When Faith to Heal Lands You in Prison

One Sunday last September a 13-year-old girl with pancreatitis was feeling worse than usual and laid down. Her parents prayed and fasted that she would return to health, anointing her with oil and laying their hands on her for healing. By Tuesday she was dead, the victim of a chronic—but treatable—condition that had ravaged her 160 cm tall frame over many weeks until it weighed only 30 kg (BMI 11.7).
Last week an Austrian court sentenced the parents to five years in prison for neglect of a minor resulting in death. The jury deadlocked on the charge of murder by omission. The state prosecutor appealed the decision and plans to seek a harsher sentence.
The parents are members of a small Protestant denomination (referred to locally as a “free church,” which means that it’s not under the umbrella of the Evangelical Church in Germany) that does not reject conventional medicine outright but does attach great importance to faith healing.
At trial, the parents—who knew about their daughter’s chronic illness and had taken her to a doctor once before when she had had a massive infection that nearly took her life—testified that they would have been willing to call a doctor but that their daughter did not want them to: “She trusted in God.” They recalled her strong conviction that God has a plan for each of us and her wish that “If God doesn’t heal me, I want to go to heaven.” Moreover, they insisted that their faith could not be dismissed as negligent wishful thinking but was grounded in firsthand experience: “I expected that God would heal her. He had always helped us—there was no reason to assume He wouldn’t help.”
These parents have not received much sympathy from the general public. At best, the case has prompted much armchair quarterbacking. I know I would have handled things differently—my own daughter has been sick this week with fairly mild symptoms and it’s all I can do to sit on my hands and not rush off to the doctor—and I imagine most of BCC’s readers would have sought professional medical attention at an earlier stage too. But in our thoroughly secularized society these parents and their belief in faith healing have also been the target of outright scorn, the general tenor being that those who believe in the supernatural are in fact bad people.
Well, that hits close to home. The testimony these parents gave in their defense would not have been out of place in a Sunday school lesson on, say, the power of prayer. The faith to heal and be healed are established in modern scripture as gifts of the Spirit. Now, I don’t actually know any Mormons who place all their eggs in the faith healing basket. Everyone I know avails themselves of prayer, fasting, anointing and the laying on of hands in parallel with as much modern medicine as they can afford (and then some). Like skeptics, Mormons too are confident in their abilities to achieve systematic knowledge of nature. At the same time, however, we also place much stock in faith healing, as evidenced by our scriptures, modern teachings and individual experiences.
And I don’t think that makes us bad people. But maybe that’s just because faith tempered by a lot of science produces outcomes remarkably similar to science by itself that skeptics and believers alike can be content with.
So I’m curious about how you approach faith and medicine in your lives. Does one amplify the efficacy of the other or in your view do distinct domains exist for each? To what extent would you allow another to exercise faith if the outcomes weren’t look good before intervening? In cases where faith healing incontrovertibly failed to deliver desired outcomes, would your faith in God as one who helps His children, either according to a divine plan or by petition, be shaken? How would you explain to a skeptic that your position with regard to faith and healing is not absurd or even harmful?
Comments
Interesting. There is a very fine line between ‘faith’ and ‘stupidity’. Faith is wonderful, it bears us up in times of trial, it’s something we can lean on when there is no other support perceived. BUT. It’s not faith (in my opinion) to ignore signs that something (action on our part) is needed. God helps those who help themselves. Listening to the ‘faith’ of a child is idiotic in cases where the logic is beyond their understanding. Medicine was put here by God as a tool to use to heal ourselves. Ignoring that wonderful gift seems to me to be spitting in God’s eye in a sense. But I am not judge nor jury for the actions of others, I do leave that up to God.
Part of me feels bad for these parents, but the larger part of me just doesn’t relate to trusting God’s will that much with my child’s life.
I think I believe that faith, prayers, and fasting might make a difference in healing in other people’s lives, but for myself, it would be a covering all my bases sort of thinking. I honestly can’t imagine submitting to God’s will that thoroughly. But that’s a personal problem.
Doctor. All the way.
Abraham trusted in God’s will/design completely in the matter of Isaac as did Lehi in sending his entire male posterity in harm’s way back to Jerusalem. (And Nephi accepted knowingly). However, to turn a proverb around a bit; Man shall not live by faith alone but by also by the wisdom (logic) that proceedeth from the mouth of the Lord.
I honestly can’t relate to the parents on a personal level. If someone I knew was refusing to get their kids medical care for religious reasons, I’d probably try to persuade them to rethink their decision. But it strikes me as deeply wrong to imprison parents for this.
I know that healings from blessings do happen, but it really does seem to be primarily contingent upon the Lord’s Will. Since we don’t seem to be able to discern when it’s the Lord’s Will to heal, I’m fine with making use of modern medicine. The cynic in me, then just chalks up healings from God as a way to save on medical costs, but I try to suppress that voice.
As far as being an arm chair quarterback in this case, part of me would also have sympathy for the parents if they were just exhausted with hospital visits. You do mention that the daughter felt worse than normal, but it still might have been conditions that they’ve seen before, and have come and passed before too. In addition, you can get a “Boy who Cried Wolf” exhaustion with chronic illnesses too. If it seemed like the parents felt that their daughter was going to die without medical treatment, then I could see charges of neglect, otherwise I don’t think that I’d be too judgmental of their situation.
People die all the time and have since the beginning, so I don’t think that God is in the business of healing every person who believes in Him. Which isn’t to say that people can’t be healed, but I think God is more concerned with how we live our lives and how we deal with the end than when the end comes. But He hasn’t told me that directly so that’s just some guesswork on my part based on observation.
That being said, I had a bishop who told everyone that God blessed us to live in a time with medical knowledge so we are supposed to use it. Yes, pray for health, but understand that part of the answer to that prayer is access to a doctor and medication. I’ve always felt that was a good approach to take.
And that being said, my heart aches for those parents. It’s very likely they were doing the best with what they thought they knew.
Personally, I struggle with the concept of praying for a specific medical outcome and question large groups of people praying for that. Do more prayers equal better results? Does that make faith healing a popularity based outcome? I can’t believe that since people recover all the time with no prayers at all. I suspect the relationship between faith/prayer and healing is the opportunity to come closer to God, no matter what the outcome, and group prayers/fasts bring a community together and encourage them to help those in need.
God has inspired humanity to discover cures and create treatments that save countless lives. Science is not antithetic to faith, it is a tool of faith. We hope something is true, so we try it out, and when we find that it works, we share that knowledge with others.
When a person is cured by medical treatments, it is still God curing that person, through the means of inspiring and teaching his children to help each other.
I firmly agree that pure faith healing is misguided, but this isn’t as simple as “faith vs. medicine”. Would the parents have been held liable or viewed negatively if they had taken their child to a naturopath? Or if they had gone to a conventional Western doctor but chosen to pursue a less effective course of treatment? (or chosen to forego treatment after weighing the risks and side effects) Parents/patients can’t be obligated to always pursue the most effective course of treatment – they need to have a say in the matter.
In this case perhaps it’s black and white, but where do you draw the line?
I do not sympathize with these parents, and if I was on a jury and the facts of the case agree with the presentation in the OP—the parents were aware of her medical condition but opted not to seek routine life-saving treatment for their dependent—I would vote to convict.
I will also admit to being nonplussed by the comments here to the effect that “God gave us medicine.” God did not give us medicine anymore than They gave us TVs or iPhones. Medicine has been discovered and invented through painstaking and systematic human effort (perhaps coupled with the divine inspiration, but IME believing medical researchers are no more or less successful than non-believers). I could understand a faith-based argument that God gave us immune systems, but that’s essentially what these parents were relying on it and it was insufficient to save their daughter’s life.
Reliance on a naturopath would likely have resulted in a similar sentence but they would have been off the hook for sure had they gone to a licensed doctor, even an incompetent one (it’s not up to the patients to determine that, and the doctor wouldn’t have much to worry about either since malpractice is rarely found by the courts in this country, such is deference to this-worldly authority in these parts).
I’ve recently come to the uncomfortable realization that I don’t really believe in healing by faith. Not that I don’t think it’s possible or that God can do it, but that I just don’t expect it will happen. Stories like this make me deeply sad, not just because of the avoidable suffering of the sick and those who love them, but because I can’t even fathom having that level of trust that God loves you and will help you. I’d really like to have a more credulous faith.
Every once in a while, Brigham Young has something good to say:
“If we are sick and ask the Lord to heal us, and to do all for us that is necessary to be done, according to my understanding of the Gospel and salvation, I might as well ask the Lord to cause my wheat and corn to grow without my plowing the ground and casting in the seed. It appears consistent to me to apply every remedy that comes within the range of my knowledge, and to ask my Father in Heaven, in the name of Jesus Christ, to sanctify that application to the healing of my body … it is my duty to do, when I have it in my power. Many people are unwilling to do one thing for themselves in the case of sickness, but ask God to do it all.”
In church settings I have often heard things like “Work like everything depends on you. Pray like everything depends on God”. This statement leads to people using all the medicine they can get access to, praying like crazy, and attributing all favorable outcomes to God.
I find this approach frustrating, because it feels like modern medicine is doing all the work, but God gets all the credit. This is probably the skeptic in me, but it feels like people would usually get the same results if they used all the medicine they could, prayed to an idol, and attributed the outcome to the idol.