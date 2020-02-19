Henceforth I have called you friends

by

When I think about my lifelong relationship with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it has long felt like obedience to a stern father figure.

That’s how the Church is structured. Our Bishop is where we’re supposed to turn if familial support falls short. The Bishop, in turn, holds keys of the Priesthood which report up in strict hierarchical order to Stakes, Area Seventies, Apostles, and the Prophet.

General Conference is an exercise in listening to somber grandpas dispense life wisdom — with the expectation that all of their Church family will endeavor to follow it. Sermon after sermon preaches obedience. Verbs like “submit” and “hearken” may be going out of vogue with respect to our earthly sociality, but “sustain” and “speak no evil of the Lord’s anointed” are still trending.

The Church as a father controls our access to the family. It has the power to judge us worthy of a temple recommend, or to shun us with excommunication. The Church has the power to proclaim we’re no longer “Mormon.”

But is this “Church as a stern father” model valid? With all our renewed emphasis on the Name of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shouldn’t our relationship model for the Church also reflect our relationship with Christ?

As Jesus taught: “Whatsoever ye shall do, ye shall do it in my name; therefore ye shall call the church in my name; and ye shall call upon the Father in my name that he will bless the church for my sake.” (3 Nephi 27:7-9)

Christ is our brother. God is our Father. (Romans 8). Christians band together in the Name of Christ to worship God. With that model, it doesn’t make any sense for the Church to also be a “Father”; that elevates obedience to flawed human leaders above Christ himself.

We are all brothers and sisters in the body of Christ (Ephesians 3:6) and as members we are all valued equally (1 Corinthians 12).

So what is our relationship model to the Church? Christ offered one answer: “Henceforth I call you not servants; for the servant knoweth not what his lord doeth: but I have called you friends; for all things that I have heard of my Father I have made known unto you.” (John 15:15)

The Church is our friend. Maybe even our best friend. We know what best friends look like. They look nothing like stern fathers.

Friends are the family you choose. The people you choose to love despite their flaws. Who you can laugh and mourn with. Who you can tease with endearment. Who you can ask frank advice from. Who you can stage an intervention for. Who you can flake out on occasionally and they’ll instantly forgive you. Friends are your equals.

What if instead of a patriarchal authority figure, we saw the Church as our best friend? A friend who inspires us to serve others and be our best selves — but also who we can ditch sometimes. A friend we can sit with around a campfire discussing the mysteries of life — where we can also call them out for ill-considered or flawed thinking. A friend who is at times brilliant and at times hilariously naive. A friend who appreciates our interventions and sees them as an opportunity to learn empathy. A friend who understands if our path leads us away to the other side of the world, but who is always happy to reconnect when we pass through the same city.

That’s the model Christ set up. A Church of friends, adopted families, and invitations towards greater love.

“Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.” (Colossians 3:16)