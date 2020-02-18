Traditions of Their [Mothers]: Girls Should Be Passing the Sacrament

A little over two years ago, I wrote a post explaining that our current rule that only priesthood holders can pass the sacrament has no basis in scripture. D&C 20:58 explicitly says that teachers and deacons lack the authority to “administer the sacrament”; ergo, if we allow teachers and deacons to prepare and pass the sacrament, those things must not be part of the administration of the sacrament.
And if they’re not, then the Handbook’s requirement that only “[d]eacons, teachers, priests, and Melchizedek Priesthood holders may pass the sacrament” is based, not on scripture, but on tradition. Now, tradition is certainly not always a bad thing, but the Book of Mormon warns us that tradition can potentially impede our ability to know and understand God. I think that’s doubly true when the tradition actively harms a person or group of people by, for example, not allowing them to participate and serve fully in our religious community.
In the intervening two years, a couple important things have happened. First, at the grassroots level, some bishops have allowed girls to provide a limited amount of sacrament-passing. In Hyde Park, here in Chicago, a bishop started having deacons take the sacrament to the nursing room, where they passed the trays to girls who took the trays in.
A year later, Pres. Nelson announced that women would be allowed to witness temple marriages, and women and girls would be allowed to witness baptisms. This was another duty that had been limited to priesthood holders base on tradition rather than scripture. And the change, it turns out, doesn’t require revelation or new canonized scripture; all this kind of change requires is a careful look at scripture and tradition, and an announcement. We’ve shown we can do it, and I hope that we do. Soon.
As a follow-up, there’s also no scriptural or doctrinal reason that Sunday School presidencies or ward clerks need to be priesthood holders. Again, it’s in the Handbook, but it’s not justified by anything except tradition. And as with the tradition requiring priesthood to pass and prepare the sacrament, this tradition is harmful to the body of Christ.
A new church handbook goes live tomorrow. I have no idea what it will say, but it seems like a perfect opportunity to reassess and remove these gender-based barriers to serving in the church. I hope my daughters will be able to pass the sacrament on Sunday. And if not this Sunday, I hope the Sunday when they do comes soon.
Image from page 465 of “The Relief Society magazine : organ of the Relief Society of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints” (1922). No known copyright restrictions.
This is great. I share that hope that my daughters can pass the sacrament. However, your argument should be that young women should both prepare and pass the sacrament. No reason to only allow them to pass if preparation is not a priesthood function that requires an office. Another point you could raise is that women already have priesthood authority. They just lack an office. This was emphasized in my recent stake conference by the visiting 70.
One issue that will arise when young women pass/prepare the sacrament, is whether to allow young men the same privilege even without ordination. There’s no logical reason why not. Over my years working with young men I’ve had a few who really didn’t want to be ordained. As women’s role continue to expand in the church, there will be a natural tension as to whether to allow men to voluntarily do what until now has been a duty vs. impose the same duty obligation on women. Missionary work is already seeing that tension. We say that YM have a duty and for YW its an option, but in practice it’s really just become an option for both of them (which is not necessarily bad).
What a wonderful, doctrinally based, reason for allowing greater participation in our meetings from all our young people.
It takes courage from all (leaders and members) to make changes. I hope to see evidence of everyone’s courage tomorrow when the new handbook is released.
I hope the need to take my vitamins wasn’t exhausted by the name change to the meetinghouse WiFi network.
Dave, important point. I mean to include preparation too, but was stealing some time at work, so that slipped my mind (or my fingers). Girls should definitely be allowed to prepare the sacrament, too. As for unordained boys, I don’t see why not (and, in fact, Pres. Grant also didn’t; I quote him in my linked post). I mean, I’m totally comfortable with creating a floor of graduated-from-primary (which is also unscriptural, but isn’t exclusionary, and also, we probably don’t want 3-year-olds walking around passing!).
Amy, thank you!
Sam, your logic is off. The lack of scriptural justification doesn’t logically entail tradition as the only possible remaining explanation. You’re overlooking the actual justification: this is the direction giving by a living prophet and those with the authority to give instruction on these matters.
Could Russel M. Nelson tell us all tomorrow that the YW should now pass the sacrament? Sure, I see no reason why he couldn’t, and I’d support my daughters in their assignment. But if he doesn’t, it’s no mere tradition that prevents them from doing so.
I agree that there is no doctrinal reason that any member couldn’t pass the sacrament. I also agree that there is no doctrinal reason that only a priesthood holder can serve as Sunday School president and that women should serve in that position. But with respect to whether women and girls should be passing the sacrament, I’m not quite convinced. Preparing and passing the sacrament is, to my view, a tradition that exists to prepare young men to bless the sacrament and perform other priesthood ordinances. So it seems to me that the tradition is tied to something doctrinal, even if it isn’t doctrinal itself.
“we probably don’t want 3-year-olds walking around passing”
Except, of course, that they already do sometimes–everyone passes the sacrament down their row.
C. Keen–in this case, it really is mere tradition. No one claimed inspiration for the innovation of having boys prepare the sacrament when the practice was instituted; they were following the recommendation of the “General Priesthood Committee on Outlines,” which was organized to set up curriculum for the priesthood quorums, and ended up needing to come up with more duties to teach the teachers and deacons about. See Bill Hartley’s “From Men to Boys: LDS Aaronic Priesthood Offices, 1829-1996” or “The Priesthood Reform Movement: 1908-1922.”
Sam, this is a really wonderful post and argument. I completely agree. How wonderful and uplifting it would be if our daughters could participate and serve in this way! Much too late for my oldest daughter who is now an adult, but this could still bless my younger three daughters very much.
Yes, I second Kristine’s correction to C. Keen. This rule is purely a result of Correlation — and its implementation was purely bureaucratic with no such “prophetic” justification or explanation saying that God had directed that only teenaged boys and men could carry the sacrament trays to each row for members to take and then pass down the rows to one another.
Up through WWII women commonly prepared the Sacrament table. But then times were different. You couldn’t leave washing all those little glasses, ironing the tablecloths or baking the bread to the deacons and teachers, now could you??
Interesting! I would sustain this.
Here is wisdom
