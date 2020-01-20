What I Wish My Prophet Would Say

by

It was a warm summer day in Long Island City, an area of Queens just across the river from Manhattan. My companion and I were on our way to an appointment in the Queens Bridge Projects when we stopped to talk to two older ladies on their way back home from the grocery store.

“Hi, I’m Elder Merrill, and we’re out here to tell people that we have a living prophet on this earth today. Would you be interested in hearing more about that?”

With frightening directness, one of the women turned to me and asked, “Oh really, a prophet? What’s he been prophesying lately?”

I probably stood slack-jawed for a decent 5 seconds before the next words tumbled uncontrollably out of my mouth:

“Drugs are bad.”

To this day I’m not really sure why that was the first thing that came to my mind—perhaps a recent conference talk on the Word of Wisdom or something—but needless to say I burned with shame as the two women and even my companion laughed at my idiotic reply. No doubt the blow to my ego is partially what caused her question to reverberate in my brain for the rest of my mission.

At the time I was only angry that I hadn’t prepared a better answer. Surely there was something obvious and momentous that I could point to. The most recent candidate was The Family: A Proclamation to the World. It had been signed a decade beforehand. Most of the ideas in that document are pretty run-of-the-mill for Christian faiths, but the idea of eternal gender was unique. “Gender is eternal!” should have been my answer, I concluded.

And yet the question still nagged at me. Here I was every day, telling people we have a living prophet who guides us through the troubled waters of modern life, and I couldn’t point to anything groundbreaking that had been said in my 20 years of membership? This may have been what started a long reconstruction of my beliefs about the President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Like most of you, I was raised to believe that the President of the Church was the mouthpiece of God. In seminary we memorized scriptures like Amos 3:7, “Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.” People would frequently echo the statement by Young Women President Elaine Cannon in 1978, “When the Prophet speaks, … the debate is over.” Or consider Brigham Young’s proclamation, “I have never preached a sermon and sent it out to the children of men, that they may not call scripture.”

This remains the prevailing philosophy about the Presidents of the Church: that they are essentially modern-day Moseses. Every word, admonition or command can (should) safely be considered the word of God. And because these days almost everything the Brethren say is simply an echo of what past Brethren have said, thanks to Correlation, there is rarely an occasion for disagreement or critical thinking about the matter.

But for me that has been precisely the problem. It’s difficult to have a testimony that these men are in the same category as Elisha or Isaiah or Daniel when the messages they deliver seem to cover the same handful of topics year after year, conference after conference: obedience, eternal truth, repentance, forgiveness, service, missionary work, etc.—every talk seemingly just a new arrangement of well-worn scriptures and quotes from other Latter-day prophets, with the occasional relief of an airplane analogy.

I happily admit that it is totally understandable that the Lord’s Anointed should have to repeat themselves at us for decades on end because truthfully humans are very bad at self-improvement, and we need all the reminders we can get. The core of the gospel is faith, repentance, baptism, and sanctification.

I can also somewhat buy into the idea that Brother Joseph already did most of the heavy lifting on the doctrine and metaphysics of the gospel—maybe there’s only so much we can know in this life about the mechanics of salvation. But I have to say that I’m a little disappointed in the lack of timely specificity and responsiveness when it comes to crises facing our church, our people, and the world. The list of challenges to our lives and everything we love is varied and complex.

Suicides among LGBTQ+ youth members. Human-caused environmental catastrophe. The rising tide of bigotry and segregation around the world. Income inequality. Sexual abuse within the church. Even the proliferation of treacherous MLM businesses in the Latter-day Saint community. Has there ever been a more necessary time for a Prophet of God?

And while I wish taking it all back to basics were a powerful enough solution, for some of us the message is not clear enough. These ills continue to do damage unchecked where we have the power to check it. Can we at least seek and hear the will of the Lord on the matter?

So, I have made a list of things I wish President Nelson would say at General Conference. None of these things are an alteration of current church policy or doctrine. I believe everything on the list is supported by our shared Christian values and beliefs. I have to wonder if part of following President Nelson’s invitation to prepare for the April 2020 conference might include the combined prayers of the membership for answers to problems and questions like these.

“It is unacceptable to eject someone from your home or your life because of a difference of beliefs.”

I’ve seen families fall apart because someone confessed that they no longer believe in the gospel or the church. Struggling with a testimony is not grounds for divorce, disownment, or otherwise severing ties with someone God loves. In fact, it is often the fear of what family and friends will think that isolates people with questions and sends them down a path that only makes fellowship and membership in the church more difficult. Let’s just stop it.

“It is unacceptable to eject someone from your home or your life because of their sexual orientation.”

Too many good and decent people have been shut out of their families’ or friends’ lives because they came out as gay, bi, trans, etc. I can’t think of a more anti-Christian response to such a situation, but it keeps happening. Perhaps some members feel it’s their duty to take a stand on such matters—tough love, as it were—but it is unequivocally wrong. Again, the fear of such responses leaves many people isolated and alone in their own struggles. Without anyone to turn to for help or support, too many in the church have committed suicide. A word from the Brethren could literally save lives.

“It is our sacred duty to preserve and protect the earth over which we’ve been given stewardship.”

In most of my conversations with members there is a strong push back against environmental concern. Whether or not you believe climate change is influenced by human activity, we should all agree that unsustainable fishing, hunting, deforestation, pollution, and waste are serious issues that will only get worse unless we work toward solutions. As stewards of the earth, we should be thinking about conversation and not relying on the Second Coming to save us from our poor stewardship. I would love to hear a conference talk about sustainable living.

“The Church of Jesus Christ is a home to everyone. Each of you have something to offer us and offer our Savior, and we need you.”

We’ve all heard the old saying, “the church is a hospital for sinners, not a hotel for saints.” And yet we often make attendance uncomfortable for anyone caught in “more serious” sins – often defined as sexual or word of wisdom violations. Through mechanisms like disfellowship and excommunication, not to mention more quotidian social stigmatization, we often send the message that if you can’t get with the program, then you really shouldn’t be in the pews on Sunday. This is completely unnecessary and anathema to the mission of the Church. Everyone should be welcomed, no matter where they are on the covenant path. We can use all the hands we can get on Sundays.

“It has come to our attention that some church leaders have abused their positions and committed evil acts against other members. These claims are taken seriously, and we will take steps to make the church a safer place for everyone.”

I am amazed at the lengths the Church goes to in order to preserve their image and the status quo when it comes to leader/member dynamics. Listening to victims, being transparent about bad actors and practices, offering clarity about doctrine and updating policy, and making abuse hotlines available-to-all (along with other best-practice recommendations) could help root out the quiet problems. This wouldn’t harm the way we conduct gospel business, it would improve it. At the very least, we should listen to and not discipline those who are calling for—very reasonable—change.

“We are sorry. Some of the teachings and policies of the church have caused great spiritual damage and have not reflected the truths of the gospel or what the Savior would want. We are sorry for the mistakes we have made, and we ask for your help and your prayers as we continue to make the church a better vessel for the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

We occasionally hear one of the apostles say that the Brethren are only human and mistakes are made, but I’ve never heard any specific mistakes named, and I’ve never heard an apology for those mistakes directed at the people who have been affected. I honestly think this would go a long way in progressing the church in a world where honesty and authenticity are valued over almost anything else.

* * *

200 years ago, a 14 year-old kid saw God face-to-face because he had pressing questions and concerns. As I prayerfully prepare for General Conference two centuries later, I’m hoping we can hear God’s voice again. Whether or not the message is anything like what I’ve said above, I hope He can address some of our current struggles. Like Joseph, I’ve found confidence in the assurance that “every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.”

