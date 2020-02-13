Because this is a thing now apparently…

by

There is a person trolling away on the internet, attempting to make the case that being racist and being LGBTQ are morally equivalent. They are not. If this question doesn’t interest you, good, but you probably won’t enjoy the rest of this blog post.



The Church has been quite clear that one can be homosexual without being considered in sin. As Elder Ballard put it:

Let us be clear: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes that ‘the experience of same-sex attraction is a complex reality for many people. The attraction itself is not a sin, but acting on it is. Even though individuals do not choose to have such attractions, they do choose how to respond to them. With love and understanding, the Church reaches out to all God’s children, including [those with same-sex attraction].’

The Church has created a space where the experience of homosexual longing is not considered sinful in and of itself. It is behavior that is considered immoral and sinful, not thoughts.

Related to this is a passage from Alma 30, where it is explained that men were not punished in Nephite society for their beliefs (somewhat ironically):

Now there was no law against a man’s belief; for it was strictly contrary to the commands of God that there should be a law which should bring men on to unequal grounds…

For there was a law that men should be judged according to their crimes. Nevertheless, there was no law against a man’s belief; therefore, a man was punished only for the crimes which he had done; therefore all men were on equal grounds.

The passage is referring specifically to belief or disbelief in God (or the Nephite religion), but I still think it is applicable to God’s approach to his children. Whatever thoughts we may have, awful or otherwise, they do not have inherent moral value; they cannot be sinful. It is our actions that determine our moral status.

So, the online argument goes, thinking homosexual thoughts (whatever that means) is morally neutral and, therefore, the worst sort of thoughts, racist thoughts, ought to be as well. And people who are having racist thoughts, but not acting on them, are to be treated with love and respect, just as we would treat anyone. And here is where the argument breaks down. Because speech is behavior. And the behaviors of racism and homosexuality, while both discouraged by the Brethren, are qualitatively different.

LGBTQ speech is, generally speaking, an expression of what life is like as an LGBTQ person. As has been stated above, there is nothing sinful in being an LGBTQ person. The speech is not exclusionary nor is it provocative of violence (at least, not usually). It is not harmful to other people.

Racist speech, on the other hand, is an expression of what it is to be racist. And racism, by its nature, is violent, exclusionary, and provocative. Stating “I am a racist” is making a statement about who you are, but also about what you think of the people around you. Implying that a statement of racism is merely a thought experiment fails to comprehend the real world effects of racism, including assault, murder, and terrorism or, more likely, revels in the implication of those effects.

And being racist (as opposed to acting racist) has been condemned by Church leadership. President Hinckley, in his April 2006 Priesthood Conference talk, said:

Brethren, there is no basis for racial hatred among the priesthood of this Church. If any within the sound of my voice is inclined to indulge in this, then let him go before the Lord and ask for forgiveness and be no more involved in such.

While God loves everyone, including racists, speech expressing sympathy for, identification with, or support of racist causes or racism generally has no place in the church, nor should it in society. And individuals who harbor racist thoughts or ideologies have to repent in a manner that LGBTQ people expressly do not. Because while there are non-sinful ways to be LGBTQ, there is no non-sinful way to be racist.

Recently, racism has reared its ugly head again in a church setting. And, while it was abominable, there was nothing particularly Mormon about it. The racist statements in that BYU setting were the same racist things I’ve heard all over the country. It is emblematic of systemic American racism, not particular Mormon racism. But we are meant to be God’s people and there is no reason for us to partake in that same racism that harms so many of our fellow citizens (in and out of the US). Let us continue to condemn racism in the strongest terms possible and let it be driven out of the church. And finally let us strive to become a church where everyone, black and white, straight and gay, is welcomed and made to feel like a valued member of the community.