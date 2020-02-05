Thanks, Mitt

McKay Coppins on Senator Mitt Romney’s vote to convict President Trump on article’s of impeachment, the only Republican to do so:
“Romney’s vote will do little to reorient the political landscape. The president’s acquittal has been all but certain for weeks, as Republicans have circled the wagons to protect Trump. But the Utahan’s sharp indictment ensures that at least one dissenting voice from within the president’s party will be on the record—and Romney seems to believe history will vindicate his decision.”
Speaking as some who never voted for Romney (not in 2012, and not before, and not since; I don’t live in Massachusetts, and I haven’t lived in Utah since 1995), and who has never had any contact with him personally, and who never especially liked his public persona (except for his personal frugality; I thought that was kind of charming), and who disagreed with most of his political positions, and who thinks he mostly had no idea what to do with the whole “Mormon Moment” thing from a decade ago, and thus failed to provide the sort of leadership which American Mormon culture could have benefited from, I want to thank him. He’s a U.S. senator, subject to pressures and problems and possibilities that I know something about from my studies, but have no intimate knowledge of–and hence, have no intimate sense of how much he is distraught over what President Trump has done to his political party, to people that at one time may have been his political friends, and to his own sense of what the American presidency, and Congress’s relationship to it, ought to amount to. But that he is distraught about it is clear; McKay is a good enough reporter to have communicated any such pretension if he’d seen it, and he didn’t, so he must not have. So here stands Mitt Romney: definitely ambitious, somewhat aristocratic, and but also rather avuncular, in that particular stake president-style mix we all know so well. A solid, ordinary member of the American Mormon elite. Against him: a dangerous idiot president who is stumbling towards autocratic claims of power, and a political party either too paralyzed or too corrupt or too stupid to do the right thing. Distraught though he may be over this vote, he’ll cast it, because his conscience demands it. In the end it won’t matter, except to those who do know him personally. And to history, of course. And to, perhaps, even cynics and critics like me, who for all our words have never thrown our hat into the ring like Romney did, never been buffeted around like Romney was, never had to deal with expectations impossible to fulfill like he has.
Thanks, Senator. Thanks for making the choice that had seemed obvious to me; I honestly wondered if you would. Much respect.
Comments
Proud of you Mitt! You have a spine just like your Dad after all!
Amen to that. Watching some of the other Utah politicians, even living the the East, has all to often been cringe worthy at times. But at least there is one person following their conscience, rather than the Great and Spacious. And that counts for something in these times.
I call for Josh Romney and Don Jr. to face off in the octagon. I’ll put $20 on Josh, because he grew up fighting four brothers, whereas the Trump boys only like to kill endangered apex predators with guns.
Yea thanks. Another latter day liar on full display. Someone will run to his right in 2024. Get ready.
Thank you, Senator Romney.
The hate coming in response in comments on other social media (altho it looks like it’s starting here, too, already) carries a shockingly high percentage of anti-Mormon bigotry from self-identifying Christians, mingled with party politics and the non-religious sneering at any religious expression. Romney said he expected that from Trump&Co.; I wonder how much he expected from other quarters?
A comment from Noah Millman, a writer on politics and culture and a Jewish friend of mine:
“Mitt Romney always struck me as a basically decent guy who was disciplined and accomplished and quite bad at politics. And the core of his badness was how transparently phony he was in his acts of self-presentation.
“He pretended to be far more liberal than he was when running (unsuccessfully) for Senate in Massachusetts and (successfully) for governor of that state. He then pretended to be far more of a rabid right-winger than he was to run (unsuccessfully) for president in 2008 and (successfully for the nomination, unsuccessfully for the presidency) in 2012. Successful politicians change their stripes and dissimulate all the time, but are good at projecting the impression of authenticity and sincerity through it all. And like the saying goes: once you can fake that, you’ve got it made.
“Romney was never good at faking that. I think it was Chris Orr who said, way back in 2008, that the Romney we saw was like Clark Kent, an unconvincing attempt by an alien to seem human. The alien knew himself to be superior, and the bumbling loser persona he created to fit in with humanity betrayed that knowledge. It was how he saw us. But to us, it just made him look like a loser, and so — more often than not — he lost.
“I think Romney’s announcement today was effectively his goodbye to all that. If you’re a Trump partisan, he’s probably just revealed how extravagantly he overrates himself and his own importance. If you’re a partisan Democrat, perhaps he just revealed the big “S” he’s been hiding under his button-down shirt all this time. But I do genuinely believe that this is what he felt he had to do, that if he was going to end his career he might as well do it here, even here, upon this bank and shoal of time — but to achieve rather than jump the life to come.
“Whether, after this, he’s feted with a ticker-tape parade or has to retreat to his fortress of solitude is kind of beside the point. Either way, any powers he may have thought he had are gone. And he can finally be himself.”
What is it you assert he lies about? It seems to me, a liberal, that he has taken a brave, coherent stand.
Russell: Hey, whoa! I will not stand for Clark Kent being called unconvincingly human!
Impeachment has always been a political process. I don’t see anything to celebrate in Mitt’s vote here. Democrats are praising him and republicans are condemning him.
I wish for Mitt would have found a way to vote that maybe could do something to bridge the division between the left and right. I appreciated his remarks explaining his vote.
I stand with Dr. Fox in respect for this courageous moral stance by a man I have never voted for because he represent voters in other states and have more often than not seen as a living, breathing example of white privelege.
He stands in oppostion to the truly malevolent force that is Donald Trump and the Republican Senate. These people are venial and vindictive, and he knows this, but he stands. In his place, I think I would become a waffling coward. This is a brave man. I salute him.
I’m curious how this will play out in LDS congregations now that Romney has provided a middle way, a path to conscientiously object to Trump while still remaining conservative. The prevalence of both hard core Trump enthusiasts and reluctant, issue-based supporters is the source of a lot of pain in our wards. Politics—not equality, LGBTQ, or historical, is the core of not a few faith crises.
As an overseas member I have been concerened at the lack of moral judgement shown by members in voting for Trump. It is good to see Romney standing up for what is morally right. Hopefully other members can follow his lead, and members might show an example of moralaty to other republicans, by voting against Trump.
If we can’t show moral leadership, can we claim to be Christs church and people?
Thanks for this. I read McKay’s piece on my way out the door for the day. I’m going to take some pride in this vote. And as hard as it was for him politically, i fully believe that history will eventually smile on this action.
Amen!
It was the right thing to do. It was braver, probably, than many will recognize or give him credit for (Michael Luo of The New Yorker has a good piece on this).
Mitt Romney’s politics are not mine. But today I am proud that Mitt is my people.
Thank you, Brother.
The demented Democrats never stood a chance they have weaponized impeachment who knows how this is going to play out in the future?
THIS is the Mormon moment.
I suppose how one views Senator Romney’s vote depends on one’s party affiliation. That said, he showed far more courage and conviction than the senators who said the resident’s actions were “inappropriate” but did not rise to the level of impeachment. Whatever that means.
The most ludicrous claims by the Donald’s enablers was that he had been denied due process. Impeachment is essentially a job evaluation. It is not a criminal trial and the requirements of due process do not apply. Moreover, the administration never presented any exculpatory evidence; indeed, it adamantly refused to submit any, probably because there was none.
Oh. well.
Way to go, Mitt. Politics aside, being brave enough to do what you know is right even when it means standing up to your friends (or colleagues) is cause for immense pride and celebration. Ten points to Gryffindor.
A brief thought:
I enjoyed Russell Fox’s posting, and agree with him that Mitt Romney was an island of integrity in an ocean of moral mush. Like Fox, I am glad that Romney voted to convict, and am grateful for his speech. But Fox set my cynical eyes and ears aquiver with his offering Romney his “respect.” Not to be sour, but in my experience, “respect” is something that one’s opponents offer you, when they realize that they have conned you into playing by their rules, and that you are therefore going to lose, and they are going to win. It was that realization that caused the revolt of the despised masses in 2016, and got them to vote for Trump, because they knew he would throw out the accepted rule book that turned the “deplorables” into losers in our changing world—with the horrible consequences that have followed for our country, because of Trump’s behavior. Please don’t offer me your respect—just treat me fairly, and try not to show your contempt.
Too late Tawain Missionary. I’m legitimately afraid democrats couldn’t be doing a better job of getting Trump reelected if they tried.
Mitt “the Corporate Pirate” Romney, aka, Mister Flip Flop, suddenly has a conscience?
Wow. I understand Romney and his performance in 2012 so much better after reading this post. Pretending to be human indeed. Lol
Okay, I’d like to take this moment to say I was wrong. I predicted in another blog that Romney would not, in the end, vote to convict the president, but that it he would convince himself that the charges were not that serious or some such explanation, and vote to acquit. I’m pleased to see I was wrong.
But I’m left worried about the state of our partisan system. Why can not more congress people vote on the merits? I believe that if they all voted on the merits, we would see more people crossing party lines, one direction or the other.
I enjoyed watching Romney’s speech and interview with Chris Wallace. It made me feel like there is at least one person in Congress that really tries to do the right thing. It’s too bad that makes for being a bad politician.
Senator Romney painted himself into a corner long ago with his opposition to Trump. Either way he voted, he knew he would come out of this with his reputation maligned by half of the U.S.
Rockwell: Virtually everyone, Congress member or not, seemed completely unable to impartially judge the merits of this impeachment (and I’m including myself). Unless of course everyone impartially weighed the evidence and just happened to come down on the side that matched their pre-existing feelings about this president. The ability to honestly assess whether, or even acknowledge that, one’s bias swayed one’s judgement seems to be impossible in politics.
I had voted on Republican principles and affiliation for 30 years until 2016. It was obvious to me What Trump was from the beginning and I am SHOcKeD and saddened that there is only one Republican in the what has become most non-deliberative body in the world who crossed party lines and voted for the obvious need for removal. Can one person save a party from its own ravenous slide into autocratic cult of personality? No. But I am grateful for his vote. We need to stop dialing down on the need to justify ourselves as right, and actually choose the right.
Thanks, Russell. You speak perfectly for me and, I suppose, for many others.
“It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends [or Republican colleagues].” – Albus Dumbledore
And honor and integrity. Thank you, Senator Romney!!
While I applaud Mitt’s courage, and am grateful to see someone take a stand, I am still skeptical. His reputation as a flip-flopper is well-earned, and I’ll be interested to see if he supports/votes for Trump in the next election. I can’t imagine a line of reasoning that would allow him to vote to remove Trump from office because he is unfit for the Presidency but still vote for him to remain President for another 4 years, but I look forward to hearing Mitt come up with just such an argument.
Turtle – In the linked article, he says he is likely to vote for his wife (which is what he apparently did in the 2016 election).
Honestly, I was a bit disappointed that Mitt didn’t agree with article 2, although I understand that he could justify disagreement with it on the grounds that the House should have attempted to legally compel the president to comply with the investigation. Trump clearly obstructed congress. From all I’ve heard, the House’s rationale not to take it to court was because it would just run the clock out longer and longer; a court process could have been going on well into the next election cycle, resulting in no impeachment at all.
It’s crazy to me that there is currently no way to remove an unfit president from office. Impeachment has effectively been nullified due to how partisan this country has become. Nobody wants to risk the ire of their party because they will lose their seat. Trump was right when he said he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and have no consequences. Those Republicans who claim Trump will be more circumspect in future because of this process are turning a blind eye.
I’m more impressed with Romney now that I’ve seen the vitriol hurled at him. To me this one was a no brainer, but I am not part of either party nor subject to its pressures.