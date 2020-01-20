For virtually my entire life, Church manuals have been anonymously written, produced by committees, reviewed extensively by the correlation process, and churned out for various church classes. In 1980, I think it was, John Sorenson called me to my first post-mission calling, as Elders’ Quorum Instructor. That manual was just such a nameless production. I remember that John told me it was a “personal study guide,” and that I should not follow it slavishly but do more in our classes. Every manual I’ve used in the Church since that time has been similar: nameless and highly correlated. I think we may have used an author-attributed book for the church history year of seminary, which would have been some time between 1972 and 1976, but for me personally that was it.
On and after my mission I learned it had not always been that way. En mish I purchased a reprint edition of Hugh Nibley’s An Approach to the Book of Mormon, which was the priesthood guide for 1957. After my dad died in 1980 I inherited some of his old priesthood manuals, which were author-attributed books (and frankly knock the socks off anything we get today). In this old post Ed Snow goes over some of the classics among early Church author-attributed manuals.
I’m curious what your thoughts are about the advantages and disadvantages of each style of manual. I’ll toss out a few initial thoughts and then turn it over to you for your reflections.
One advantage to author attribution is that the Church would not have to carry the full weight of something like this week’s egregious manual error. Putting a name on it means that person bears ultimate responsibility for the contents. Under the current practice, the Church as an institution has to own it.
On the other hand, if we went back to author attribution would that encourage a class of “star” authors that might seem unseemly in the context of church manual publication?
An author attributed manual would I assume still be subject to review, if not the massive correlation process of today. What happens in the event of disagreements? is the only recourse not to publish, as in the case of B.H. Roberts’ magnum opus?
Anyway, it seems to me beyond question that author attribution would ensure a stronger product. But are we too far down the Correlation rabbit hole for such a manual to ever appear again?
What do you think about this?
Comments
Perhaps our closest current analogy is author-attributed articles in the Ensign. I have the unscientific impression that many, perhaps most, readers of the magazine consider anything they read there as “the Church says …” regardless of the name attached. I’m not sure it would make any difference to the manuals to have names attached.
I think the main benefit of author attribution is that it demystifies the product. Without a name associated, there’s a sense that the finished work somehow magically appeared of its own accord.
I think that the author attributed manuals helped people realize that different general authorities thought differently on certain topics. Resulting in the church members being either Smith men or Roberts men.
While I realize that causes division that some find distasteful, I think it’s an overall plus.
It’s my understanding that these days individual lessons are done by a group of people. I wouldn’t mind having the primary authors listed for individual lessons.
I suppose Saints might be a bit of a hybrid. There is no designated author, but one can find out the identities of the principal scriveners (at least if one attends the session on the book at MHA).
I take it back, Saints has a contributors page, with like 8 names. I guess that’s still a bit of a hybrid, because the authors are identified, but with eight principal authors the responsibility is spread around quite a bit.
I guess my biggest issue with author attributed content would be things like the evolution/pre-adamite argument that happened with JFS and Talmange that ended up with the offical church position being that it doesn’t have a position.
On the flip side, it would allow people that really faithful members that know their stuff have their content released in a way that people won’t be put off from reading it because it wasn’t by the church or deseret books.
To clarify my first point… I mean that the arguments between groups within the church would likely appear problematic especially when different levels of leadership are arguing.
The shift to some level of author attribution may already be underway. I was surprised when the new missionary handbook was published in October of last year to see an article in the Church News that identified, by name, and quoted extensively from, the primary authors of the new handbook. One of the authors is a woman who provides leadership training at the MTC, and the other is a well-known professor, author and returned mission president. The authors discussed their intent with a high level of specificity. The introduction to the new handbook by the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles says: “These missionary standards are *approved* by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles”. (asterisks added for emphasis).
I’m not sure what it all means, but it feels different to me. In a good way.
Susan Tanner wrote Daughters in My Kingdom, which was published quite a few years ago now…I’d guess 2012? It doesn’t say her name on the cover, but if you read the introduction it’s clear that she wrote it.