradition. And the main reason for this was the paralyzing fear that I would find the experience unsatisfying and disappointing. And that kind of felt like fraud.
So, in 2016, I determined to spend the year reading the Book of Mormon and blogging about my experiences with the text. I wanted to take Moroni’s promise seriously, both spiritually and intellectually. And I wanted to read the way that I had been trained to read—closely, intensely, looking for symbols and types and patterns. And I didn’t want to throw any punches at all at the tar baby of historicity.
I know that a lot of people had done work on the literature, history, and doctrine of the Book of Mormon, but I didn’t read any of it, as I wanted to spend the year responding to other people’s experiences with the text. I wanted it to be just me and the text, mano a mano—not scholarship, but rigorous, serious, close reading of a primary work. The thing that I have spent most of my adult life doing and teaching other people how to do.
And, because I wanted to experience the text with the fewest possible filters, I purchased an 1830 facsimile edition published by the Community of Christ—a version that reads like a book, with no verses, only a few chapters, and not even that many paragraphs. I wanted to wean myself from the scripture-mastery proof texts of my youth, and getting rid of verses seemed like the best way to do this.
And I also wanted to try to experience the Book of Mormon the way that its first generation of readers experienced it—the ones who sold everything they had and walked across the country because they saw something in the book that mattered. Something motivated Martin Harris to put up his farm and his livelihood to secure its publication. Something struck Eliza R. Snow so forcefully that she donated her entire inheritance to help build the Kirtland Temple. Real people made real sacrifices because of this book, and I thought that if I read what they read I might see what they saw.
The forty-four short essays in this volume were all published on the By Common Consent blog between January and December of 2016. They are a record of my year-long engagement with the text of the Book of Mormon. I have made very few changes in the essays beyond some light copyediting and removing a handful of very dated references to political and cultural events of that year. These are not scholarly articles, or even well-thought-out personal essays; rather, they are the record of a deeply personal experiment upon the word.
The language of these essays reflects the immediacy of blogging—a medium in which publication is instant and feedback is quick and often brutal. They are humorous and occasionally irreverent, as befits a forum that draws readership through single paragraphs quoted on social media. And they are all fairly short, as any blog post must be if it is to be read.
But they are also serious, And they show—I hope convincingly that the Book of Mormon is a profound and complex text full of sophisticated narrative devices, recurring themes and patterns, and big ideas that can sustain a high level of critical analysis. Often, my conclusions map nicely onto the kinds of readings one presents in church talks and lessons. Sometimes, though, they do not. Sometimes, I find the prophets and narrators of the Book of Mormon to be disingenuous and wrong. Sometimes I find Mormon’s redactions to be self-serving. And sometimes I read passages that are clearly presented as examples as cautionary tales instead.
But this, I believe, is what it means to take a text serious as something written by, and about, human beings. In too many Church settings, the Book of Mormon is presented as a near-perfect record of near-perfect people saying and doing near-perfect things. That, in fact, is what I was most afraid that I would find–and that fear kept me away from my own spiritual heritage for 30 years.
To my great relief, I was wrong. I discovered in the Book of Mormon a profoundly human record of people struggling with their relationship to God and to each other. It has all the messiness one would expect of a record compiled over a thousand years, with multiple narrative perspectives, biases, agendas, and blind spots—as the authors and narrators groped towards an understanding of the Kingdom of God. It is book that can bear multiple readings from multiple perspectives without exhausting its treasures. And it is a book that Latter-day Saints should never be ashamed to place alongside the great books of the world’s traditions, both religious and secular.
That, at least, is my story, and I will be sticking to it for the rest of my life.
Michael Austin
January, 2020
It’s the not near perfect stuff that’s really gotten me to change my understanding of what it means for the Book of Mormon to be true. It’s not true because it’s near perfect (as understood in many church settings), it’s true because of those “faults of men” that Moroni talks about in the title page.
Is this the same book a few years ago (#BoM2016) with just a nicer cover?
Chris, yes. BCC Press never really announced or marketed that version–it was the book that we used to test drive our production capacity and figure out how to use Amazon for Print on Demand Books. It was a first pancake, and its production values weren’t really strong enough for us to be comfortable asking people to pay money for it, so it just sort of sat on Amazon’s servers, where a couple of people found and purchased it. This one has been completely redesigned, inside and outside, by Christian Harrison. But they are the same essays–only proofread.
Good stuff.
Looking forward to re-reading these again this year. I read them as you posted them in 2016. And again when #BOM2016 was published.
Lets discover what the BoM says like stating the Holy Spirit/Ghost is an IT not a HE.
IT
2 Nephi (LDS 33:2) (RLDS 15:2) But behold, there are many that DARDEN their HEARTS against the HOLY SPIRIT, that IT hath no place in them; wherefore, they cast many things away which are written and esteem them as things of naught.
***
2 Nephi (LDS 31:8-9) (RLDS 13:10-11)
8 Wherefore, after he was baptized with water the HOLY GHOST DESCENDED upon him in the form of a DOVE. 9 And again, IT showeth unto the children of men the straitness of the path, and the narrowness of the gate, by which they should enter, he [Jesus] having set the example before them.
2 Nephi (LDS 32:5) (RLDS 14:6) For behold, again I say unto you that if ye will enter in by the way, and RECEIVE the HOLY GHOST, IT will SHOW unto you all things what ye SHOULD DO.
Alma (LDS 34:38) (RLDS 16:237-238) That ye CONTEND no more against the HOLY GHOST, but that ye RECEIVE IT, and take upon you the name of Christ; that ye humble yourselves even to the dust, and worship God, in whatsoever place ye may be in, in spirit and in truth; and that ye live in thanksgiving daily, for the many mercies and blessings which he doth bestow upon you.
Alma (LDS 39:6) (RLDS 19:8-9) For behold, if ye DENY the HOLY GHOST when IT once has had place in you, and ye know that ye deny IT, behold, this is a sin which is unpardonable; yea, and whosoever murdereth against the light and knowledge of God, it is not easy for him to obtain forgiveness; yea, I say unto you, my son, that it is not easy for him to obtain a forgiveness.
Moroni (LDS 2:2) (RLDS 2:2) And he called them by name, saying: Ye shall call on the Father in my name, in mighty prayer; and after ye have done this ye shall have power that to him upon whom ye shall lay your hands, ye shall GIVE the HOLY GHOST; and in my name shall ye give IT, for thus do mine apostles.
https://seekingyhwh.com/2019/06/09/the-holy-spirit-and-the-holy-ghost-are-the-same/
The BoM has tons of hidden things in it, if one takes the time to look. Here is an article on what it says the start of teh day is.
https://seekingyhwh.com/2018/12/09/on-the-morrow-morning/
“I also wanted to try to experience the Book of Mormon the way that its first generation of readers experienced it….I thought that if I read what they read I might see what they saw”
That would be impossible. You didn’t grow up in a 19th-century rural American setting. You’re reading the Book of Mormon as a PhD in a 21st-century digital age who is fully aware of a wide range of criticisms of the Book of Mormon, which you are trying to read through. Plus, the earliest readers of the Book of Mormon believed in all sorts of lore and magic and supernatural phenomena. Of course, a large number of people today also believe in similar phenomena, but the point is that you don’t and couldn’t possibly see it from their perspective. These early readers also probably believed that the Bible was a history of the human race and that all humans came from Adam and Eve 6,000 years ago. I have every reason to believe that that something, or at least a good part of it, that you mention that motivated early readers to devote their whole lives to Mormonism was the belief that the Book of Mormon was actually a record of ancient Americans about Jesus Christ and filled in the gaps of knowledge about true Christianity that had been lost centuries ago.
Nate, quite true. I am also not a 17th century, semi-literate British shopkeeper. But when I go to the Globe in London and buy a 5-pound Groundling ticket for Macbeth, I am likely to get a lot closer to the original experience of Shakespeare than I would reading the text on an iPad on the plane home.
It is never, ever possible for one person to fully inhabit any perspective other than their own. But there are degrees of closeness. And there is value in making the attempt to see from another perspective, even if doing so completely is impossible.
I’ve read the BoM many times, but that last time I read it I did so with a specific purpose. I was looking for distinct doctrinal positions in the text. Instead, I kept getting deflected by numerous questions and problems that presented themselves. I started highlighting verses that I found troubling in some way. I was using a previously unmarked copy. When I finished, there were not many pages without verses marked. Those assurances from the Brethren that reading the BoM will strengthen your faith simply didn’t work for me. Instead, I found that a careful reading of the text produced many conundrums and inconsistencies. The text is indeed complex, but it is also perplexing in many ways.
I identify with your story to a high degree. I haven’t read the BOM cover-to-cover in the decade plus since my mission, I think for many of the reasons you experienced. If you don’t mind sharing (maybe it is in the book), what conclusion did you draw about historicity? Translated ancient text, as advertised?; ancient record with Joseph’s 19th century fingerprints?; inspired fiction?; doesn’t matter? Thanks.
One very fundamental question I’m asking this year is whether the BOM can be an inspired work from God even if it is not literally true. Can “inspired fiction” still bring us closer to Christ? I think the answer is yes, although I understand the argument that it all has to be true to mean anything.
Once you back away from controversial aspects of the BOM (Moroni, gold plates, translation, etc.) and focus on the content itself, it can be very liberating. Because the content speaks of Christ on virtually every page. In 2020 I’m going to try to take a break from my questions about the origin and literalness of the BOM and attempt to take in the messages.
I too struggle with the BOM, although I’ve read it cover to cover over a dozen times. I am very much looking forward to your book.
My primary issues with the book are that it utterly fails the Bechdel test hard (and therefore just isn’t that interesting to me), and that its supposed heroes are really irritating people that I don’t like much. I frequently can’t tell whether I dislike Captain Moroni more or Nephi, but across all books of scripture, they are both definitely in the bottom five. And like you, I have always found the Bible to be better literature (at least the NT) than the BOM is. Although, I really like the Brother of Jared quite a bit and Pahoran (who is such a minor character it’s crazy that he’s one of the few really worth admiring). I also find the stories to be so closely paralleled to what’s already in the Bible, that the BOM feels largely superfluous.
Lastly, my biggest problem with the BOM is that most Church members don’t engage with the text at all, in any meaningful way, and I just hate the constant unqualified gushing over it without any real consideration. If I ask questions that seem obvious to me, they look like I just admitted to worshiping Satan. Why wouldn’t Nephi take Laban’s clothes off before beheading him? Those clothes would be covered in blood! Why does Nephi never refer to his wife by name? Why is he such a whiny self-serving twit? If Ammon really cut off all those guys’ arms, why didn’t anyone bleed to death? (Someone on a blog post recently pointed out that it’s armas not brazos in Spanish which was helpful if true, but nobody in English reads it that way in any class I’ve been in). Why did the judge write out questions to the guy who was mute? He wasn’t deaf! How did these relentless, boring wars make the cut if this is the heavily abridged version? This is really the best stuff, the most spiritual?
I finally saw how important the war chapters were when I understood the importance of protecting my family from the enemy and how to do so.
I am looking forward to new insight from Michael. Thanks for your work.
The Book of Mormon is inspiring. It continues to increase my faith in the Lord, in His prophets and in His power. For me, it never gets old after reading it every day for decades.