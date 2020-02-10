An Open Letter to Republican Senators: You Must Stand Up for Mitt

by

To Senator Todd Young and Mike Braun of Indiana and the other Republican members of the United States Senate

Dear Senators,

Here is something that I wish I were making up, but I am not.

Yesterday, Jerry Falwell Jr., an American Evangelical leader and president of Liberty University, appeared on Fox News to discuss Senator Mitt Romney’s vote to convict and remove President Trump. Senator Romney, as you know, cited his personal religious faith as a reason that he could not be false to his oath to uphold impartial justice, and he believed that the evidence pointed clearly to the President’s guilt. He did not criticize the religious faith of anybody who came to a different conclusion.



Mr. Falwell said two things that disturbed me greatly and that represent ideas now common in conservative circles that. Both, I believe, warrant a response from you as Senator Romney’s colleagues.

First, Reverend Falwell said that Romney should “keep his religion in his personal life.” Yes, that Jerry Falwell Jr.–the heir to the Moral Majority empire that his father built by arguing that religious people should NOT keep their religions in their personal life but should proudly enter and try to influence the public sphere.

For years, the good Reverend has insisted that Evangelical Christians have a moral and a political duty to support Donald Trump and the Republican Party. But, as I’m sure you know, Mitt Romney is, like me, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Reverend Falwell has only ever defended the right of a particular kind of Christian to bring religion into public discourse–a stunning hypocrisy that makes a mockery of the term “religious freedom.”

Which leads me to the second thing that Reverend Falwell said: “Some people have always worn halos to hide their horns.” This is straight-up anti-Mormon bigotry, and Reverend Falwell knows it. He is certainly familiar with the fact that “Mormons have horns” is one of the common 19th century beliefs about my people that justified the persecution, displacement, and murder of my ancestors. Until yesterday, this was just an amusing line from the distant past–something we invoked to show how far the Church has come in the estimation of our fellow Americans.

Until yesterday.

But that is not the scariest thing that I read in the news today–that award goes to a statement from Matt Schlapp, the Chair of the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC), who said the following in response to a question about disinviting Romney to this year’s CPAC gala:

We won’t credential him as a conservative. I suppose if he wants to come as a non-conservative and debate an issue with us, maybe in the future we would have him come. This year, I’d actually be afraid for his physical safety.

Stop for a moment and consider what the gentleman said. A Republican who has voted with the president more than 80% of the time could not attend a political conference WITHOUT FEAR FOR HIS PERSONAL SAFETY because he voted against the president. Say that out loud a few times. I am not sure what it sounds like, but it does not sound like America.

I have been shocked by these statements, though they proceed quite naturally from the recent mockery of Senator Romney’s faith by the President of the United States. I expect no less from President Trump.

But I expect more from the other members of the United States Senate, including my own two Senators, both of whom are part of Romney’s Republican conference. I expect Senators of both parties to say publicly that, in America, people of any faith are free to bring that faith to the public square. I expect them to say that any American–and especially a United States Senator–should never have to fear for his or her life at a political conference–and that any political meeting that cannot guarantee the safety of Senator Romney is no fit place for any other member of the Senate.

I expect America’s representatives and senators to act like Americans.

Another member of my faith who occupies a prominent civic position– Judge Thomas Griffith of the DC Circuit Court–made the following remarks at Brigham Young University in 2012:

Disagreement is critical to the well-being of our nation. But we must carry on our arguments with the realization that those with whom we disagree are not our enemies; rather, they are our colleagues in a great enterprise. When we respect each other enough to respond carefully to argument, we are filling roles necessary in a republic.

I could not agree more with Judge Griffith on this point, and I have tried hard to live my own civic life according to this principle. I therefore ask you, Senators, to defend your colleague, the United States Senate, and the values that made America great the first time by publicly condemning the Anti-Mormon and Anti-American abuse of Senator Romney and his faith.

Regards,

Michael Austin