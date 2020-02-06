How Picky Are You When the Pickings Are Slim?

I recently visited a neighboring country where the church has a presence substantial enough to warrant a temple but where human resources are nonetheless stretched thin.
At least that was the impression I had after meeting a family friend who had been called to the stake presidency several months earlier but had only just been released from the bishopric. I mean, he’s the kind of person any organization would be happy to make good use of—friendly, generous, capable and committed—so I could readily imagine why he had been covering multiple bases for the church.
Then again, I cover multiple bases for the church too, despite lacking many of the qualities of this family friend. In my estimation, my primary virtue is that I show up more often than not. And in a congregation where the arrival or departure of just a family or two can dramatically expand or shrink the calling pool, people who show up tend to receive multiple callings.
Visitors to sacrament meeting probably wouldn’t notice anything amiss—Sundays here look like Sundays pretty much anywhere else in the world—but finding enough people to fill the roster of ward callings is a perpetual challenge. As a result, boundary policing is less rigorous, and people get to do things here that they might not in a ward with a deeper bench. Mostly I count this as a good thing.
When I attended a student ward, for example, the congregation was full of priesthood holders who could pass the sacrament. Once I was asked to do so and happily obliged. Just as I took my place in the front row the bishop called me up to the stand. “I can’t have you pass the sacrament without a white shirt.” Duly chastened I rejoined the congregation and someone else took my place.
That’s never happened to me here. Women wear pants, men take off their jackets—the rare ones that even have one on—without waiting for the presiding authority to do so, and members from around the world wear their traditional dress without anyone batting an eye. I like this pragmatic approach to the dress code and think it is a fine match for the informal nature of the services we put on, characterized as they are by distractions for young and old during even our most reverent Sunday moments.
But not everyone agrees that wearing whatever you like to church is a good thing. There was a kerfluffle at ward council once when a missionary asked the bishop to do something about the priest who had blessed the sacrament while wearing a black tie—“Black is for funerals!” We have also had lessons where some members insisted that white shirts and ties are the “gold standard” of dress and grooming, even if they wouldn’t turn someone away for not meeting that standard. So while the boundary might be porous, there does seem to be a desire that some kind of standard be in place.
Which brings me to something more important than dress—namely, callings. As I said above, in my ward, people get to do things that they probably wouldn’t in a ward with a deeper bench (speaking for myself at least). Again, I tend to think that this is mostly a good thing, with people who may not be natural leaders, say, receiving leadership callings. My sense is that most people are willing to sustain those who simply lack some or all of the habits of highly effective people.
But what about those who lack some or all of the traditional markers of commitment to the church? What kind of callings could you imagine someone holding who wasn’t, say, endowed? How about the unmarried or those who are not sealed to a spouse? What about someone who doesn’t hold a temple recommend or pay a full tithe? Could you imagine someone like that in a leadership calling (and what counts as leadership)? In my experience, ticking all those boxes narrows the pool down to a handful of the usual suspects, all of whom already have a calling or two. What do you do when you’ve run out of temple recommend holders but still have, say, an Elders Quorum to staff? Call someone who shows up or add it to another’s plate?
I guess this post is about where we draw the line in our calculation of the characteristics required for service in the church. Would you be disappointed if someone you knew to be less than fully committed to the program of the church were “promoted” to a leadership position? Or are you guided by D&C 4, content that those with a desire to serve are called to the work? Personally, I take kind of a “There but for the grace of God go I” approach to those who serve in a lay ministry in any position, but I’d be interested to hear how you approach the human resources challenges that arise when callings to be filled outstrip the obvious candidates.
Comments
Great post Peter. That white shirt 1950s American Encyclopedia salesman tradition — is rubbish. Love the photo of you in my backyard. CQ.
Thanks, it’s time to come back!
We’re a smaller ward. I’ve held a youth presidency calling without a temple recommend. I’ve been asked to be in another presidency without a temple recommend, and declined. Our ward had another member serve long-term in a youth presidency without a temple recommend, and that member is now president of an organization, still without a recommend. In both cases the members are previously endowed, married in temple, etc, but just haven’t seen a need to set foot in a temple for 5-10 years.
A few years ago the YW presidency was suddenly released once they were all working full time, outside the home, establishing careers related to their graduate degrees, with baby/toddler children in daycare (when they were called none were working full time). I guess that was where the line was crossed. None of the current presidency work full time. Or have graduate degrees.
There’s an important distinction you sort of glide over between having the markers of commitment, and actually being fully committed. And you don’t give enough credit to the importance of showing up consistently. If people are fully committed and can be counted on to show up, they can serve in just about any capacity, no matter how they prefer to dress. If they aren’t able to attend regularly, or if they aren’t really committed to the church, there are still some possible callings, but it’s a much shorter list. I wouldn’t take your experience in student wards as a rule. Even along the Wasatch, filling callings with the people you actually have can still be an issue.
We’ve got weeks where every priesthood holder at church is either on the stand, blessing the sacrament, or passing the sacrament. We’ve got people in leadership positions who either are or who have recently been “shakin’ up”. Auxiliaries might have a president only, no counselors. We’ve discussed this situation at length, and the message we choose to send is “we need you, and serious sins don’t excuse you of that need”. Some of the old-school pearl clutchers get bent out of shape, but they acknowledge that they aren’t themselves in a position to take on two or three more callings.
I didn’t mean to downplay showing up; at the end of the day I think it’s what matters most because without setting foot in the door, none of your other qualities matter much to the congregation. A light under a bushel, and all that.
Where is the picture from? Just a general river/lake and state/country. I’d like to visit.
Just last week my bishop asked if I would serve as primary pianist. I said I would but that I would prefer to not play a few songs like Book of Mormon Stories and Follow the Prophet (because I believe we should follow Jesus and be guided by the prophet). My bishop said they would go in another direction. When he stood on Sunday in fast and testimony meeting and bore testimony of how we need all kinds of people at church no matter what their beliefs I couldn’t help but laugh at the hypocrisy of his words. If that were the case he would have let me work with the primary presidency and chorister to come up with suitable replacements for the aforementioned songs. I am in a suburb of Salt Lake.
Never forget, that’s the Traunstein rising above the Traunsee in Austria, the northern end of the lake district known locally as the Salzkammergut.
Let me know if you visit never forget. You will get cookies and a ride up there.
Wonderful, putting it down for a visit spring 2021!
In my small ward our recently released RS president was married to a wonderful, supportive man who is not a member of our church (they’re still married; she just has a new calling). Our ward and stake YWs presidents are also married to men not of our faith (which may give one of our past stake presidents indigestion, but oh well). Our stake RS president is an amazing woman in her early 30s who has never been married. Our EQ president is on his second marriage. We’re lucky if we have two deacons to pass the sacrament on any given Sunday (along with men of all ages filling in) and I’m excited when we have a new convert pass, often in jeans, and definitely lacking a tie. I don’t want anyone to be too jealous as we do still have people who judge people’s appearances and circumstances. But I’m so grateful for current leadership who embrace those who are dedicated and willing to serve regardless of whether they fit the mold of ages past.
This is one of the reasons I did not renew my recommend 18 months ago. I had declined being the ward clerk again after a boundary change, which nobody ever followed up on why I had to decline. I had been a ward/branch clerk or secretary for over fifteen years, it was the only calling I had since being dunked. I am content to be parked in the land of misfit toys, also known as our Sunday School presidency. I cannot help but still think I am an ‘A’ lister as nobody has reached out to us about why we haven’t renewed and are no longer full tithe payers even when I show up at my intermountain ward in my clan tartan.
I know that I am now skewing the ‘key metrics’ for the unit and regret the load this shifts to others, but until those who were inspired to lead can work past the institutional biases we risk becoming an exclusive sect.
Never the less, three more years until we spin the Bishop wheel, who knows what that will bring.
Cynthia, I don’t see hypocrisy in your bishop’s actions. You indicated a limit on what you would be willing to do within the calling, and the bishop appears to believe that the calling requires (or may require in the future) actions that fall outside what you are willing to do. That is hardly hypocrisy. We can argue about whether the bishop’s view of what is necessary to perform the calling is truly accurate, but better that than call you to the position and then demand you perform actions you are uncomfortable and unwilling to perform.
I’ve been in small wards like this, where underrated people without the traditional “qualifications” were sometimes put in leadership positions, mainly because there was no one else willing to do it. More often than not, they rose to the occasion and pleasantly surprised me with their performance.
My current ward has a different problem. Many of the important callings are filled by people who tend to have conservative black-and-white fundamentalist leanings. The more nuanced believers who serve with them get burned out from having to deal with them and ask to be released. This leaves the rigid members running everything, and the whole ward suffers as a result.
Another problem that was not addressed by the OP is that of local church leadership dynasties. My current bishop is the son of the local temple president, who also has 2 other adult sons in the area who are bishops. I’ve heard of European countries in which most bishops and stake presidents all belong to the same extended family. I would much rather see struggling converts and lapsed recommend holders making valiant attempts to serve in leadership callings than have those callings filled by people who’s primary qualification is their last name.
Jack you would have hated Church leadership for most of the 19th and 20th centuries. Nepotism was rampant, though we did get J. Golden Kimball as a 70 out of it, so I’m mollified somewhat. It’s as if they took their cue from European royalty.
People talk about thinking outside the box. I like that we’re talking about extending callings outside the box. I remember once in a past ward a convert of two or three months was called to be the Relief Society president; she had a couple of counselors to shepherd her through those things like temple matters, and between the three of them they did a great job. I once had a branch president who’d been baptized pretty much by accident and never went to church again, until he was called to lead that branch, which he did in cowboy boots and hat. (Yeah, the hat came off for meetings.) That branch was a tremendous church experience for me. It doesn’t always happen, but it seems that for the most part when people really feel needed and necessary, they rise to the occasion.
I was in a recent training session with a GA. Somebody brought up the issue of their small unit spending all of their time giving rides – picking up youth for mutual, rides to and from church, and they spend so much time giving rides they don’t plan for good content programs. The GA response was “call someone to be the ride coordinator”.
There’s this implicit assumption that if you extend a calling to someone, they will show up and do it. That’s quite a leap of logic. Just putting someone in the RS Presidency doesn’t mean that they will show up on Sunday. Calling someone to be the clerk doesn’t mean he won’t leave right after sacrament meeting. Even that former Bishop sitting on the back row can decide not to attend, even if he is teaching Gospel Doctrine that day. Giving someone a responsibility doesn’t mean they will choose to be responsible.
I guess the White Shirt Legend still lives on in the Church, despite Dallin Oaks having explicitly stated that it is not to be a requirement for passing the sacrament. Cultural norms are hard to change, and our need for markers and boundaries, our need to say to another, you do not qualify, that need seems to stay pretty strong. In a perverse way, the White Shirt Insistence is a sign of the strength of the Church in a particular area. There are enough active members and priesthood holders that local leaders feel they can afford to exclude people because of minor things.
Another surface boundary marker is facial hair, the insistence on shaving off mustaches, goatees, and beards, by those called to hold leadership positions. When I lived in Maryland, “traditional” members had largely moved to the outer suburbs, and the facial hair restrictions were rigorously enforced there. The Church in the inner suburbs became populated by immigrants and less-traditional members; for example, there was a French-speaking ward Bear D.C. composed mostly of Francophone Africans. That part of the Church had Bishops with beards; local Church leaders had more trouble finding people for positions, and were less picky.
My favorite story is about a man I know in the Seattle area. He told me his Stake President called him to be Bishop, and told him he had to get rid of his beard. He replied, “I am sure that there are many men in the ward more qualified than I am to be Bishop.” His point was that there weren’t many others, and his SP knew it. He kept his beard as he served as Bishop and that was the end of it.
Someday we are going to be able to past these surface boundary markers. The thing is, I personally like white shirts and don’t like facial hair, but it is time we get past these markers. Christ made a point of ministering to the excluded, those who were not normally inside the group.
I have had a Bishop, later our Stake President, who made a point of calling people to positions who were not always obvious fits, who were not part of ward and stake elites. This would upset some ward and stake stalwarts. He replied that these people needed the chance to serve and shine in prominent positions, too. When warned of possible failure, he replied that he was okay with that. I really appreciated that.
Taiwan Missionary: Oaks quoted the white shirt request (quoting Holland) in a talk in 2008: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/general-conference/2008/10/sacrament-meeting-and-the-sacrament?lang=eng He said: “Elder Jeffrey R. Holland gave a valuable teaching on this subject in general conference 13 years ago. Since most of our current deacons were not even born when these words were last spoken here, I repeat them for their benefit and that of their parents and teachers: “May I suggest that wherever possible a white shirt be worn by the deacons, teachers, and priests who handle the sacrament.”
By far the best wards I’ve been in (and branches), including the one I grew up in, had shallow bench strength, and far more diversity in who was called to run the ward. Being in a “strong” Mormon area is kind of the worst as a result. I couldn’t agree more with Jack Hughes, and the dynastic leadership is a huge problem.