2020 Handbook: The Lord’s Supper and the Right Hand

This week church leaders directed the release of the new general handbook of instructions (2020 v. 11/19). Among the updates are its public and digital-only availability (previously only sections were public). There have been several discussions about changes from the last iteration of the handbook. Here, I will be digging into one specifically: instructions for members to take the Lord’s Supper (generally “the sacrament”) with their right hand.

Section 18.9.4 comprises instructions on the Lord’s Supper, including: “7. Members partake with their right hand when possible.” Some people were surprised by this directive. Though the practice has significant history, it has not been included in official church instructions for decades. Here I’m going to contextualize that a bit.

As with all Latter-day Saint liturgy, the revelations generally included the existence of a particular ritual (or not) and perhaps an example ritual text. Details about how, when, where, and to a significant degree why a particular ritual was to be performed was largely worked out performatively. In the case of the Lord’s Supper, early Saints (like their New Testament-era archetypes) often celebrated the Lord’s Supper as an actual meal. In some cases they ate and drank until they were full. Later, as the ritual became integrated with regular worship services we see a process of formalization. For example it doesn’t look like we settled on using the canonical prayers for the Sacrament until the Utah era (don’t freak out, we don’t use the canonical prayers for ordination and yet priesthood offices still exist). This formalization process took well over a hundred years (see my previous post on home dedication). As part of this formalization process of the Lord’s Supper, church leaders have variously emphasized the practice of taking the emblems with the right hand.

First, there is a long and ancient history of right-hand usage in civic and religious acts and discourse. The New Testament, for example, is chock full of references. There is a lot to dig through, and I’m sure there are significant treatments, but let’s move to the early nineteenth century. The Book of Common prayer used at the time indicates that communicants were to receive “the bread in the hollow of his right hand.” Similarly, an 1804 Episcopal publication from New York directed that participants “receive the consecrated Bread with the right hand.” This was followed by an explanatory note stating that “receiving the consecrated Bread with the glove on the hand” should be avoided “as familiar and irreverent.” [n1] This isn’t a thing isolated to us.

I did a quick check through my notes (I’ve got files on the weirdest things), and it seems that besides one very early text, essentially all formal discussion of right hand sacrament consumption that I could locate is isolated to about a 60 year period starting in the late 1890s (there are a few outliers, which we will discuss later). This makes sense because this was the period when the details of how to perform rituals was largely being discussed (all the old timers were passing away, and people were questioning everything) [n2]. There is a lot of other documentation early in the Restoration for right handed actions, whether “manifesting” ones support or commitment, or extending the “right hand of fellowship” (this latter one was a recognized ritual among German baptists).

A few years after being ordained an apostle, George Cannon gave one theological basis for this that is explicitly Mormon. At the December 31, 1863 general council meeting of the Birmingham Conference, Cannon spoke and remarked on how people who anointed and blessed sometimes used their left hands. He strenuously encouraged the elders to use their right hands to bless, anoint, confirm and ordain, as “in the right hand is the power of the priesthood.” He then referenced the endowment ceremonies of the Temple. While silent on the Lord’s Supper, he does address the sacramental function of the right hand, and made a theological argument in support. [n3] Cannon did, however, remain somewhat flexible. Later in life he remarked how

there was a disposition among our people to be very technical and to attach importance to things that were in and of themselves not so important. Brother Brigham Young illustrated it also by telling how he had been corrected for pouring the oil with his left hand in anointing the sick. Of course, we know it is right to use the right hand in the anointing; but a great many people become very strenuous on small matters, as though they were of importance. [n4]

A few years after this, apostle Daniel Wells spoke in Salt Lake City and discussed the Lord’s Supper. By this time the Saints shared a communal cup, and some people apparently used it to “quench their thirst.” Wells found this utterly problematic, “highly improper and irreverent.” The then went on to outline some similar sentiments to our Episcopal friends:

I have seen brethren and sisters partake of the sacrament with their gloves on, and in a very careless attitude, stretching out the left hand. You should always put forth the right, hand when taking either the bread or the cup; and you should take off your hats if you have them on, and partake of the consecrated emblems with reverence. [n5]



Now, I couldn’t find anything else on the matter of right-handed Sacrament consumption until the end of the century, and then the documentary record is quite regular. Because I may use the materials in a publication later, I’ll just be summarizing the data:

Late 1890s

– Sunday School curriculum enjoining members to take the emblems with clean, bare, right hand.

– Church leader discussions about whether to kneel and raise one hand (right) or both hands while saying the Sacrament prayers.

1900s

– Documentation of local bishops instructing their members to use their right hands.

– 1905 Letter from JFS to his son Alvin noting that right hand should be used for anointing, blessing, and cites the temple. He notes: “The practice makes the rule. But always remember that it is not the rule or practice which gives life or force but the true Spirit. There is no good in splitting hairs nor in tickey-tecnical rules. ‘The letter killeth but the Spirit giveth life.’” [n6]

– Church leader discussion that anointing with the left hand is fine.

– GenCon address by George A. Smith noting that the right hand should be used and again “the sacrament should not be accepted with a gloved hand; nobody should receive it in that irreverent manner.”[n7]

– Sunday School leaders encouraging right hand usage.

1910s

– Right hand usage taught in church magazine.

1920s

– Church leader discussion of raising right arm during sacrament prayers.

– Church curriculum emphasizing right hand usage for Sacrament.

1930s

– Church magazine teaches right hand usage for Sacrament.

– Church general handbook includes direction to take emblems with the right hand. (not included in subsequent editions)

1940s

– Joseph Fielding Smith teaches that right hand not necessary (later changes his mind and teaches strongly that right hand should be used) [n8]

– Multiple church publications note that there is no rule about which hand should be used, though the right hand is “customary.”

1950s

– A church publications noting that right handed consumption is “customary” but not the rule.

– A church publication noting that it is “advisable” to use the right hand, though not absolutely necessary.

1961

– Leadership training that the right hand should be used, pointing to JFSII’s strong teachings on the matter.

The next thing in my files is from then young Russell M. Nelson, who wrote for the Ensign, answering the question “Is it necessary to take the sacrament with one’s right hand?” Nelson wrote of the scriptural and historical invocations of the right hand, and relayed an etymology of “sacrament” that was well meaning, but mistaken. He concluded (as several others have before him) that “the hand used in partaking of the sacrament would logically be the same hand used in making any other sacred oath. For most of us, that would be the right hand.”

I understand that some CES-type folks have been teaching the use of the right hand through the subsequent decades, but my files don’t really track that. I had an instructor at BYU who taught that any right hand requirement was merely “folk doctrine.” Despite the pejorative whiff, he technically wasn’t wrong.

Most recently, I was informed that President Oaks spoke at a meeting last year and emphasized quite strongly that the right hand was an important requirement for the Lord’s Supper. Then we have the handbook release this last week.

TLDR

So, after a period of celebrating the Lord’s supper like a meal, we, as other Christians who have approached the Lord’s Supper, have had leaders teach that we should take the emblems with our right (clean, un-gloved) hand. It seems to me that like many other rituals being questioned and formalized at the turn of the nineteenth century, many people concluded that taking the sacrament with the right hand was recommended, but that it wasn’t wildly important. Other things like raising the right hand during prayers, and anointing with the right hand were deprecated (I only included a few references to this). Perhaps because there is no scriptural injunction (again it started as an actual meal), there seems to have been a step away from official emphasis on the practice in the last third of the twentieth century. However, both President Oaks, and Nelson, who were raised in the periods of greatest emphasis, appear to be proponents of the practice. It is perhaps, consequently unsurprising that the new handbook incorporated the teaching. And while many church leaders have made similar arguments to support the practice as our Protestant cousins, they have also added to them by invoking temple practice.

