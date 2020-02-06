How Picky Are You When the Pickings Are Slim?

by

I recently visited a neighboring country where the church has a presence substantial enough to warrant a temple but where human resources are nonetheless stretched thin.

At least that was the impression I had after meeting a family friend who had been called to the stake presidency several months earlier but had only just been released from the bishopric. I mean, he’s the kind of person any organization would be happy to make good use of—friendly, generous, capable and committed—so I could readily imagine why he had been covering multiple bases for the church.

Then again, I cover multiple bases for the church too, despite lacking many of the qualities of this family friend. In my estimation, my primary virtue is that I show up more often than not. And in a congregation where the arrival or departure of just a family or two can dramatically expand or shrink the calling pool, people who show up tend to receive multiple callings.

Visitors to sacrament meeting probably wouldn’t notice anything amiss—Sundays here look like Sundays pretty much anywhere else in the world—but finding enough people to fill the roster of ward callings is a perpetual challenge. As a result, boundary policing is less rigorous, and people get to do things here that they might not in a ward with a deeper bench. Mostly I count this as a good thing.

When I attended a student ward, for example, the congregation was full of priesthood holders who could pass the sacrament. Once I was asked to do so and happily obliged. Just as I took my place in the front row the bishop called me up to the stand. “I can’t have you pass the sacrament without a white shirt.” Duly chastened I rejoined the congregation and someone else took my place.

That’s never happened to me here. Women wear pants, men take off their jackets—the rare ones that even have one on—without waiting for the presiding authority to do so, and members from around the world wear their traditional dress without anyone batting an eye. I like this pragmatic approach to the dress code and think it is a fine match for the informal nature of the services we put on, characterized as they are by distractions for young and old during even our most reverent Sunday moments.

But not everyone agrees that wearing whatever you like to church is a good thing. There was a kerfluffle at ward council once when a missionary asked the bishop to do something about the priest who had blessed the sacrament while wearing a black tie—“Black is for funerals!” We have also had lessons where some members insisted that white shirts and ties are the “gold standard” of dress and grooming, even if they wouldn’t turn someone away for not meeting that standard. So while the boundary might be porous, there does seem to be a desire that some kind of standard be in place.

Which brings me to something more important than dress—namely, callings. As I said above, in my ward, people get to do things that they probably wouldn’t in a ward with a deeper bench (speaking for myself at least). Again, I tend to think that this is mostly a good thing, with people who may not be natural leaders, say, receiving leadership callings. My sense is that most people are willing to sustain those who simply lack some or all of the habits of highly effective people.

But what about those who lack some or all of the traditional markers of commitment to the church? What kind of callings could you imagine someone holding who wasn’t, say, endowed? How about the unmarried or those who are not sealed to a spouse? What about someone who doesn’t hold a temple recommend or pay a full tithe? Could you imagine someone like that in a leadership calling (and what counts as leadership)? In my experience, ticking all those boxes narrows the pool down to a handful of the usual suspects, all of whom already have a calling or two. What do you do when you’ve run out of temple recommend holders but still have, say, an Elders Quorum to staff? Call someone who shows up or add it to another’s plate?

I guess this post is about where we draw the line in our calculation of the characteristics required for service in the church. Would you be disappointed if someone you knew to be less than fully committed to the program of the church were “promoted” to a leadership position? Or are you guided by D&C 4, content that those with a desire to serve are called to the work? Personally, I take kind of a “There but for the grace of God go I” approach to those who serve in a lay ministry in any position, but I’d be interested to hear how you approach the human resources challenges that arise when callings to be filled outstrip the obvious candidates.