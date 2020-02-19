New Handbook: Evolution of Church Liturgy and Authority

by

Who performs rituals in our liturgy, and what authority they invoke is at the heart, not only of our lived religion, but integral in the construction of our cosmos. It is part of how we structure the worlds in which we live. It has also been a perennial interest for me. Today, a new handbook of instructions was released, with a number of changes. Besides a throwback to the JFS-era idea of taking the sacrament with your right hand (perhaps I’ll do a follow-up post on that idea), there is an important change in the instruction on home dedication.



Historically grave dedication was a ritual that any church member could perform. Then, in the 1940s it became “an ordinance of the church,” requiring priesthood authority to perform it. On p. 98 of Power of Godliness I use that antecedent to contextualize shifts in home dedication practice:

Though grave dedication emerged after home dedication among Latter-day Saints, it became an “ordinance of the church” first. While a common practice among Mormons, home dedication was absent from church handbooks for virtually all of the twentieth century. It was not until 1983 that the General Handbook included any instruction on the ritual. [n79] In 1998 the section on home dedication was updated to read: “Church members may dedicate their homes as sacred edifices where the Holy Spirit can reside and where family members can worship, find safety from the world, grow spiritually, and prepare for eternal family relationships . . . . To dedicate a home, a family might gather and offer a prayer that includes the elements mentioned above and other words as the Spirit directs.” [n80] Similar to the beginnings of grave dedication, home dedication was not initially a ritual confined to the priesthood ecclesiology. Often men who held the priesthood performed the ritual, and in fact, many Latter-day Saints believed that the ritual performance required priesthood office, [n81] but any church member was authorized to dedicate the home. In 2010 the General Handbook was updated with the addition of the following text: “A Melchizedek Priesthood holder may dedicate a home by the power of the priesthood. If there is not a Melchizedek Priesthood holder in the home, a family might invite a close relative, a home teacher, or another Melchizedek Priesthood holder to dedicate the home. Or a family might gather and offer a prayer.” [n82] It is clear from this text that dedication by the “power of the priesthood” is implicitly superior to a prayer by a non–priesthood holder. Moreover, following the developmental pattern of the grave dedication ordinance, the recommendation of such an exercise of priesthood authority may very well be the introduction and formalization of a new official ordinance of the church.

Back in 2011, I wrote a post that touched on some of these ideas in a preliminary way. I noted that it is interesting to be an observer of historical changes as they happen. “I have often thought, ‘I wonder what people thought about x, y or z, when a, b, or c letter came out.’ Well, I now know for at least one future bit of history. If home dedication is to follow the pattern set by the balance of Latter-day Saint liturgy, then the last sentence of the 2010 instruction will likely be removed in the next edition.”

And so it is with the new 2020 edition of the Handbook: “A home is dedicated by a Melchizedek Priesthood holder.” Full stop. It appears that home dedication in now an ordinance of the church, requiring Melchizedek Priesthood office.