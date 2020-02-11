by

I’ve spent a lot of time trying to figure out the JST, but in this BoM year the thought occurred to me that I’ve never really spent much time looking at how the BOM modifies biblical quotation text. So to dip my toes in this I copied Isaiah 2 into a Word document, made a new version, then copied in 2 Nephi 12, and then ran a comparison. I found the results interesting, so thought I’d share just a few examples of what I found here. Deletions will be italicized, additions in bold.

[2] And it shall come to pass in the last days, that when the mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills, and all nations shall flow unto it.

The change from “that” to “when” makes the subordinate clause introduced by the conjunction “that” specifically a temporal clause. In the Bible the temple being established in the last days was the point; in the BoM, the temple being established in the last days is a circumstantial given, and the point is what follows.

[5] O house of Jacob, come ye and let us walk in the light of the Lord; yea, come, for ye have all gone astray, every one to his wicked ways.

Joseph adds text from Isaiah 53:6, but changing “his own way” to “his wicked ways.”

[6] Therefore, O Lord, thou hast forsaken thy people, the house of Jacob, because they be replenished from the east, and are hearken unto soothsayers like the Philistines, and they please themselves in the children of strangers.

The insertion of “O Lord” is simply for clarity. The NET makes exactly the same change. The BoM also corrects an error in the KJV here. The KJV portrays the people themselves as soothsayers, but that is incorrect. The text literally says “they are full from the east,” meaning the soothsayers came from the east., and the people are giving them heed; they are not themselves the soothsayers as the KJV wrongly suggests.

[9] And the mean man boweth not down, and the great man humbleth himself not, therefore, forgive them him not.

The BoM takes the bowing and humbling oneself as it relates to Yahweh, so it suggests they were not doing that, which is why they were punished. But in fact the bowing was to other gods, which is why humbling themselves before such gods was worthy of judgment.

That is just a taste to give yuou a sensee of the type and extent of the variations from the KJV introduced in the BoM KJV quotations.