LGBTPDA@BYU: Moral Reasoning in a Purity Culture

Brigham Young University–my alma mater and an institution that I care about deeply–has been in the news this week for two debates that they are currently having with themselves. One of these debates concerns a contemporary pastoral issue. The other one concerns a fundamental question about the way that BYU, or anyone affiliated with it, should understand and exercise moral reasoning. And here is the tricky thing: they both look like the same argument, and most people don’t realize that there are two separate sets of questions at issue.

Let’s start with the first question, the pastoral one: should LGBTQ students be admitted to the university ekklesia on the same terms as other students. Should they be permitted to hold hands, kiss, go out on dates, and otherwise express affection and romantic attachment on the same terms that heterosexual couples do? Are everybody’s needs for emotional connection and intimacy considered equally important?

Answering “yes” to these questions produces a seismic shift from where the BYUs have been in the past. Until last week, the honor code prohibited “all forms of intimacy” between members of the same sex. This language was removed last week. And good riddance. It was a deeply problematic passage that set up an indefensible double standard around the Church’s law of chastity. Kudos to BYU for sort of, kind of, in a very limited way, no longer enshrining this double standard in their official policies.

And now, everybody wants to know where the new lines are. Who can touch what when? What happens if someone does it wrong? The Honor Code Office is apparently being flooded with queries about appropriate behavior–from LGBT students who want to know whether they will still be expelled for holding hands, from conservative students who are demanding a retraction and a clarification that God still hates homosexual behavior, and from parents of prospective students who want to make sure that their precious child never has to witness two people of the same gender displaying affection.

This desire for bright lines and easy categories, I think, is the real issue–and it goes much deeper than the question of LGBT PDA at BYU. It is at the root of nearly every controversy at the BYUs that I remember, beginning with “MTV-gate,” in my freshman year, when a local apartment complex got rid of MTV because its owner, who was also a bishop, was convinced that MTV was making students fornicate. The problem is easy to state but difficult to analyze: Mormons are not very good at moral reasoning.

To illustrate what I mean by this, let’s look at three related areas where the kind of morality represented by the BYU Honor Code–morality based on bright lines and strict enforcement–creates blind spots that prevent more serious thinking about moral issues. These come largely from my experiences inside and outside the Mormon communities that I have been part of in my life. Other people, I’m sure, have different experiences and different observations. These are mine:

We are far too willing to equate the promulgation of rules with moral instruction.

I have spent my professional life working at institutions of higher education, two of them affiliated with religious organizations, and one of them affiliated with an institution with views on sexuality and gender very similar to those of BYU. Such institutions teach moral principles in required ethics and religion classes and expose students to clergy members trained to help them think through difficult moral questions. Nobody wonders what the sponsoring institutions believe. But they don’t expel students who do not live up to those values. This is because teaching moral values is not the same thing as enforcing moral codes.



I once asked a good friend of mine at one of these schools–a theology professor who was also a priest, why the college didn’t make rules about sexual behavior and expel students who didn’t follow them. This seemed basic to me, given my experiences at BYU. His answer was profound. He said, “We don’t educate students because they are good Catholics; we educate them because we are trying to be good Catholics.”



It took me a long time to understand the profundity of this response. It is a very different view of both moral education and the moral nature of educating. My friend wanted to be involved in education so that he could bring people to Christ–and not as a reward for good behavior. Punitive behavioral codes, he told me, rarely convert anybody, and the finality of an expulsion is at odds with the Lord’s grace.



I know, of course, that there are plenty of theological differences between our two faiths. But the idea that one need not encode everything that one believes into a bright-line behavioral code strikes me as something that does not depend on theology and might even be possible at the BYUs.

We overemphasize things that can be easily measured.

This is the enduring problem of assessment in any field. Certain things can be measured easily and perfectly, certain things can be measured imperfectly and with great difficulty, and certain things can’t be measured at all. In any enterprise that requires measurement, things in the first group–things that can be measured easily–are invariably the only things that get measured at all. And eventually people begin to see them as the most important things as well.



Just about everything that can get you kicked out of BYU falls into this group. Clean, crisp, bright behavioral lines that can be crossed and evaluated in an objective way: drinking alcohol, viewing pornography, not attending church, touching body part A with appendage B. It all fits into a series of “yes” or “no” questions that can be easily measured.



But these are not the most important things in the gospel, which would be, you know, loving the Lord with all one’s heart, and loving one’s neighbor as oneself. These are important things, but they are not objective things, so they don’t get measured. And, to my knowledge, one can graduate with honors from BYU without ever loving a single neighbor. The same goes for having charity, mourning with those that mourn, turning the other cheek, and forgiving 7 x 70 times. None of the big stuff can be easily measured, so we don’t think much about it at all when deciding who, and what, counts as “moral.”

We don’t distinguish very well between “having virtue” and “not having sex.”

In a purity culture–which ours most certainly is–sexual behavior frequently dominates moral discussions. I was well into my 20s before I realized that most of the world did not use the word “virtue” to mean “not having sex.” And it was pretty much the same for words like “honor,” “morality,” “purity,” and “cleanliness.” and “I still have to check myself when I use the word “modesty” to describe a way of dressing (so that nobody around you thinks about sex) rather than a mode of being (not wanting to call attention to oneself and one’s accomplishments).



Linguistically, this is annoying, but philosophically it is dangerous. Virtue and morality are really important concepts that require a lot of careful thought. We do a disservice to these concepts when we limit them to discussions of sexual behavior. If we learn to equate morality and virtue with sexual continence, we are in danger of thinking that anything short of having sex is therefore not really immoral. And we become capable of absolutely ridiculous sentences like, “he is mean and spiteful and unwilling to do anything to help anybody else, but at least he doesn’t behave immorally.”



This does not mean that sexual ethics are not important to moral discussions. They are profoundly important because they get to the heart of how we treat, and how we conceive of, other people. But they are not the only questions that are important. And the importance that they do have has very little to do with the bright behavioral lines that I learned when youth leaders drew pictures on the chalk board and, in great detail, told us all not to touch until we were married.

To be fair, I will say that Latter-day Saints do a very good job of teaching our children to choose the right. And, in the very few instances in my life when a moral choice was as simple as choosing between perfect evil and unalloyed good, my grounding in the Church has helped me choose the latter.

But most moral choices don’t work like that because there are usually multiple issues at stake. There are competing interests, partial goods, lesser evils, and serious consequences for every possible action, including inaction. Learning how to make these moral choices is, we believe, the entire reason that we came to earth as part of our eternal journey. And the certainty that we would sometimes make them badly is the entire reason for the Atonement. There was another plan that involved both bright lines and perfect choices, but, wisely, we didn’t choose it.

The current kerfuffle at BYU seems to be an outgrowth of the way that Latter-day Saints have been trained to think about moral issues–a way of thinking that is reinforced, and even required, by an “honor code” that does not actually involve much in the way of honor and is mainly a mechanism for policing the behavioral bright lines that we have all been trained to equate with morality.