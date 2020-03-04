Handholding At BYU: Just For Temple Marriage?

CES just issued a letter attempting to clarify its removal of the Honor Code section entitled “Homosexual Behavior.” To further clarify BYU’s position, its Honor Code office posted a Q&A, which included this:
Can members of our campus community who identify as LGBTQ or SSA be disciplined for going on a date, holding hands and kissing?
Elder Johnson in his letter counsels, “Same-sex romantic behavior cannot lead to eternal marriage and is therefore not compatible with the principles included in the Honor Code.” Therefore, any same-sex romantic behavior is a violation of the principles of the Honor Code.
This raises a handful of questions, and I’d love it if the BYU Honor Code office could answer them:
- When I was at BYU (years and years ago), I learned about NCMO (non-committal make-outs). The non-committal part suggests that it cannot lead to eternal marriage. Therefore, is it not compatible with principles included in the Honor Code?
- For that matter, most dates and relationships aren’t going to end up in eternal marriage. So is most heterosexual dating incompatible with the principles included in the Honor Code?
- For that matter, hanging out with member of your own gender is unlikely to lead to eternal marriage. So are girls’ nights incompatible with the principles included in the Honor Code? How about guys hanging out playing Xbox?
- What about members who date and marry nonmembers? Those relationships are at best unlikely to lead to eternal marriage. Is dating a nonmember incompatible with the principles included in the Honor Code?
Ok, let’s be serious for a minute, BYU Honor Code Office. I get that eternal marriage is important. I really do. I’m married in the temple, so I 100% get it. And it’s definitely a worthy goal.
But it’s not the only goal. It’s not even the only goal in dating. Sometimes people date because they don’t want to go to the restaurant alone, or because they want to make friends, or because their mom/roommate/brother set them up. Sometimes people hold hands because they want the warmth of human contact. Sometimes they kiss because they’re stupid 18-year-olds who just went to college and learned the acronym NCMO. That people do these things without eternal marriage in their future does not make these things sinful. It doesn’t even make them bad.
And look, even if we want everything we do to lead toward eternal marriage, our gay and lesbian (and, I assume, transgender) brothers and sisters are not headed that direction as long as we continue to limit temple marriages to opposite-gender couples. (Our bisexual brothers and sisters maybe can.)
And what’s more, we don’t want them to. We’ve stopped encouraging our gay and lesbian members to get into straight marriages as some kind of cure: in a significant number of cases, those marriages are damaging to both partners. So it’s not like by holding hands and kissing, BYU’s LGBTQ students are going to accidentally miss out on temple marriage. Most of them (again, with the possible exception of the bisexual students) don’t have that as an option.
A couple weeks ago represented a step forward, granting permission to LGBTQ BYU students to live in their identity. It did not give them permission to have extramarital sex. It did not give them permission to sin. And honestly, I can’t think of a single reason for taking that away from them again.
So, BYU Honor Code Office, please reconsider this. The reasoning you use is deeply flawed, and the outcome is hurtful to the very people who most need our love and pastoral care.
What He said⬆️
What’s the percentage of temple married LDS? Not 100 %. So all hetero dating should be discouraged since it doesn’t seem to lead to eternal marriage either. Spirit of BKP lives on.
Yep.
Looks like DHO read the riot act to BYU.
The excuse that “Same-sex romantic behavior cannot lead to eternal marriage and is therefore not compatible with the principles included in the Honor Code” is very disingenuous. Temple marriages for “time only” are often done when both people are already sealed to someone else from a prior marriage who has since passed away. These “time only” temple marriages are for those who are not seeking eternal marriage, only earthly companionship. Even though these marriages are more common among older people, I have a hard time believing that the honor code would have any problem with this practice, even though these relationships do not lead to eternal marriage.
Also, this just proves that these church policies about gay people are really about animus and discomfort with LGBT folks – not about the law of chastity.
This is deeply depressing. BYU sort of accidentally backed into making a good decision, and after weeks of leaving people to think that maybe they were serious, they pulled it back. Nope! We still hate teh gayz!
Also, what Elisa said.
Yes to the OP and many of the comments above. In addition to being upset about a bad policy and harm to people I care about, I am distressed at the bad process. Although I should be used to it by now. This is just one more, in a set that includes the Proclamation on the Family and the Exclusion Policy. We know (at least I think I know) what the Church wants to say, but they make up doctrinal sounding statements that are not well founded in scripture or history to wind their way to a conclusion that we know is coming but they never quite say.
Or, making new doctrine by way of a letter from CES is not the way it’s done.
PlayStation is the only true and living console.
My twelve-year-old overheard us discussing the new ‘freedom’ allowed last week for gay people to hold hands. His response? A shocked, “You mean they couldn’t before?”
What are we supposed to tell him now?
Some of us in a slightly older generation are not impressed at all–many more of the younger generation are not only not impressed, but appalled.
The church’s backwards positions on gay marriage are destroying a large portion of an entire generation of them.
The church’s rejection of gay marriage is based on two premises: 1) marriage is about sex intercourse foremost and 2) sexual intercourse is foremost about children.
Both premises are ridiculous. Come on, supposedly all sorts of things related to marriage and relationships can be worked out in the eternities, but not this?
Not sure how much longer I can hold on, though I would like to. I honestly don’t think my children will even want to.
Is same-sex kissing a “romantic behavior”? SWK kissed his son in the temple. He also greeted many other men with a kiss.
Same-sex hugging occurs widely among friends with no romantic intentions.
Maybe we need an encyclopedia of romantic behaviors and how to determine whether we or others have engaged in them. Some, at least those who eventually identify as bi-sexual, may not know themselves whether there is a romantic component to their same-sex behaviors. Maybe a massive hedge around the law would help.
The other line in their Q&A that is disingenuine is about the Tattling Clause:
“Does the university expect students to report fellow LGBTQ or SSA students to the Honor Code Office for romantic behavior?
One of the Honor Code principles states: “Encourage others in their commitment to comply with the Honor Code.” Encourage is not synonymous with “turn someone in.” Encourage is an action that means to give support, confidence or hope to someone. We are all members of the BYU community—thousands of people coming together to develop faith, intellect and character, and we should always reach out in love and support to those around us.
What happens when someone reports a student to the Honor Code Office?
For a complete description of the Honor Code Office investigation and review process, go to HonorCode.byu.edu. Please remember the office does not investigate anonymous reports and the reporting individual must agree to have their name be known, except where the reported behavior could impact the physical safety of members of our campus community.”
From: https://honorcode.byu.edu/q-a-with-the-director-of-byus-honor-code-office
So, Encourage = support, then immediately follow with instructions on how to report your fellow students.
I’m disappointed. I thought that maybe BYU had finally realized that you can’t punish people into being straight. I understand that we have not yet received a big revelation that changes the rules and explains the purpose, path, and destiny of our LGBTQ family, but I felt like the new church policy tried to be as loving and accepting as they could be within those bounds. But now they are back to a policy that builds hedges around the rules that are meant to exclude and isolate, as if that would make it possible for people give a second thought to being LGBTQ.
Like all policies at BYU, it was revelation two weeks ago, and revelation today. Just close your eyes and follow, follow, follow.
sams, Respectfully, you have no idea what you are talking about for most of your post. You write that “The church has never been cruel or taught things that make people lose hope and want to commit suicide.” That is patently false. Do you even know the history of how the Church and BYU used to try to ‘cure’ homosexual people? It was awful.
Also, you write, “But society is better off with the traditional family not only at its core, but the majority. We should all support that,” as if Sam and others here didn’t support that. Come on. We’re talking about people who the Church says shouldn’t get married anyway. So, by your logic, the church is already doing the bad stuff you are so worried about.
And yet, we still have to keep explaining it to you. Strange . . .
sams,
Russel and Wendy Nelson are not able to produce a child. Neither are the Oaks. Their marriages are for companionship. Do you condemn them as well?