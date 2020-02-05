Thanks, Mitt

by

McKay Coppins on Senator Mitt Romney’s vote to convict President Trump on article’s of impeachment, the only Republican to do so:

“Romney’s vote will do little to reorient the political landscape. The president’s acquittal has been all but certain for weeks, as Republicans have circled the wagons to protect Trump. But the Utahan’s sharp indictment ensures that at least one dissenting voice from within the president’s party will be on the record—and Romney seems to believe history will vindicate his decision.”

Speaking as some who never voted for Romney (not in 2012, and not before, and not since; I don’t live in Massachusetts, and I haven’t lived in Utah since 1995), and who has never had any contact with him personally, and who never especially liked his public persona (except for his personal frugality; I thought that was kind of charming), and who disagreed with most of his political positions, and who thinks he mostly had no idea what to do with the whole “Mormon Moment” thing from a decade ago, and thus failed to provide the sort of leadership which American Mormon culture could have benefited from, I want to thank him. He’s a U.S. senator, subject to pressures and problems and possibilities that I know something about from my studies, but have no intimate knowledge of–and hence, have no intimate sense of how much he is distraught over what President Trump has done to his political party, to people that at one time may have been his political friends, and to his own sense of what the American presidency, and Congress’s relationship to it, ought to amount to. But that he is distraught about it is clear; McKay is a good enough reporter to have communicated any such pretension if he’d seen it, and he didn’t, so he must not have. So here stands Mitt Romney: definitely ambitious, somewhat aristocratic, and but also rather avuncular, in that particular stake president-style mix we all know so well. A solid, ordinary member of the American Mormon elite. Against him: a dangerous idiot president who is stumbling towards autocratic claims of power, and a political party either too paralyzed or too corrupt or too stupid to do the right thing. Distraught though he may be over this vote, he’ll cast it, because his conscience demands it. In the end it won’t matter, except to those who do know him personally. And to history, of course. And to, perhaps, even cynics and critics like me, who for all our words have never thrown our hat into the ring like Romney did, never been buffeted around like Romney was, never had to deal with expectations impossible to fulfill like he has.

Thanks, Senator. Thanks for making the choice that had seemed obvious to me; I honestly wondered if you would. Much respect.