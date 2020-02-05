Tribalism IS the Curse: An Urgent Re-reading of 2 Nephi 5:21

by

Over the last few weeks, Latter-day Saints have had an intense and necessary discussion with ourselves about what Laman’s curse in the Book of Mormon was not: it was not dark skin, it was not wild savagery, and it was absolutely, unequivocally not the origin of any racial phenotypes that still exist today.

But knowing what something is not doesn’t always help us understand what it is, so I have been thinking a lot this week about what Laman’s curse actually is. What was Laman cursed with? Who else suffered as a result of the curse? And how did this curse play out in the remainder of the Book of Mormon.

The answers, I think, cannot be found in Second Nephi. But they can be found in Fourth Nephi, in one of the most important and depressing passages in the entire Book of Mormon:

And now it came to pass in this year, yea, in the two hundred and thirty and first year, there was a great division among the people. And it came to pass that in this year there arose a people who were called the Nephites, and they were true believers in Christ; and among them there were those who were called by the Lamanites—Jacobites, and Josephites, and Zoramites. . . . And it came to pass that they who rejected the gospel were called Lamanites, and Lemuelites, and Ishmaelites; and they did not dwindle in unbelief, but they did wilfully rebel against the gospel of Christ; and they did teach their children that they should not believe, even as their fathers, from the beginning, did dwindle. (4 Nephi 1: 35-38)

This is the passage where the people lose Zion after 231 years of living in a society where there are no ethnic, class, or religious divisions. And when they do, they create tribal affiliations out of thin air and ancient history using terms like “Nephites” and “Lamanites” that had not meant anything in centuries. It would be like contemporary Americans dividing up into “Ring Danes” and “Jutes” and then trying to invest these ancient divisions with modern significance just to give them an in-group to love and an out-group to hate.

The tribal division in Fourth Nephi is a slightly demythologized version of the original division of Lehi’s family into warring factions. Together, they constitute a type scene that we are meant to connect together to form a single understanding of the Book of Mormon’s central curse. When we do this, we can see that, in both passages, the nature of the curse is the separation of a single family or community into competing tribes. Separation is not a result of the curse; separation IS the curse, and it is a curse on both Nephites and Lamanites because it deprives them of each other.

And this is also the Book of Mormon’s original sin, as sin is always separation. The Original Sin in Genesis was the separation of human beings from the divine presence. The Original Sin in American history–according to Abraham Lincoln’s unforgettable Second Inaugural Address–was the separation of humanity into slaves and masters, which produced the separation of the Republic into North and South. And the Original Sin of the Book of Mormon was the separation into tribes of a family that belonged together.

The ultimate theme of the Book of Mormon–Christ’s Atonement–procedes logically and necessarily from the original separation. Reconcilliation between Nephites and Lamanites occur throughout the text in small ways (Enos’s prayers for the Lamanites, the Anti-Nephi Lehis, etc). But the healing of the community is accomplished once, but not quite and for all, by the appearance of Jesus Christ and the creation of Zion. This lasted, we are told, for exactly 230 years. In the 231st year, people divided themselves back into tribes–which also restored the curse, since being split into tribes is precisely what “the curse” means.

I don’t want to make too much of the coincidence, but the United States of America, established by the ratification of the Constitution in 1789, turns 231 this year. We have hardly been a Zion community, but we have managed, in the face of very long odds, to hang together and create a political culture that values disagreement, debate, compromise, and reconciliation under the assumption that the Republic itself is more valuable than any single strain of thought within it.

But we are also susceptible to the Curse–to the division into political tribes who have utter contempt for each other and who cannot visualize a functioning nation in which the other side exists. That is the essence of tribalism and the nature of Laman’s curse. And the last act of the Book of Mormon is a very clear picture of what happens when our desire to be tribal overwhelms our desire to be one.

