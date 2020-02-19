New Handbook: Evolution of Church Liturgy and Authority

Who performs rituals in our liturgy, and what authority they invoke is at the heart, not only of our lived religion, but integral in the construction of our cosmos. It is part of how we structure the worlds in which we live. It has also been a perennial interest for me. Today, a new handbook of instructions was released, with a number of changes. Besides a throwback to the JFS-era idea of taking the sacrament with your right hand (perhaps I’ll do a follow-up post on that idea), there is an important change in the instruction on home dedication.
Historically grave dedication was a ritual that any church member could perform. Then, in the 1940s it became “an ordinance of the church,” requiring priesthood authority to perform it. On p. 98 of Power of Godliness I use that antecedent to contextualize shifts in home dedication practice:
Though grave dedication emerged after home dedication among Latter-day Saints, it became an “ordinance of the church” first. While a common practice among Mormons, home dedication was absent from church handbooks for virtually all of the twentieth century. It was not until 1983 that the General Handbook included any instruction on the ritual. [n79] In 1998 the section on home dedication was updated to read: “Church members may dedicate their homes as sacred edifices where the Holy Spirit can reside and where family members can worship, find safety from the world, grow spiritually, and prepare for eternal family relationships . . . . To dedicate a home, a family might gather and offer a prayer that includes the elements mentioned above and other words as the Spirit directs.” [n80]
Similar to the beginnings of grave dedication, home dedication was not initially a ritual confined to the priesthood ecclesiology. Often men who held the priesthood performed the ritual, and in fact, many Latter-day Saints believed that the ritual performance required priesthood office, [n81] but any church member was authorized to dedicate the home. In 2010 the General Handbook was updated with the addition of the following text: “A Melchizedek Priesthood holder may dedicate a home by the power of the priesthood. If there is not a Melchizedek Priesthood holder in the home, a family might invite a close relative, a home teacher, or another Melchizedek Priesthood holder to dedicate the home. Or a family might gather and offer a prayer.” [n82] It is clear from this text that dedication by the “power of the priesthood” is implicitly superior to a prayer by a non–priesthood holder. Moreover, following the developmental pattern of the grave dedication ordinance, the recommendation of such an exercise of priesthood authority may very well be the introduction and formalization of a new official ordinance of the church.
Back in 2011, I wrote a post that touched on some of these ideas in a preliminary way. I noted that it is interesting to be an observer of historical changes as they happen. “I have often thought, ‘I wonder what people thought about x, y or z, when a, b, or c letter came out.’ Well, I now know for at least one future bit of history. If home dedication is to follow the pattern set by the balance of Latter-day Saint liturgy, then the last sentence of the 2010 instruction will likely be removed in the next edition.”
And so it is with the new 2020 edition of the Handbook: “A home is dedicated by a Melchizedek Priesthood holder.” Full stop. It appears that home dedication in now an ordinance of the church, requiring Melchizedek Priesthood office.
And here I thought the trend-line suggested including and expanding opportunities for women wherever possible. (For a contemporaneous reaction. This does seem counter-cyclical.)
As a practical matter, how many people actually dedicate their homes? Perhaps it is something discussed occasionally in priesthood meetings, but I can’t recall the topic ever arising in any meeting whatsoever of which I was a part.
I dedicated my home. I’m a woman. Why on earth would I contact out my ability to call God into my family’s space to anyone else?
Ardis, I’ve known at least a dozen people who made a big deal about dedicating their homes, apartments, condos, and even a houseboat on Lake Powell. But, of all of them, they have been the same sort of people who insist on their children adhering to the BYU Honor Code starting in kindergarten, or would drive home to fetch a T-shirt when they perceive a young woman at an activity isn’t dressed according to Celestial Standards (TM).
Interesting. In a home dedication as a Church ordinance, “a Melchizedek priesthood holder … [d]edicates the home as a sacred place where the Holy Spirit can reside…” (All else is optional or forbidden.) I would have thought that a home is “a sacred place where the Holy Spirit can reside” to the extent its occupants’ desires, thoughts, prayers, and behavior make it one. Does a Church-sanctioned dedication override contrary desires, thoughts, prayers and behavior? Are those things ineffective to invite the spirit in the absence of a Church-sanctioned dedication? Did anybody think this through?
The implication that women are never ever fully human, able to perform even the non-ecclesiastical functions of church membership is just so painful. And so unnecessary.
I think the “priesthood upgrade” of this ritual may have been influenced by the new “Home Centered-Church Supported” approach.
The narrative I grew up with, long long ago, was that dedicating a home was desirable but not required and not an ordinance, and that it usually came after paying off the mortgage so the house could be considered owned outright. Then there was speculation that the no-liens expectation led to disuse, and the practice faded.
Nothing official in any of that. Just the folk religion I grew up in.
One more thing women are excluded from.
Christian, that is right. It was essentially a folk ritual in the church until the 1980s, when the formalization process began.
In the brand new video from the church (not going to link because don’t want to get caught in the spam snare) where Church leaders discuss the handbook, Elder Perkins talks about priesthood power and how everyone in the church with callings have “delegated authority” and that it’s important to understand that. Sister Aburto adds that “We think this is so important for members to understand, both men and women, that God is giving us his power so we can go and do the things that He has asked us to do. He has also delgated authority on us. So we can receive revelation so we can have His help and His guidance every step of the way.”
Delegated authority. Women and children can have authority if it’s delegated.
Of course the unspoken thing is that delgeators are all men. Always men.
So if it’s delgated authority is it true authority?
Why can’t the church ever be ahead of the curve on things like this? What can’t our policy ever be expansive and surprise us with its generosity? Dedicating a home, which should be an intimate family thing morphs into something that requires an active MP-holding father, with other options being second class. It isn’t a “saving ordinance” and we now believe that women hold the priesthood in some sort of “they have it, have always had it, will continue to have it, but can’t actually use it” way. Would it be that bad, would it hurt that much, if we had a policy that said something like:
“Calling on God to bless a new home or place of residence is a family-centered occasion with both parents taking the lead?”
Such wording would further exclude those who aren’t in a nuclear family… so how about something like this:
“Blessing a home or residence is a good opportunity to show gratitude for God’s blessings, and a time to dedicate ourselves to God. This blessing can be performed with the carefull planning and at the wishes of those living in the residence.”
Would it kill us?
I have been hearing for the past six months that, as someone who has been to the temple and goes there at least semi-regularly, I exercise priesthood power and, when set apart to a calling, priesthood authority.
Apparently not?
My father and his father dedicated their homes in the 40s and 50s. Perhaps the change in the 80s handbook was included because the Church needed direction. There is a tendency for members from different regions to conduct ceremonies in different manners. The Church is one of order. The current handbook is now clarifying that dedicating a home to the Lord needs to be considered a sacred and formal experience and act and just like other nonsaving ordinances they are important for comfort, guidance, and encouragement, as noted in lds.org. Perhaps this change is to remind us how important the home should be when it is invaded by TV, gaming, and other distractions. How does this change in guidance change the fact that women can still pray and make their home a christ centered home. If you want an ordinance, the priesthood is required. That dedicating a home has been changed to a ordinance by definition does not change the fact that dedicating a home is open to everyone who wishes it.
Odd that in the same linked section on the sacrament, it both discourages meaningless formality:
“The passing of the sacrament should be natural and not overly formal. For example, certain actions (such as holding the left hand behind the back) or appearances (such as dressing alike) should not be required.”
(18.9.3)
and suggests meaningless formality:
“Members partake with their right hand when possible.”
(18.9.4)
I guess it’s not so odd given that both are focusing on the thick of thin things where scriptural guidance is nonexistent.
Not to thread jack but please yes a post on taking the sacrament with the right hand. What on earth is the basis for this? Seems rooted in old stereotypes about left-handedness (which are still true in some developing countries–I spent a summer in West Africa and learned that they still forced left-handed people to learn to use their right hand). So weird to see something that I thought had been debunked make its way into the handbook.
As for the rest, agree … no one of church leadership needs or has the right to delegate to me or anyone else the power that I can exercise in the walls of my own home. No thanks. Stay out.
18.15.1 reads “A home is dedicated by a Melchizedek Priesthood holder. If there is not a Melchizedek Priesthood holder in the home:
A family may invite a close friend, relative, or ministering brother who holds the Melchizedek Priesthood to dedicate the home. The person does not need to seek approval from a priesthood leader.”
What am I missing that is significantly different?
A family might gather and offer a prayer as guided by the Spirit. The prayer could include the elements mentioned in 18.15.2, number 3.
Seriously, it’s things like this that make me wonder if I should leave the Church. I’m just getting so tired of the dogged patriarchy. I’ve had enough authoritarian men in my life, thanks.
Somehow my comment got inserted into the quoted language. This is why you should not post from a phone.
Corrected:
“A home is dedicated by a Melchizedek Priesthood holder. If there is not a Melchizedek Priesthood holder in the home:
A family may invite a close friend, relative, or ministering brother who holds the Melchizedek Priesthood to dedicate the home. The person does not need to seek approval from a priesthood leader.
A family might gather and offer a prayer as guided by the Spirit. The prayer could include the elements mentioned in 18.15.2, number 3.”
How is this different in any meaningful way? Am I missing something?
Ken, that would make sense. The earliest home dedications I have been able to document are in the 1860s (grave dedication appears to arise in the 1870s). They were similar to dedicating/consecrating/releasing the dying on their deathbed (began in the 1840s), in that they all began as folk rituals. The first two were formalized, but the last was not. They certainly serve important purposes for the Saints.
As an active member who implements strictly the church’s guidelines for church functions even when I disagree, I view the church’s instructions regarding family religious observation and ordinances as mere guidance. The presiding authority in my home is not the Bishop or even President Nelson, it is my wife and me as co-presiders. Just as I can make a recommended policy for the ward or church at large, but the brethren will make the final decision, the church is welcome to provide guidance to my wife and me regarding home dedication, children’s blessings, FHE frequency and content, and many other aspects of religious life, but the final decision lies with the key-holders (again, my wife and me).
I’m also curious about the “right-hand sacrament” policy. I’d thought that idea was dying out. I simply don’t see the basis. As anyone who’s been the temple can attest, both hands are covenant hands. But if this is now the policy for sacrament observance at church, I will abide it.
…the right hand thing was clearly written by someone who is not trying to wrangle one or more small kids who are either trying to spread their germs all around the bread and water, and/or think they can pass the tray All By Themselves (spoiler: they can’t), and/or trying to hit their sibling at the same time. I mean, I guess all of that falls into the “when possible,” but it still makes me grumpy.
Dsc: I agree that the MP holder dedicating a home via prayer and a family dedicating a home via prayer are pretty much the exact same thing. What is the actual difference?
Would God really offer less blessings because a single-woman prayed over her home compared to a single-but-MP-man?
All this does for me is muddy the waters of what an ordinance actually is.
My Father dedicated out home once it was paid off in the early 80’s. We had a ceremony and burned (a copy of) )the loan documents, then a dedicatory blessing. But what is the point. I wondered what the meaning being paid off was. No, it is unlikely that many will pay off the mortgage at a young age. Most will be empty nesters or retired.
I recall a story where a young girl was being consoled after her house was destroyed in a fire. They said,”Isn’t it sad that you lost you home?” The girl replied,” We still have our home. We just don’t have a house to put it in.” So what exactly are we dedicating? The physical structure, or the spiritual one?
This seems like an odd requirement given the statements in Section 3.5
“Priesthood power is the power by which God blesses His children. God’s priesthood power flows to all members of the Church—female and male—as they keep the covenants they have made with Him. Members make these covenants as they receive priesthood ordinances.”
And from Section 3.6
“All Church members who keep their covenants—women, men, and children—are blessed with God’s priesthood power in their homes to strengthen themselves and their families”
So what exactly is the purpose of home dedication anyway? Seems superfluous.
I am SO TIRED of the discrimination I feel for being left-handed. That sounds flippant, but I am surprised by how much it really does bother me. This is just another reminder that God made me wrong, I guess. I also realize that this is a pretty small thing to put up with. As a male, I can’t even wrap my head around the magnitude of the many, many things that contribute to women feeling marginalized in the Church.
I am also left-handed. The hand I use to take the sacrament depends on if the tray is coming from the left or right.
Dsc, what stands out to me is that if women actively participate, what was a “dedication” becomes simply a “prayer.” This would be similar to a sub point under “baby blessings” reading, “Mothers may pray for their children as guided by the Spirit.” Uh, okay…
Frankly, I don’t need the handbook’s (or anyone’s) permission to offer a prayer at any time for any reason. Nobody does.
Part of the cultural pattern for LDS home dedications are the church building dedication ceremonies of various Christian denominations. In many of them there is the idea that a building cannot or should not be dedicated to God if a third party has the right to take it away from God by foreclosing a mortgage. Thus some denominations have mortgage burning ceremonies after or concurrently with the dedication. I think the LDS church continued that practice for its church buildings until the financing of church buildings was centralized as part of Correlation in the 70s. With the rise of the 30 year after WW II, I believe the “no dedication before mortgage” idea quickly faded with respect to LDS home dedications.
IMHO, the right hand rule only serves as one more thing for new members to do wrong and have to be corrected for. I don’t expect it to last long in the handbook.
“Members partake with their right hand when possible.” (18.9.4)
This. This is why people are leaving the church.
People want to be engaged in doing good, in helping create a world full of greater love, a world of greater equality for all, a world ready for the millennium, policies like this (and just about everything dealing with gender) push us away. Come on. Give us some real vision and hope. Not this pettiness.
We aren’t leaving because we didn’t read the scriptures enough or weren’t dedicated enough. We are leaving because church leadership is taking the expansive, beautiful gospel of Jesus Christ and turning it Pharisaical.
It is the nature of hierarchy and an increase in size for those at the top to loose an understanding of what is happening on the ground.
Feels like authoritative creep. The members are doing something that makes them feel good (that affects their salvation in no way whatsoever) but it isn’t uniform. So they step in and regulate it so everyone who chooses to do it, does it the same way. It isn’t strictly necessary, not everyone will choose to do it, it doesn’t affect ones standing in the church, and yet, now it’s an ordinance (or will soon become?) with rules. Fascinating.