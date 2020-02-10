Nephi’s Abdication: Failure and Hope.

by

When Lehi dies, his dream–the dream of his children living in unity and peace in a promised land that God gave them–essentially dies with him. And it is Nephi, whom Lehi and God had ordained as a ruler and teacher over the family, that bears the weight the death of Lehi’s dream for his family. That weight may explain the rather dramatic shift in Nephi’s record, after Lehi’s death, away from the visionary, faith-filled Nephi of first Nephi, and toward the nearly absent Nephi of most of second Nephi.

In Chapter 4 of second Nephi, after he narrates his father, Lehi’s last blessing on his family and his death, it is at this point that Nephi breaks off the narrative and gives way to poetry, expressing his utter frustration with himself, his “wretched[ness],” his “flesh,” his “iniquities,” the “temptations and the sins which do so easily beset [him]” (2 Nephi 4:17-18). He poetically resolves these feelings into a confession of trust in God’s mercy and then praise for God’s mercy, but I’d be lying if I said this resolution–though it contains some genuinely beautiful, stirring and faith-building lines–didn’t strike me as just the slightest bit strained. But the anguish he expresses–that’s real. Almost as though Nephi is more convinced of his desperate need for mercy than he is of the steadfastness of his faith in God.

Nephi’s feelings of inadequacy are understandable as a reflection on his short-lived and ultimately failed attempt to step into his father’s shoes. Lehi’s dream of a land of promise where his children could live in righteousness failed when he died and his sons gave way to the bickering and strife that Lehi was only barely able to hold back while he lived. Nephi was, Lehi had said, ordained to be a ruler and a teacher over the small colony, but he wasn’t able to bring that ordination into reality for very long. Almost immediately, the family splits. And from then on, the visionary Nephi of first Nephi seems largely absent from most of second Nephi. Don’t get me wrong, Nephi is still a strong temporal leader, but the death of Lehi, and the split between Nephi and his older brothers that it occasions, seems to almost put an end to Nephi’s spiritual leadership of his people.

In chapter five, Nephi describes himself as having been warned by God to leave his brothers, and to take all those who would listen with him (2 Nephi 5:5-9). He then describes how he armed his people, how he taught his people building and skilled crafts, and how he built a temple (2 Nephi 5:11-16). And then he says that the words of God to him, apparently spoken at a much earlier time, had been fulfilled–that Nephi had been the ruler and teacher of his brothers, and that they had been cursed because of their rebellion against him (2 Nephi 5:19). Nephi seems to be consciously writing his story to echo with Lehi’s story–prophesying, having his life threatened, and then obeying the warning voice of God to flee into the wilderness to find a promised land and establish a righteous community.

But then Nephi does something a little surprising. He doesn’t step up to the role of prophet and teacher, at least not permanently. Instead, once he describes himself as having established his colony, he says: “it came to pass that I, Nephi, did consecrate Jacob and Joseph, that they should be priests and teachers over the land of my people” (2 Nephi 5:26).

I find it fascinating that Nephi seemingly abdicates the spiritual leadership of his people and instead gives it to his younger brothers, Jacob and Joseph. It is almost the reverse image of Alma, who later on, when at a crossroads, decides to abdicate his political office and to retain his priestly office, and dedicate himself full-time to preaching the message of repentance and sanctification through faith in Christ (Alma 4:16-20). Why did Nephi become unpriestly?

There might be any number of explanations for Nephi’s abdication. Maybe Nephi felt inadequate because he was still wracked with guilt over the murder of Laban, and doubt, despite his strong profession of faith that the spirit of God “constrained” him to kill Laban, whether he had done the right thing. Or even if he didn’t doubt that he’d done the right thing, he may have doubted whether someone who had shed the blood of an incapacitated man–even justifiably–could stand at the altar of the temple. He may have wondered: am I like Moses, who killed a man but then stood on God’s presence and received the law? Or am I like David, who was anointed of God, but who was not permitted to build the temple because he had been a man of blood? Or am I somewhere between them? Permitted to build the temple, but am I worthy to officiate within its sacred walls?

Or maybe it had nothing to do with Laban. Maybe the anguish of losing his brothers was what broke his confidence in his ability to spiritually lead his people. Though he doesn’t seem to waver in his conviction that his brothers were in the wrong, he may have, in retrospect, seen the ways in which he or Lehi or both pushed them further away and deepened the split that was already growing between them, leading to his ultimate failure as a leader over the family after Lehi’s death. There is, in Nephi’s recounting of the Lord’s words to him that he would be a ruler and a teacher over his brethren, almost an apologetic attempt to reconcile that prophecy with Nephi’s failure to keep his brothers under his leadership. Reinterpreting that prophecy as a merely temporary prophecy may have been Nephi’s way to deal with the failure of a more long-lived fulfillment. And while he could still work to build a land of promise for his own people, his failure to keep his brothers under his leadership was the death of his father’s dream of a land of promise where his children would live united in peace and righteousness. His failure to heal the breach with his brothers may have weighed heavily on him.

But whatever the reason, Nephi seems eager to lay down the burden of the spiritual leadership of his people. He says that God’s words that he would be a ruler and a teacher over his people are fulfilled (2 Nephi 5:19-25) and then almost immediately after saying that, he notes that he ordains Jacob and Joseph to be the priests and teachers (2 Nephi 5:26). It’s almost like Nephi carries the burden of spiritual leadership only long enough to be able to say that the prophecy was fulfilled and then quickly looks for someone more suited to the task.

Nephi found hope for the future in the younger generation. Jacob and Joseph had been too young to have been an active part of the conflict between Nephi and Lehi on the one hand and Laman and Lemuel on the other. They had never seen Jerusalem. They were born and raised entirely within the purity of their father’s separatist dream in the wilderness, and they were untainted by what Nephi and Lehi saw as the decadence, corruption, and wickedness of Jerusalem, by Lehi’s family’s literally bloody struggle to leave it, and by the family strife that followed.

For the rest of his record, Nephi doesn’t seem to assume the spiritual leadership role again. Unlike Jacob, who is depicted preaching and exhorting in the temple, and crying repentance, Nephi relegates himself to quietly writing his prophecies, not for the immediate benefit of his people, but for future generations. And even then, Nephi doesn’t, until the very end of his record, aspire to his own prophecy, preferring instead to copy the words of Isaiah for most of his record.

It is poignant that Nephi, after recording the anguish, the strife, and the ultimate failure of his short-lived spiritual leadership over his father’s family, then notes a contrast with his younger brothers’ leadership: after he consecrated Jacob and Joseph to the priests and teachers of his people, his people “lived after the manner of happiness” (2 Nephi 5:27).

There is in these words both a sadness for his own failures and a hope for the future. And perhaps that is all we can do when we finally confront our own failure: to mourn for the failures of our own world, to trust in God as our only hope for mercy, and to look forward with that hope to a better world for our children.