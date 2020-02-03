Hips Don’t Lie

by

I’m not a football fan. Like, I’m super not into it. I’m so not into it, I don’t even think I fully understood how points were scored until I was nearly graduating from college. I’m still a little unclear on the role of the kicker. I played in the Powderpuff game in high school, and I attended some high school games, but I don’t even think our home team ever won a single game. It was hard to get jazzed about a sport my home town was so bad at. As a result, I’m not a Superbowl watcher. But I have enjoyed watching many of the halftime shows (Prince, obviously, among others).

When I awoke this morning, it was to a Mormon pearl-clutching Twitter controversy about this half-time show. Here’s an example:

Room full of kids so we paused the halftime show to strategically fast forward and I didn’t wait long enough and we’re suddenly watching pole dancing and Abby is giving me the stink eye like I’m the choreographer. — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) February 3, 2020

Obviously, you can imagine the responses to this Tweet. They included the usual suspects:

Quit body shaming women

Latinx pride!

“Your boy Trump puts children in cages and sexually assaults women, but that’s apparently OK”

Pole dancing is a recognized sport, not “stripping” (as later implied in the threads)

Utahns are prudes

LOL, how do Utahns have so many kids, given their prudery?

Twitter’s awful majesty is a sight to behold on a Monday morning. So, I went back and watched the half-time show, and I was struck by a few things:

J-Lo is my age. Damn, I have got to get to a gym. If my hips are unwilling to lie, I’m not sure I like what they are saying.

Shakira is amazing. I can honestly say I’ve never purchased any Shakira music, but she is really really good.

These women are incredible athletes.

The costuming looked no worse than we’ve seen from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders since the 1970s, so I didn’t see why that was particularly controversial. I also wasn’t sure why there would be an objection to pole-dancing specifically. It looked more like Cirque de Soleil acrobats spinning around on those ribbons. If you can hold your body perpendicular, several meters above the floor, you have a LOT more core strength than I have, so I’m not really in a position to judge such a feat. On the whole, I noted that there were no wardrobe malfunctions, and the choreography was tight and energetic. It was very entertaining. I assume the women made their own choreography decisions. This wasn’t a case of men telling them to do things that would be titillating to the men.

If children were watching, I’m not sure why that’s a specific concern. We take kids to the beach. There are already cheerleaders dressed similarly. J-Lo’s hand being in front of her crotch is similar to men who put their hands in fig-leaf pose, or Michael Jackson’s dance moves. I understand that dance moves can be sensual, but I didn’t find these to be non-stop sex on wheels either. There was just a lot of energy and spectacle which is the point of a half-time show. They aren’t looking for ballads.

I loved a suggestion my friend (and psych prof) Adam made: parents should be having 100 one-minute conversations with their kids about sex this year (presumably instead of one 100 minute conversation which would suck for everyone involved). He suggested asking a single question here and there and letting them reason for themselves, to understand that sex (and questions surrounding it) are all a normal part of life, not a taboo subject to be explored with a flashlight and dirty novels in the dark.

What did you think?

Is there a valid concern that the half-time show was too sexual for families? What concerned you?

Would you be uncomfortable watching this type of show with your children? Why or why not?

What types of quick sex-related conversations will you spark with your kids this year?

Discuss.