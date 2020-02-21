When Faith to Heal Lands You in Prison

by

One Sunday last September a 13-year-old girl with pancreatitis was feeling worse than usual and laid down. Her parents prayed and fasted that she would return to health, anointing her with oil and laying their hands on her for healing. By Tuesday she was dead, the victim of a chronic—but treatable—condition that had ravaged her 160 cm tall frame over many weeks until it weighed only 30 kg (BMI 11.7).

Last week an Austrian court sentenced the parents to five years in prison for neglect of a minor resulting in death. The jury deadlocked on the charge of murder by omission. The state prosecutor appealed the decision and plans to seek a harsher sentence.

The parents are members of a small Protestant denomination (referred to locally as a “free church,” which means that it’s not under the umbrella of the Evangelical Church in Germany) that does not reject conventional medicine outright but does attach great importance to faith healing.

At trial, the parents—who knew about their daughter’s chronic illness and had taken her to a doctor once before when she had had a massive infection that nearly took her life—testified that they would have been willing to call a doctor but that their daughter did not want them to: “She trusted in God.” They recalled her strong conviction that God has a plan for each of us and her wish that “If God doesn’t heal me, I want to go to heaven.” Moreover, they insisted that their faith could not be dismissed as negligent wishful thinking but was grounded in firsthand experience: “I expected that God would heal her. He had always helped us—there was no reason to assume He wouldn’t help.”

These parents have not received much sympathy from the general public. At best, the case has prompted much armchair quarterbacking. I know I would have handled things differently—my own daughter has been sick this week with fairly mild symptoms and it’s all I can do to sit on my hands and not rush off to the doctor—and I imagine most of BCC’s readers would have sought professional medical attention at an earlier stage too. But in our thoroughly secularized society these parents and their belief in faith healing have also been the target of outright scorn, the general tenor being that those who believe in the supernatural are in fact bad people.

Well, that hits close to home. The testimony these parents gave in their defense would not have been out of place in a Sunday school lesson on, say, the power of prayer. The faith to heal and be healed are established in modern scripture as gifts of the Spirit. Now, I don’t actually know any Mormons who place all their eggs in the faith healing basket. Everyone I know avails themselves of prayer, fasting, anointing and the laying on of hands in parallel with as much modern medicine as they can afford (and then some). Like skeptics, Mormons too are confident in their abilities to achieve systematic knowledge of nature. At the same time, however, we also place much stock in faith healing, as evidenced by our scriptures, modern teachings and individual experiences.

And I don’t think that makes us bad people. But maybe that’s just because faith tempered by a lot of science produces outcomes remarkably similar to science by itself that skeptics and believers alike can be content with.

So I’m curious about how you approach faith and medicine in your lives. Does one amplify the efficacy of the other or in your view do distinct domains exist for each? To what extent would you allow another to exercise faith if the outcomes weren’t look good before intervening? In cases where faith healing incontrovertibly failed to deliver desired outcomes, would your faith in God as one who helps His children, either according to a divine plan or by petition, be shaken? How would you explain to a skeptic that your position with regard to faith and healing is not absurd or even harmful?