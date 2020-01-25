An Brief Post About a Complicated Topic

by

Today I attended a local ecumenical Christian conference here in Wichita, KS. While there, Fr. Stephen Freeman, an Orthodox archpriest, gave a wonderful plenary address–ranging from deep philosophy to pastoral counsel–on boundaries, the other, and shame. At one point, while making the point that everything that exists is, and should be, bounded in some sense or another, he suggested that even in the perfect unity of the Trinity (what we Mormons tend to call the Godhead), there must be a “no,” a limit, or else everything collapses into one, and love of another becomes impossible. This made me think of two things. The first was 2 Nephi 2:11. The second was: was Father Freeman going off on this own here, or was this the correct Orthodox understanding of God?

Speaking to him afterwards I learned the answer to my question was the latter. I’d never heard of the “Shield of the Trinity” before, but apparently expressing the mystery of the Trinity as something where there is simultaneously unity and separation between God, His Son, and the Holy Spirit is at least 800 years old. Learning this prompted another question, one that might be of interest to any of the aforementioned obsessives, a cohort which sometimes includes myself: is there actually anything in this image, or in this formulation, that isn’t compatible with Mormon teaching about the Godhead? (As a reminder, the church website states the teaching that “each member of the Godhead is a separate being” but are “perfectly united” in “purpose and doctrine.”) That some Mormon scholars have made use of the Orthodox doctrine to articulate our own official church teachings is old news, but if some of them have made use of Orthodox approaches to the Trinity, I’ve missed it. Still, BCC readers are a smart and well-read bunch, so I ask the room: is this the pretty obvious theological parallel it appears to me to be? If it’s not, where’s the difference.