What I Wish My Prophet Would Say

It was a warm summer day in Long Island City, an area of Queens just across the river from Manhattan. My companion and I were on our way to an appointment in the Queens Bridge Projects when we stopped to talk to two older ladies on their way back home from the grocery store.
“Hi, I’m Elder Merrill, and we’re out here to tell people that we have a living prophet on this earth today. Would you be interested in hearing more about that?”
With frightening directness, one of the women turned to me and asked, “Oh really, a prophet? What’s he been prophesying lately?”
I probably stood slack-jawed for a decent 5 seconds before the next words tumbled uncontrollably out of my mouth:
“Drugs are bad.”
To this day I’m not really sure why that was the first thing that came to my mind—perhaps a recent conference talk on the Word of Wisdom or something—but needless to say I burned with shame as the two women and even my companion laughed at my idiotic reply. No doubt the blow to my ego is partially what caused her question to reverberate in my brain for the rest of my mission.
At the time I was only angry that I hadn’t prepared a better answer. Surely there was something obvious and momentous that I could point to. The most recent candidate was The Family: A Proclamation to the World. It had been signed a decade beforehand. Most of the ideas in that document are pretty run-of-the-mill for Christian faiths, but the idea of eternal gender was unique. “Gender is eternal!” should have been my answer, I concluded.
And yet the question still nagged at me. Here I was every day, telling people we have a living prophet who guides us through the troubled waters of modern life, and I couldn’t point to anything groundbreaking that had been said in my 20 years of membership? This may have been what started a long reconstruction of my beliefs about the President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Like most of you, I was raised to believe that the President of the Church was the mouthpiece of God. In seminary we memorized scriptures like Amos 3:7, “Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.” People would frequently echo the statement by Young Women President Elaine Cannon in 1978, “When the Prophet speaks, … the debate is over.” Or consider Brigham Young’s proclamation, “I have never preached a sermon and sent it out to the children of men, that they may not call scripture.”
This remains the prevailing philosophy about the Presidents of the Church: that they are essentially modern-day Moseses. Every word, admonition or command can (should) safely be considered the word of God. And because these days almost everything the Brethren say is simply an echo of what past Brethren have said, thanks to Correlation, there is rarely an occasion for disagreement or critical thinking about the matter.
But for me that has been precisely the problem. It’s difficult to have a testimony that these men are in the same category as Elisha or Isaiah or Daniel when the messages they deliver seem to cover the same handful of topics year after year, conference after conference: obedience, eternal truth, repentance, forgiveness, service, missionary work, etc.—every talk seemingly just a new arrangement of well-worn scriptures and quotes from other Latter-day prophets, with the occasional relief of an airplane analogy.
I happily admit that it is totally understandable that the Lord’s Anointed should have to repeat themselves at us for decades on end because truthfully humans are very bad at self-improvement, and we need all the reminders we can get. The core of the gospel is faith, repentance, baptism, and sanctification.
I can also somewhat buy into the idea that Brother Joseph already did most of the heavy lifting on the doctrine and metaphysics of the gospel—maybe there’s only so much we can know in this life about the mechanics of salvation. But I have to say that I’m a little disappointed in the lack of timely specificity and responsiveness when it comes to crises facing our church, our people, and the world. The list of challenges to our lives and everything we love is varied and complex.
Suicides among LGBTQ+ youth members. Human-caused environmental catastrophe. The rising tide of bigotry and segregation around the world. Income inequality. Sexual abuse within the church. Even the proliferation of treacherous MLM businesses in the Latter-day Saint community. Has there ever been a more necessary time for a Prophet of God?
And while I wish taking it all back to basics were a powerful enough solution, for some of us the message is not clear enough. These ills continue to do damage unchecked where we have the power to check it. Can we at least seek and hear the will of the Lord on the matter?
So, I have made a list of things I wish President Nelson would say at General Conference. None of these things are an alteration of current church policy or doctrine. I believe everything on the list is supported by our shared Christian values and beliefs. I have to wonder if part of following President Nelson’s invitation to prepare for the April 2020 conference might include the combined prayers of the membership for answers to problems and questions like these.
“It is unacceptable to eject someone from your home or your life because of a difference of beliefs.”
I’ve seen families fall apart because someone confessed that they no longer believe in the gospel or the church. Struggling with a testimony is not grounds for divorce, disownment, or otherwise severing ties with someone God loves. In fact, it is often the fear of what family and friends will think that isolates people with questions and sends them down a path that only makes fellowship and membership in the church more difficult. Let’s just stop it.
“It is unacceptable to eject someone from your home or your life because of their sexual orientation.”
Too many good and decent people have been shut out of their families’ or friends’ lives because they came out as gay, bi, trans, etc. I can’t think of a more anti-Christian response to such a situation, but it keeps happening. Perhaps some members feel it’s their duty to take a stand on such matters—tough love, as it were—but it is unequivocally wrong. Again, the fear of such responses leaves many people isolated and alone in their own struggles. Without anyone to turn to for help or support, too many in the church have committed suicide. A word from the Brethren could literally save lives.
“It is our sacred duty to preserve and protect the earth over which we’ve been given stewardship.”
In most of my conversations with members there is a strong push back against environmental concern. Whether or not you believe climate change is influenced by human activity, we should all agree that unsustainable fishing, hunting, deforestation, pollution, and waste are serious issues that will only get worse unless we work toward solutions. As stewards of the earth, we should be thinking about conversation and not relying on the Second Coming to save us from our poor stewardship. I would love to hear a conference talk about sustainable living.
“The Church of Jesus Christ is a home to everyone. Each of you have something to offer us and offer our Savior, and we need you.”
We’ve all heard the old saying, “the church is a hospital for sinners, not a hotel for saints.” And yet we often make attendance uncomfortable for anyone caught in “more serious” sins – often defined as sexual or word of wisdom violations. Through mechanisms like disfellowship and excommunication, not to mention more quotidian social stigmatization, we often send the message that if you can’t get with the program, then you really shouldn’t be in the pews on Sunday. This is completely unnecessary and anathema to the mission of the Church. Everyone should be welcomed, no matter where they are on the covenant path. We can use all the hands we can get on Sundays.
“It has come to our attention that some church leaders have abused their positions and committed evil acts against other members. These claims are taken seriously, and we will take steps to make the church a safer place for everyone.”
I am amazed at the lengths the Church goes to in order to preserve their image and the status quo when it comes to leader/member dynamics. Listening to victims, being transparent about bad actors and practices, offering clarity about doctrine and updating policy, and making abuse hotlines available-to-all (along with other best-practice recommendations) could help root out the quiet problems. This wouldn’t harm the way we conduct gospel business, it would improve it. At the very least, we should listen to and not discipline those who are calling for—very reasonable—change.
“We are sorry. Some of the teachings and policies of the church have caused great spiritual damage and have not reflected the truths of the gospel or what the Savior would want. We are sorry for the mistakes we have made, and we ask for your help and your prayers as we continue to make the church a better vessel for the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
We occasionally hear one of the apostles say that the Brethren are only human and mistakes are made, but I’ve never heard any specific mistakes named, and I’ve never heard an apology for those mistakes directed at the people who have been affected. I honestly think this would go a long way in progressing the church in a world where honesty and authenticity are valued over almost anything else.
* * *
200 years ago, a 14 year-old kid saw God face-to-face because he had pressing questions and concerns. As I prayerfully prepare for General Conference two centuries later, I’m hoping we can hear God’s voice again. Whether or not the message is anything like what I’ve said above, I hope He can address some of our current struggles. Like Joseph, I’ve found confidence in the assurance that “every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.”
Comments
It’s probably fair to say also that the 14-year-old boy saw God the Father because HE decided it was time, not on Joseph’s timeline, which is how I feel about most things related to God and his prophets these days.
I couldn’t agree more. I am sure the Brethren are aware of all of the issues you mention, yet there are no direct mentions in talks from the Prophet or Quorum of the Twelve, or in letters of instruction from the First Presidency. I do admire President Nelson in many ways, he’s a bundle of energy and ideas for a 95 year old. But I wish he and others would talk about the many elephants in the room, and do so with love and compassion.
The Family Proclamation has a specific warning/consequence that I think qualifies as a prophecy. “[W]e warn that the disintegration of the family will bring upon individuals, communities, and nations the calamities foretold by ancient and modern prophets.”
Too many members of the church try to make the Family Proclamation all about gay marriage so that they can ignore the main messages in it that actually apply to them. Families disintegrating–whether due to abuse, driving away nonconforming family members (like the OP mentions), or the government taking young children away from their parents at the border not because the parents are dangerous but because the government wants to send a message–that’s what the Family Proclamation warns against. That’s the prophecy.
The only thing I could possibly add is to say Amen.
The church will never apologize for anything unfortunately. Repentance doesn’t seem to apply to the institution, just the individuals.
“The Church of Jesus Christ is a home to everyone. Each of you have something to offer us
and offer our Savior, and we need you.”
I’ve heard this message over the years from various general authorities – “please come back” “we need you” “the Savior loves you” “The gospel of Christ is for everyone” etc.
“It is unacceptable to eject someone from your home or your life because of a difference of
beliefs.” “It is unacceptable to eject someone from your home or your life because of their
sexual orientation.”
The above can be good counsel in many (maybe most) situations, but not all. For instance, differences in beliefs may be acted out in ways that are harmful and destructive to the family. (I don’t think that simply declaring a loss of faith nor coming out LGBTQ rise to that level). I think the brethren are trusting parents to seek the Lord’s counsel about particulars of their family’s situation and act accordingly, per the parental obligation in the Proclamation on the Family “Husband and wife have a solemn responsibility to love and care for each other and for their children. “Children are an heritage of the Lord” (Psalm 127:3). Parents have a sacred duty to rear their children in love and righteousness, to provide for their physical and spiritual needs…”
“Through mechanisms like disfellowship and excommunication.. we often send the message
that if you can’t get with the program, then you really shouldn’t be in the pews on Sunday.”
The church is vast, and there are probably lay leaders who have acted unwisely in this area, but generally I have personally seen many members who “aren’t with the program” (as I think you intend that phrase, and especially regarding Word of Wisdom that you mention specifically) that maintain full member status and participate at whatever level they desire.
Maybe it’s a little presumptive for ANY of us to be discussing what WE think the prophet should be saying. I’m pretty sure that’s the Lord’s role.
I feel that if we think there are problems of which the prophets and apostles are unaware, we might best take it up with the Lord, and if feeling it appropriate to do so, write some personal letters to them describing what we have experienced and observed firsthand so that they can also address it with the Lord and in their councils.
The post-Joseph-Smith prophets say only “run-of-the-mill” things, rather than anything “obvious and momentous” or “groundbreaking.” The most (or only?) unique idea in The Family: A Proclamation to the World is that gender is eternal.
Seriously?
Do you and I even belong to the same church?
Is there nothing groundbreaking about heavenly parents (plural), the pre-earth life, the attainability of perfection, the idea that marriage is essential to God’s plan, the notion that familial relationships continue beyond the grave? All of these revolutionary doctrines are in that one document alone, and yet the only thing that stands out to you is gender?
I’ll compare your wish list with President Nelson’s priorities from last October.
You: rejecting people because of their beliefs or sexual orientation; environmental stewardship; eliminating excommunication; preventing abuse from Church leaders; and, formal apologies for specific mistakes from past leaders.
President Nelson: the youth battalion and resulting policy changes; the impact on women of everything that happened in Harmony, PA; putting aside the things of this world in order to be guided by the Holy Spirit; the relevance of priesthood to women specifically; eight new temple announcements; serving others vis-à-vis the great humanitarian work of the Church around the globe; personal holiness/individual worthiness for maximizing temple effectiveness; and, preparing ourselves spiritually for the upcoming bicentennial of the First Vision.
Between these two lists, there’s really no comparison.
I’m sure your intentions are sincere, and my purpose is not to disparage or trivialize your concerns. But there’s a reason President Nelson is the prophet, and not you or I. We don’t need him to change his message. The only change that needs to take place is in our own hearts, in our willingness to accept what he says without second-guessing him, or wishing he’d said something else.
@eileen369, I think you’re absolutely right. It’s very presumptive to project our personal philosophies onto the divine will. I do it all the time. So does President Nelson. So did Joseph Fielding Smith. So did Brigham Young. So did Joseph Smith. It’s human nature. And yet somehow we keep moving forward, slowly, generation by generation. I think it takes lifetimes of struggle and divine influence to move cultures closer to God, and sometimes that influence is at the top, in the older and wiser generation of leaders, and sometimes God influences us at the bottom, the young ones, the members. He must start young or else there would be no change. I think it’s a grand dialogue between members, leaders, and God. I’m a presumptive person, but I think that’s by design. Or maybe it’s pride. I guess we’ll see in the end!
@Perry, I’m a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. If you are as well, then yes, we do belong to the same church. I think it’s a “mileage may vary” situation.
Re: The Family–all of the doctrines you listed are courtesy of Joseph Smith. They are repeated in The Family, but they are not original to Gordon B. Hinckley and co. That’s why I listed the gender doctrine as the only doctrinal revelation in the recent past–it was actually a new idea.
Re: the comparison of my list vs what Pres. Nelson said last conference–President Nelson seems like a visionary guy. I really really like the direction he’s moving things. And I appreciated his talk last conference, as I appreciate most talks. I also don’t think there’s anything wrong with broadening our horizons and talking about some new things that aren’t ever really said. The two lists you made are not mutual exclusive. I don’t see why there’s a conflict here.
“they are essentially modern-day Moseses. Every word, admonition or command can (should) safely be considered the word of God.”
But was this actually the case with Moses? in the OT in general? Or the NT? Or any other scripture? I argue pretty strongly that it wasn’t. Even moreso, scripture has the advantage of being edited, reduced, boiled down. It’s a highly selective snapshot of prophetic messages and lives. We hardly have 60 years of Jeremiah’s words; it’s a “greatest hits” anthology.
What this does illustrate is 1) the mistaken traditions LDS tend to have about the nature of prophets and prophecy which are 2) largely shared with the surrounding culture.
The role of a prophet wasn’t primarily future-telling, but norm-establishing and calling to repentance, e.g. Albert Soggin, Israel in the Biblical Period “It is evident that a prophet, contrary to the common meaning of the term today, was very little preoccupied with the future, concentrating his message on the present and on the interpretation of the past.”
I view the term prophet as applied to the president of the church as an honorific. It has precious little substantive content in that context.
I get the feeling your disappointment is the result of pride. I too think there are many important issues in the world other than those we hear about in GC, but I don’t presume that my priorities should supplant those of God or His prophets. If God wants my perspective to be taught in GC, he’ll call me to speak in GC. Until then I will focus on aligning my will with His, incorporating GC messages into my understanding of His will.
I have wondered how those who kick their gay children out of the house can maintain a temple recommend, based on the question about anything pertaining to members of your family.
Kenneth,
I did not see your response to Eileen, which indirectly addresses my previous comment. The relevant difference between you and President Nelson, BY, JS, etc. is that they were called by God to lead His church while you are not. I suspect that God called these men in part because of their particularities, not in spite of them, and expects their particularities will influence the exercise of their prophetic duties. Instead of complaining that our particularities are not addressed from the GC pulpit, we should be grateful to be led by prophets of God and seek to learn from their wisdom.
Bryan, no one is arguing against prophets past or present or their prophetic callings. You are barking up a tree that doesn’t have a cat in it.
Previous prophets were not perfect and made mistakes.
The current prophet speaks for God and will never lead you astray (until of course he too is a previous prophet)
Talon,
I agree that Kenneth is not “arguing against prophets past or present or their prophetic callings.” Either I misunderstand your comment or you misunderstand mine.
Kenneth –
I didn’t mention in my first post that I really like your comment “if part of following President Nelson’s invitation to prepare for the April 2020 conference might include the combined prayers of the membership for answers to problems and questions like these.”
I have never really prayed like that in advance of General Conference, and if all members did I’m sure the Lord would bless us accordingly. I feel certain that the Apostles and Prophet pray sincerely and with fervor about many problems, but perhaps if we as members prayed just as fervently about the problems we see, the Lord will provide more specific guidance – whether by inspiring leaders to address those issues in their conference talks, or by personal revelation to those who are earnestly seeking.
@Bryan, I’m not sure what your overall contention is. If you’re calling me prideful, you’re dead right. If you’re arguing that expressing these kinds of opinions–about leadership or things we need to talk about on an organizational level–is inappropriate, then I don’t think you’re correct.
@Bryan, sorry I also forgot to say this:
“I don’t presume that my priorities should supplant those of God or His prophets. If God wants my perspective to be taught in GC, he’ll call me to speak in GC. Until then I will focus on aligning my will with His, incorporating GC messages into my understanding of His will.”
I suspect there were many members who expressed similar concerns to mine back in 1977 before our policies around race and Priesthood changed. And there were probably many people who said basically the same thing you have here. I suspect if there wasn’t an ongoing dialogue between concerned members & low-level leadership and the Brethren, then we wouldn’t have seen the change we did in 1978.
It’s an ongoing dialogue. What the spirit moves the members to talk about will eventually move the GA’s to talk about. It doesn’t always have to come from the top down. In fact, if you read the scriptures you’ll often find that it hasn’t.