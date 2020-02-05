Tribalism IS the Curse: An Urgent Re-reading of 2 Nephi 5:21

Over the last few weeks, Latter-day Saints have had an intense and necessary discussion with ourselves about what Laman’s curse in the Book of Mormon was not: it was not dark skin, it was not wild savagery, and it was absolutely, unequivocally not the origin of any racial phenotypes that still exist today.
But knowing what something is not doesn’t always help us understand what it is, so I have been thinking a lot this week about what Laman’s curse actually is. What was Laman cursed with? Who else suffered as a result of the curse? And how did this curse play out in the remainder of the Book of Mormon.
The answers, I think, cannot be found in Second Nephi. But they can be found in Fourth Nephi, in one of the most important and depressing passages in the entire Book of Mormon:
And now it came to pass in this year, yea, in the two hundred and thirty and first year, there was a great division among the people. And it came to pass that in this year there arose a people who were called the Nephites, and they were true believers in Christ; and among them there were those who were called by the Lamanites—Jacobites, and Josephites, and Zoramites. . . . And it came to pass that they who rejected the gospel were called Lamanites, and Lemuelites, and Ishmaelites; and they did not dwindle in unbelief, but they did wilfully rebel against the gospel of Christ; and they did teach their children that they should not believe, even as their fathers, from the beginning, did dwindle. (4 Nephi 1: 35-38)
This is the passage where the people lose Zion after 231 years of living in a society where there are no ethnic, class, or religious divisions. And when they do, they create tribal affiliations out of thin air and ancient history using terms like “Nephites” and “Lamanites” that had not meant anything in centuries. It would be like contemporary Americans dividing up into “Ring Danes” and “Jutes” and then trying to invest these ancient divisions with modern significance just to give them an in-group to love and an out-group to hate.
The tribal division in Fourth Nephi is a slightly demythologized version of the original division of Lehi’s family into warring factions. Together, they constitute a type scene that we are meant to connect together to form a single understanding of the Book of Mormon’s central curse. When we do this, we can see that, in both passages, the nature of the curse is the separation of a single family or community into competing tribes. Separation is not a result of the curse; separation IS the curse, and it is a curse on both Nephites and Lamanites because it deprives them of each other.
And this is also the Book of Mormon’s original sin, as sin is always separation. The Original Sin in Genesis was the separation of human beings from the divine presence. The Original Sin in American history–according to Abraham Lincoln’s unforgettable Second Inaugural Address–was the separation of humanity into slaves and masters, which produced the separation of the Republic into North and South. And the Original Sin of the Book of Mormon was the separation into tribes of a family that belonged together.
The ultimate theme of the Book of Mormon–Christ’s Atonement–procedes logically and necessarily from the original separation. Reconcilliation between Nephites and Lamanites occur throughout the text in small ways (Enos’s prayers for the Lamanites, the Anti-Nephi Lehis, etc). But the healing of the community is accomplished once, but not quite and for all, by the appearance of Jesus Christ and the creation of Zion. This lasted, we are told, for exactly 230 years. In the 231st year, people divided themselves back into tribes–which also restored the curse, since being split into tribes is precisely what “the curse” means.
I don’t want to make too much of the coincidence, but the United States of America, established by the ratification of the Constitution in 1789, turns 231 this year. We have hardly been a Zion community, but we have managed, in the face of very long odds, to hang together and create a political culture that values disagreement, debate, compromise, and reconciliation under the assumption that the Republic itself is more valuable than any single strain of thought within it.
But we are also susceptible to the Curse–to the division into political tribes who have utter contempt for each other and who cannot visualize a functioning nation in which the other side exists. That is the essence of tribalism and the nature of Laman’s curse. And the last act of the Book of Mormon is a very clear picture of what happens when our desire to be tribal overwhelms our desire to be one.
Comments
I love this reading. I’ve always been a devoted believer in bridging gaps, finding good in both sides, and chiseling out a way to live in peace. Lately I’ve been discouraged, but I think your reading is supported by the other mention of the curse at the end of Alma 23, describing what happened to the Anti-Nephi-Lehies:
“And they began to be a very industrious people; yea, and they were friendly with the Nephites; therefore, they did open a correspondence with them, and the curse of God did no more follow them.”
I sometimes read tribalism as the narrative arc of the whole book, set up and foreshadowed in 1 Nephi. Regarding both the Book of Mormon and the United States, 230 years has always struck me as remarkably long. Of course, for the United States it was punctuated by the Civil War (and other lesser internal strife). We have been in worse places as a country.
I hope it doesn’t detract too much from this excellent take on tribalism to note that the Nephite Zion society seems not to have begun until shortly after Jesus’ visit in year 34, by their calendar.
1989 was really 231 years ago?
Jader3rd,
Time totally files when you’re having democracy.
The American Republic was not founded in 1989. I assume it is just a typo and would be easy enough to fix.
Uh, what? I get the whole point of separation but let’s not go hyper-apologetic and try to wrangle away the fact that the BoM taught (and teaches still) that dark skin is a curse. (or at least was a curse at a point in time)
2 Ne 5:21 “And he had caused the cursing to come upon them, yea, even a sore cursing, because of their iniquity. For behold, they had hardened their hearts against him, that they had become like unto a flint; wherefore, as they were white, and exceedingly fair and delightsome, that they might not be enticing unto my people the Lord God did cause a skin of blackness to come upon them.
3 Ne 2:15 “And their curse was taken from them, and their skin became white like unto the Nephites;
Now, in our enlightened state most of us would agree that dark skin is not a curse from God, and some of us would just say that the BoM is wrong. Yet, for many TBM they just can’t pull themselves to admit there is any error in the BoM, so they create some alternate reality where the BoM doesn’t really say what it clearly says.
No More, there are legitimate interpretations that read the Book of Mormon otherwise. There is evidence both for and against the idea that Nephites and Lamanites were visually distinct in the BoM, and it may have changed over time.
Whether devout believers or devout non-believers, people who deny that scripture requires interpretation are fundamentalists.
No More: those lines don’t imply that all dark skin is a curse, merely that it was in that instance. The fact that Brigham Young interpreted this verse to mean that all melanated persons were under a curse was more a function of his prejudices and ignorance than anything else. (He had some real whoppers about Asian geography, among many other things.) Joseph Fielding Smith’s mid-20th-century interpretation could be seen as a way of acknowledging that textual ambiguity, while still declaring “The Negro” to be under a curse for other reasons that BY and his contemporaries had pulled out of their rectal cavities. I mean, lots of things could have been used as a curse; it could have been a giant nose, or the inability to pronounce a guttural “h” sound. (The latter is the infamous “parsley test” used by the Dominican Republic to ethnically cleanse the country of Haitians, who pronounce the “j” in perejil with the French “zh” instead of the Spanish hard h.)
BTW, per the secretary filling out the EEOC survey at the law firm where my dad worked in the ’70s, Jews don’t count as white.
Yeah, I understand legitimate disagreements with interpretations when wording is not precise or clear, or can have multiple meanings, is symbolic, etc. But to deny that “skin of blackness” means skin of blackness, or that “their skin became white” means their skin became white is just mental gymnastics. What you call legitimate interpretations I call Mormon apologetics running from the racism of the Book of Mormon. Up until the 1970s, and perhaps beyond, the general interpretation and teaching of the church and its leaders was exactly what is clearly written. It wasn’t until we became racially enlightened that we now try to disavow our racist past, teachings, and scriptures. It’s revisionist history and doctrine all over again.
If you want to interpret skin of blackness to mean whatever you want it to mean then you can interpret anything in the BoM to mean whatever you want it to mean, thus removing any true meaning from the book. We can all play that game.
Horses really were tapirs
Nephi’s bow wasn’t really steel, it was just a hard wood, like oak
Jesus didn’t literally visit the Americas, it was just metaphorical
Nephi didn’t really chop off Laban’s head, he just knocked him out
and the list goes on and on and on….
Is the BoM really the most true book? Or, just true according to personal interpretation? I guess the BoM suffers the same problem as the Bible, we get to make it mean whatever we want it to mean.
Perhaps some scripture does require interpretation, but if you can interpret anything and everything then nothing has any meaning.
To Heptaparaparshinokh, true that the BoM doesn’t say all dark skin is a curse, neither then or now. But it does clearly state that the Lamanite dark skin was a curse.
And to More please, it is fair to argue through interpretation that just because dark skin was a curse for a certain people at a certain time does not make it a perpetual curse for all people at all times. I will agree to that point.
No More: OK, I think I misunderstood your argument. That said, BY in particular used that passage to argue that dark skin was always and everywhere a curse, which is completely not obvious from the text, and also is something that somebody who looks like a lobster after 30 minutes in the sun would say. (Utah must have been hard for most early converts, especially the ones from places in Scotland and northern England where the sun is a rumor at best.)
No More: The BoM “does clearly state that the Lamanite dark skin was a curse.”
Does it? Or does it clearly state that Nephi reported that the dark skin followed the Lamanites having “dwindled in unbelief,” 1 Ne 12:23, that Nephi attributed the “skin of blackness” to God’s intention “that they might not be enticing unto [his] people,” 2 Ne 5:21, that Alma, Jr. interpreted the dark skin itself as the curse, rather than as something which followed the unbelief or curse, Alma 3:6, and that a much later Nephi noted that those (or the descendants of those) Lamanites who joined the Nephites had skin that had become white, 3 Ne 2:15. I haven’t grasped why Nephi, Alma, and later Nephi couldn’t simply have been in error in some of the things they wrote, just as other prophets have sometimes been in error. Doesn’t attributing those statements to the Book rather than to their authors go a bit beyond what the Book actually says?
JS claimed: “I told the brethren that the Book of Mormon was the most correct [not “most true”] of any book on earth, and the keystone of our religion, and a man would get nearer to God by abiding by its precepts than any other book.” (History of the Church, 4:461.) Perhaps what he meant by “most correct” is merely that “a man would get nearer to God by abiding by its precepts than any other book.” That would fall a great deal short of an assertion that each statement by each character in the Book of Mormon was true — and a great deal short of a claim of prophetic infallibility.
the Lord God did cause a skin of blackness to come upon them
Wondering – Really? So, the authors said it but we can’t attribute it to the book? Is that just like the authors claimed Jesus is the son of God, but we can’t attribute that to the book?
So how do you pick and chose which statements are true and which are errors?
If we can cherry pick from the BoM then we can each create our own religion.
(by the way, I reject any claim that dark skin is a curse – that is just racist garbage)
I have not been convinced by any of the “alternative” interpretations of the Lamanite curse, but this might be the most tortured of all. If your interpretation of 2 Nephi 5 involves ignoring 2 Nephi 5, you’re on the wrong path.
But let’s run with it. Nephi is very clear that the Lord caused the curse to come upon the Lamanites, the curse made the Lamanites loathesome to the Nephites, and the Lord warned that the seed of one who mixes with the cursed people will also be cursed. How does your “tribalism is the curse” thesis fit? Isn’t it tribalistic of the Nephites to loathe their cursed brethren and avoid mixing with them? Did the Lord cause the Lamanites to be tribalistic in order to increase tribalism among the Nephites? Tribalism among the Lamanites is a curse, but tribalism among the Nephites is a way to keep themselves free of the curse?
“We can all play that game.”
No, we can’t. Interpretation requires expertise, and not all interpretations are of equal standing. Tradition certainly provides some weight, but when it’s clear that traditional interpretation was little more than a context-free surface reading made uncritically through 19/20th century lenses, well, it’s not nearly the nihilistic free-for-all you imply.
Yes more – you have a valid point about expertise, but there are limits. I also agree that not all interpretations have equal standing. But to deny that the skin of blackness was the curse, as is clearly written and reinforced by multiple other verses, opens up the door to any other absurd interpretation everywhere else in the book. I know it is hard to digest, and the church struggles to admit it, but denying it just isn’t honest.
No More,
I wonder if attributing a statement of one of multiple writers whose words are included to the Book might be akin to attributing a statement by the author of one essay in a collection of essays to the collection or its editor, or akin to attributing a statement of one of the characters in Hamlet, or another of his plays, to Shakespeare. Why could not a book or a play as a whole mean something more or different than the statements of one of the characters in that book or play? or demonstrate a principle that is different from a principle adhered to by one of the characters?
If that approach is valid, then your question “how do you pick and chose which statements are true and which are errors?” may be answered by the same verse that sent Joseph to the grove, or by President J. Reuben Clark, Jr.:
“The question is, how shall we know when the things they have spoken were said as they were ‘moved upon by the Holy Ghost?’ I have given some thought to this question, and the answer thereto so far as I can determine, is: We can tell when the speakers are ‘moved upon by the Holy Ghost’ only when we, ourselves, are ‘moved upon by the Holy Ghost.’ … There have been rare occasions when even the President of the Church in his preaching and teaching has not been ‘moved upon by the Holy Ghost.’ … This has happened about matters of doctrine (usually of a highly speculative character) where subsequent Presidents of the Church and the peoples themselves have felt that in declaring the doctrine, the announcer was not ‘moved upon by the Holy Ghost.’ How shall the Church know when these adventurous expeditions of the brethren into these highly speculative principles and doctrines meet the requirements of the statutes that the announcers thereof have been ‘moved upon by the Holy Ghost’? The Church will know by the testimony of the Holy Ghost in the body of the members, whether the brethren in voicing their views are ‘moved upon by the Holy Ghost’; and in due time that knowledge will be made manifest.” (Church News, July 31, 1954; reprinted in Dialogue, Vol.12, No.2, p.68)
I am simply wondering why the statements of individual characters in the Book of Mormon should be thought to be immune from standards of interpretation or analysis or evaluation thought applicable to utterances of modern prophets or presidents of the Church. Maybe somebody out there can explain it to me.
One dynamic that has always amused and puzzled me is that the people who are the most committed to seeing the Book of Mormon as a histsorical record are the ones least likely to treat it like they would treat any other work of history; and the people most likely to see the Book of Mormon as fiction are the least likely to treat it as they would any other work of fiction.
If we assume that the BOM is a novel, or a fictional adventure tale, then it probably doesn’t make sense to read the skin color out of the curse narrative in 2 Nephi 5:21. If it is a work of fiction, then Nephi would have to be considered a reliable narrator, and if he says that God meant for the curse to apply to skin color then, without textual evidence of Nephi’s narrative uneliability, a good reader would probably assume that the author intended for us to see Nephi’s words as somethig like “truth” in the terms of a narrative.
But if we consider it an actual historical record, then such an interpretation makes no sense at all. Working simply from the text, Nephi is telling this story 50 years after it happened, and incorporating all of the biases that have been produced by the last 50 years, And Mormon is coming to it as an editor nearly a thousand years later and using this as an etiological narrative to explain his own society, during which people called “Nephites” and people called “Lamanites” are fighting each other to extinction. Even in our highly literate society, things that happened a thousand years ago are almost impossible to assess with any certainty, and this was primarily an oral culture. To Mormon, who ultimately assembled the record (and we don’t know how much he redacted) Nephi was a myth, not a historical figure.
Whenever we see etiological narratives in the scriptures, they are influenced by the propaganda of the people doing the writing and redacting. A good example would be Genesis 19, where Lot’s daughters seduce him and get pregnant with Moab and Ammon, the ancestors of the Moabites and the Ammonites. This is nonsense, of course, and it is motivated by the desire of the Israelites to give an unflattering ancestry to their current enemies. And the time periods involved are about the same–a thousand years in a mainly oral culture in which etiological tales born out of propaganda become fixed in the scriptural record.
This is why I look at 4th Nephi to try to understand the actual nature of the curse and its theological significance. That narrative is at odds with the narrative in 2nd Nephi, but it shows light on at least one way to read the text that makes it consistent throughout, and that controls for both Nephi’s and Mormon’s desire to invoke propagandistic etiologies to explain, incorrectly, their current realities.
Not only does a proper reading of 2 Nephi 5 requires contradicting the obvious interpretation of 2 Nephi 5, but anybody who accepts the obvious interpretation of the text isn’t taking the text seriously?
I can’t wait to hear your interpretation of 2 Nephi 9:28.
Or, perhaps, anybdoy who uncritically accepts a thousand year-old folk etiology in a text is not treating the text they way that any competent reader would treat any other historical text. Herodotus says lots of stuff like this and puts it in the mouths of other recognizable ancient figures. But we don’t accept this uncritically just because Herodotus said that somebody said it. We temper the “obvious interpretation of the text” with critical distance and outright skepticism about sources because that is how we treat texts that we actually see as historical.
On the other hand, it would never fly if Tolstoy tried to do something like this. We would say, “this is what the text says, it is the obvious interpretation of the text, so you have to live with what it says because you said it.” That is how we treat fiction.
Relying on “obvious interpretations” is the correct reading strategy for novels and other works of fiction, It is a very poor reading strategy for works of history whose sources cannot be verified. Such texts demand more scrutiny than such a strategy allows for.
The dark skin curse = evidence that Joseph Smith saw dark skin as a mark of inferiority and a divine curse. Of course then one of the first missions he called people to was the Lamanite mission. Joseph Smith was a complex figure. To reduce him to and dismiss him as a racist (as pretty much everyone was in 19th-century America) misses a lot of details. Then again the Book of Mormon racism didn’t help Mormonism moving forward as it held onto racist discrimination for years after the Civil Rights Act.
On tribalism. I don’t mind tribalism as long as it is on the side of justice. Tribalism sometimes is a more effective way to get things done. But we should all learn critical thinking. And yet it can be a folly at the same time. Academics are always parsing hairs and figuring out ways to disagree. They are difficult folks to manage and are like herding cats. Tribalism is more likely to produce swift unity among a select group even if its negative byproduct is polarization among larger groups.
I’m a simple man. I’m not a scriptorian, don’t have a degree in english or philosophy, nor was I called by God to interpret scripture for the Church. But I can read. If I can’t trust that the words on the page mean what they mean, what’s the point of reading scripture? If I can’t trust that Nephi’s writings are more than the self-serving propaganda of a racist patriarch, why would I share the Book of Mormon with any of my friends? If plain readings of Nephi’s words perpetuate racism, why don’t we rip out and burn the offending pages. At the very least we should not allow rustic folk like me to read scripture for ourselves, we might get the wrong ideas.
I suppose that’s why God called learned men like you to blog, right Michael?
Michael, I think you really hit on something with this blog post. Thank you for that. For the longest time I found it odd how “the curse” seems to have either been applied or taken away from someone in their life time. But there was also enough wiggle room when it was written that it could have been a multi generational change. Which isn’t to say that God isn’t capable of doing that, He just doesn’t seem to work like that.
I think you are correct that the real curse is the tribalism and separation. Any perceived change to skin color would have been more of a means to an end than the end itself. Even if the authors of the Golden Plates didn’t pick up on that fact, it doesn’t mean that that wasn’t what God was doing.
I wonder what Bryan would do with the obvious interpretation of the following words of prophets other than Nephi:
“… if the Book of Mormon were now to be re-written, in many instances it would materially differ from the present translation.” “Brigham Young, Journal of Discourses 9:311. (Remarks by President BRIGHAM YOUNG, made in the Bowery, Great Salt Lake City, July 13, 1862. REPORTED BY G. D. WATT.)”
or
“We do condemn all racism, past [including Nephi’s] and present, in any form, and we disavow any theory advanced that black or dark skin is a sign of a curse.” Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Luncheon in Salt Lake City hosted by the NAACP Salt Lake City branch. https://www.deseret.com/utah/2020/1/20/21069626/naacp-huntsman-foundation-rosie-rivera-elder-stevenson-common-ground
Oh Michael Austin – So you think you are the critical thinker and the rest of us are dunces? I still don’t know why you are referencing Herodotus and Tolstoy. Is that some smoke and mirrors deflection tactic? The LDS church and its prophets have declared that the BoM is the word of God, the most correct book, divinely written, divinely translated. It is not to be treated as mere history or fiction, but rather as holy scripture, the word of God, and thus deserves a different level of scrutiny. Of course Mormon let’s us know that there might be errors in it, and of course we know that no book is perfect, and yes we get that some things need to be contextualized. But just like Bryan said, if we can’t trust the words to mean what they mean then what’s the point of reading scripture?
The first Nephi wrote that dark skin was the curse, the third Nephi also wrote it, Mormon compiled it and perhaps edited it, and JS translated it supposedly by the power of God. Why would God let at least these 4 men perpetuate the teaching that God cursed the Lamanites with dark skin?
I agree that dark skin is not a curse. But that is not what we are arguing here. The argument is whether or not the BoM teaches that the Lamanite dark skin is a curse, and it clearly does. I do not accept that teaching of the BoM; but I know how to read and think critically and I can’t escape what the text actually says. My conclusion is that the BoM is wrong, and all the LDS prophets who have perpetuated the horrific teaching are also wrong. That just puts the church in a pickle, but that’s not my problem to solve.
Chances are you and I won’t ever agree. I am reminded of what JS wrote in his history:
“…for the teachers of religion of the different sects understood the same passages of scripture so differently as to destroy all confidence in settling the question by an appeal to the Bible.”
And so it is with the Book of Mormon. We just can’t settle the question by an appeal to the Book of Mormon. The book is so inherently flawed. And to paraphrase Bryan, not just rustic folk, but if numerous (dare I say thousands or even millions) of us honest and educated folk, can’t simply read the book and know its plain meaning then there is no point in reading the book and it becomes useless. It has taken us 190 years to figure out we can’t trust that book. So sad.
By the way, thank you for the dialogue. I always enjoy a reasoned and thoughtful discussion, even if we disagree.
“we can’t trust that book”
Must trust be an all or nothing thing? I wonder if one can trust the book on some things and not others, e.g., trust it to have reported accurately Nephi’s racism, without trusting that Nephi’s attributing his racism to God was an accurate reflection of God’s will.
I still don’t grasp why some folks are so willing to say BY or SWK or ETB or BRM, etc., were wrong about some things and right about others, and so unwilling to admit that possibility as to Nephi, et al. without concluding that there is “no point in reading the book” that includes an abridgment of Nephi’s report.
Maybe my having essentially given up the quest for certainty and simplicity affects my ability to grasp what is driving some others’ thoughts.
A “Curse” is a matter of perpsective. Let me illustrate. God “cursed” my wife and I that we could not have kids. At least, that is how it appears to look to many of our well-meaning (but ignorant) friends and relatives based on many comments we have received. However, to my wife and I, although hard at first it has turned out to be a huge blessing. We do not view it as a curse.
Nephi sees his brothers skins darkened and calls is a curse. To him it may have appeared that way. But nothing about darkening the skin actually lessens the quality of life of the Lamanites, so I doubt the lamanites viewed it as a curse. Perhaps they even considered it a blessing. Now they weren’t as prone to sunburn (so they could walk around in their loin-Speedos without worrying about skin cancer). Perhaps God didn’t have anything to do with it at all, and their darkened skin was a natural reaction to a leisurely life in the sun. Yet Nephi sees this change and considers it a curse, and records it as such.
It’s a matter of the perspective of the author. This does not oblige the readers to interpret his perspective the same way. Nor does it oblige me to defend Nephi for his personal interpretation of darkened skin. I wouldn’t have said it was a curse, but I don’t have the same cultural background as Nephi. Perhaps someone versed in jewish history can tell us about the history of racism in Judaism and explain why nephi felt it was a curse. But in the end, we are not obliged to share their cultural views.
This is a really interesting take, Michael. I also appreciate your point in the comments about whether people imagine Nephi and Mormon to be historical figures with biases, depending on whether they see the BoM as historical or fictional, and seeming to get it exactly backward. FWIW, the Herodotus and Tolstoy examples totally make sense to me. I’m sorry the comments have been such a train wreck.
I think you’re right MA for what my opinion is worth, but I absolutely get NM’s point that the text is pretty uncompromising, to my utter dismay and confusion.
There is no explanation here that will fly for a woke 14 year old seminary student, indeed the ‘clarification’ published by the church and much vaunted around here with good intent I’m sure does nothing but obfuscate.
I think it could be a fairly easy job for the church to offer a bit of deniable speculation, perhaps along the lines of ‘this is how Nephi and his people may have interpreted this at the time’. Maybe that feels like a bridge too far for the church, but this is why we are losing our youth.
‘Believe what I tell you to believe because I tell you to’ is no longer an acceptable position for our youth who will not tolerate cognitive dissonance on this scale.
Wondering,
What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. If it is legitimate to reject scripture because ancient prophets were influenced by the racist sensibilities of their time and place, then it is legitimate to reject the current disavowals as reflections of the egalitarian sensibilities of our current time and place.