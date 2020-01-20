by

For virtually my entire life, Church manuals have been anonymously written, produced by committees, reviewed extensively by the correlation process, and churned out for various church classes. In 1980, I think it was, John Sorenson called me to my first post-mission calling, as Elders’ Quorum Instructor. That manual was just such a nameless production. I remember that John told me it was a “personal study guide,” and that I should not follow it slavishly but do more in our classes. Every manual I’ve used in the Church since that time has been similar: nameless and highly correlated. I think we may have used an author-attributed book for the church history year of seminary, which would have been some time between 1972 and 1976, but for me personally that was it.

On and after my mission I learned it had not always been that way. En mish I purchased a reprint edition of Hugh Nibley’s An Approach to the Book of Mormon, which was the priesthood guide for 1957. After my dad died in 1980 I inherited some of his old priesthood manuals, which were author-attributed books (and frankly knock the socks off anything we get today). In this old post Ed Snow goes over some of the classics among early Church author-attributed manuals.

I’m curious what your thoughts are about the advantages and disadvantages of each style of manual. I’ll toss out a few initial thoughts and then turn it over to you for your reflections.

One advantage to author attribution is that the Church would not have to carry the full weight of something like this week’s egregious manual error. Putting a name on it means that person bears ultimate responsibility for the contents. Under the current practice, the Church as an institution has to own it.

On the other hand, if we went back to author attribution would that encourage a class of “star” authors that might seem unseemly in the context of church manual publication?

An author attributed manual would I assume still be subject to review, if not the massive correlation process of today. What happens in the event of disagreements? is the only recourse not to publish, as in the case of B.H. Roberts’ magnum opus?

Anyway, it seems to me beyond question that author attribution would ensure a stronger product. But are we too far down the Correlation rabbit hole for such a manual to ever appear again?

What do you think about this?