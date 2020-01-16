In Praise of Boring Sunday School Lessons

by

Shawn Tucker is an Associate Professor at Elon University and occasional voice of bloggernacle satire.

Imagine a ship made with millions of popsicle sticks intricately bound together with dental floss. The many rows of wooden sticks make it waterproof and seaworthy. It is not a flashy boat, but it can move forward in the water toward a destination. That boat is how I imagine the church—each popsicle stick is a member, and the members are all tied together with bonds of testimony, commitment, and love.

I describe the church in this manner to do something perhaps unexpected—to praise boring Sunday School lessons.

I want to praise them because of some Facebook discussions about approaches to the scriptures, specifically the Book of Mormon. On one thread, a scholar described the value of the historical and critical approach to the Book of Mormon. Texts are written by people in a historical context; the best way to understand texts is therefore to understand all that you can about the context. For those who take this approach, it is at least difficult if not impossible to understand or establish what the Book of Mormon means if you don’t understand Joseph Smith’s historical and cultural location and time. These sorts of historical and critical approaches dominate the academic field of Religious Studies right now.

I’m an academic who does not work in Religious Studies. Although I understand their methods, I wonder if they fall short for those who live, rather than study, religion. There are advantages to what I call a “communal approach” to texts. The communal approach is inspired by Matthew Lieberman’s insights into how humans are social beings. In his book Social: Why Our Brains are Wired to Connect, Lieberman draws on neuroscience research to describe how humans are built to live harmoniously with one another. As his book explains at the outset: “our brains are built to ensure that we will come to hold the beliefs and values of those around us.” “The self is more of a superhighway for social influence than it is the impenetrable private fortress we believe it to be.”

This idea that we are built to be connected with one another has powerful scriptural resonance. Alma’s famous invitation to baptism is about joining a community where one mourns with those who mourn and comforts those who stand in need of comfort (Mosiah 18:8-10). While a historical and critical approach to scripture is valuable and important, most often at church we engage in a communal approach. We read and study scriptures to learn about God, about our covenants with God, about how to strengthen our faith and commitment to God, and about how to mourn with and comfort those of our community. We read and study to grow in wisdom but also to grow in communal affection and love.

If I attend Sunday School wanting to learn like I do in an academic setting, I will almost always feel disappointed. I will grumble that I’ve heard this lesson many, many times before. I may conclude that the lesson seems small, rote, clichéd, and provincial. “Provincial” here means “of the provinces,” with the idea that this is stuff found outside of the capital (where the really smart people are). Provincial stuff disparages the hinterlands where the unsophisticated and narrow-minded dwell. I regret how many times I have expressed these complaints.

The approach I’m taking now is the communal approach. I go to Sunday School to strengthen my faith, but what is increasingly more important to me is strengthening my connection with those of my faith community. I go to remind myself that I am built to live in bonds of love and affection with my ward members. I also go because those bonds, sadly, are quite easily broken with neglect. If I avoid ward members, especially if those ward members see the world differently than I do, or worse, if I look down on them, then the narrow, floss-like bonds that keep us together become weaker and weaker. Breaking those bonds and losing even a few of the popsicle sticks that hold a ward and a church together can have devastating consequences. Sunday School seems boring if I want it to be something it is not. Sunday School feels richly satisfying if I take it as a communal experience for feeling at-one with God and at-one with the members of my ward family.

*Photo by Deleece Cook on Unsplash