Coronavirus and the Sacrament

by

A few weeks ago, my daughter and I were out of state at a climbing competition, and an old high school friend was kind enough to let us stay with her and her family. My friend is a Presbyterian pastor, so that Sunday we went to her church. She wasn’t preaching that particular day, but she still participated in the service.

Part of the services involved standing and greeting the people around you. My friend introduced this part and said that, in light of coronavirus[fn1] and flu season[2], instead of shaking hands, we could fist bump, tap elbows, or give the peace sign. Everybody laughed, then stood and gave fist bumps or the peace sign.

As the coronavirus shows signs of become a pandemic, it seems like we should start thinking about changes we need to make in our worship service. And it seems to me that the sacrament is a big place where we should seriously consider change. And I’m not talking just those who break the bread. The new handbook explicitly tells “[t]hose who prepare, bless, or pass the sacrament first wash their hands with soap or other cleanser.”

Even assuming they do it, the people preparing, administering, and passing the sacrament aren’t the only (and probably aren’t the primary) germ vector we deal with. I mean, while my kids are getting older, they were little once. Even if you’re fully awake and fully aware, there’s almost no way to prevent little fingers from touching several chunks of bread before choosing the one they take. The most careful adult fingers can still brush other chunks of bread. And there’s no concomitant requirement that those of us in the congregation wash our hands before participating in the Sacrament.

The good news: there’s precedent both to changing the form of the sacrament and to using a health scare to motivate that change. I’m not going to go deeply into our history of the sacrament, in part because of space and time constraints and in part because others (especially Justin Bray) have done an excellent job with it.[fn3] But the broad strokes of what we’ve done:

In its earliest LDS iteration, the sacrament was offered irregularly, and could often constitute an actual meal.

Even after it was no longer a meal, Mormonism followed its Christian peers in drinking the wine (then water) from a communal cup. That communal cup could lead to absolutely disgusting results (and, if you’re currently eating, maybe skip the following blockquote, from one of Bray’s articles):

the front rows of the meetinghouse were the most coveted seats in the 19th century because by the time the cup reached the back of the room and into the gallery, some reported that it contained all kinds of debris, hair, and foul smells. You can imagine the look of horror on Williams’s face when the older man next to her, in her words, “took a sip and his red mustache was floating on top of the water.” Though feeling a bit squeamish, Williams dutifully took her turn and renewed her baptismal covenants. “I have always been delicate in my stomach,” she later wrote. “That day was no exception. It rolled completely over.”

Still, many members considered drinking from a communal cup a critical part of the sacrament (and some apparently also believed that blessing the water also sterilized the cup). As we moved into the Progressive Era, though, and as we started accepting the germ theory of disease, Christian churches started moving away from a common cup. In 1912, the First Presidency told wards to move to individual cups, a mandate that was sped up six years later because of the Spanish flu.

So for the last century, we’ve used separate cups for the sacrament, in spite of New Testament precedent that indicates that when Jesus gave His disciples wine during the Last Supper, they shared a single cup.

How can we make the bread part of the sacrament more sanitary? I have a couple ideas, of varying degrees of radicalness, but in the end, I’m a tax attorney, not a public health expert. So if you have suggestions, I’d love to hear them in the comments.

First, and absolutely not radically, we should ensure that those dealing with the sacrament bread are not sick. There’s nothing embarrassing about sitting it out when you’ve got a sniffle (or, even, staying home, both to recover and to protect your fellow Saints from your illness). Also, we should ensure that those who prepare, administer, and pass the sacrament are aware that they’re supposed to wash their hands in advance, and that they do, in fact, wash their hands with soap and water. Perhaps we even ask them to tear the bread wearing food service gloves.[fn4]

Of course, while that’s helpful, it doesn’t do anything about the grubby kid- (and adult-) fingers in the congregation. How do we solve that problem?

One way might be to emphasize that there’s no shame in not taking the sacrament every week. Again, if you’re sick, don’t go to church. But if you go to church anyway, maybe skip the sacrament that week? In the early church, after all, sacrament was administered when it was convenient, and it wasn’t convenient every week. I know there’s currently a stigma against not taking it, because you only don’t take it if you sinned or whatever, but what if we acknowledged publicly that there are other legit reasons not to take it? And being sick was a big one?

We can get more radical, of course: when I attend Catholic mass, the congregants walk to the front, where they receive the Eucharist from the priest or others who have been deputized to distribute Communion. It would be a different feel, but we could have members go to the front to receive the sacrament from young men and young women,[fn5] rather than having the young men come to the congregations. Those handing out the bread would clearly wash their hands first, and maybe would wear gloves, which would pretty much ensure the sanitary nature of it.

We can even take it a step more radical: we could shift the idea of the Lord’s Supper from being literal to being figurative. We’ve already done that to some extent—instead of an actual meal, we take a sliver of bread and a sip of water to represent the meal. We could make it even more symbolic, and participate in the sacrament without actually using bread and water.

Full disclosure: I’m not a big fan of this option: there’s a critical materiality and physicality to Mormonism that I don’t entirely want to leave behind. On the other hand, though, this solution would undoubtedly be the most sanitary and the least likely to transmit coronavirus, influenza, of any other disease through the sacrament.

I don’t know precisely what the best answer is, but it’s a question that will, I suspect, become more and more critical in the upcoming weeks and months. In the meantime, [peace sign].

[fn1] She was joking about coronavirus; at the time, there were either one or two reported cases in the U.S., both in Chicago, and we weren’t in Chicago.

[fn2] She was deadly serious about the flu. The flu is no laughing matter.

[fn3] The best online treatment I ran into was this one from Bray. He also wrote about the development of the LDS sacrament here. I also enjoyed this piece from Chad Nielson.

[fn4] My kids and I volunteered at Food for Friends this last Saturday. It’s an amazing organization that prepares meals for those who need meals, and provides table service of those meals to recognize the individuals’ dignity. And when we dealt with food, served food, or brought food, we were required to wear gloves.

[fn5] Side note: on Sunday, none of the three active young men (two of whom are priests anyway) were at church. So we had adult men blessing and passing the sacrament, in spite of having three young women sitting in the congregation. So I’m honestly really not sympathetic to the argument that letting girls pass the sacrament would take something away from boys, unless somehow you believe that letting girls do something devalues that thing.

Photo: Edison kinetoscopic record of a sneeze, January 7, 1894. Public domain.