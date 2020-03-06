My Holy Horcrux

by

A few years ago at a church conference I was seated behind a woman furiously taking notes. As she scrawled all over her specially-made LDS note-taking journal, it became apparent this Sister had come to be fed by the spirit, and that her desire was being met.

She scribbled and scribbled through each speaker until one began a talk focused on homosexual sin, at which point her pen stopped moving. When the talk was over, I couldn’t help but notice the two lone words she’d written, easily legible on the otherwise blank page: “LGBTQ issues.”

That image has stayed in my mind for years, because it mirrors how I feel anytime “LGBTQ issues” are addressed over the pulpit. It’s a record-scratch moment, where the spirit stops flowing and a stupor of thought takes its place.

I am not here to discuss the doctrine around LGBTQ issues or argue about policies. I simply needed to write this in the hope of some catharsis.

—

Earlier in my life, it was easy to keep the spirit I felt at church and my confusion over LGBTQ issues separate.

As an adolescent, I did a lot of church and a lot of dance. At dance class there were boys who I knew were gay. I loved and accepted these friends, but never, when I saw some of those same boys in sunday school, did I really think about what these two factors might mean for their lives.

When Proposition 8 happened, I am embarrassed to say I was still able to keep the issues separate. It was a political struggle happening two states away and I was a bubbled BYU student caught up in my selfish early twenties struggles. I don’t know why I ignored it — perhaps because it was easier that way, or because I wasn’t really thinking for myself yet. I knew Prop 8 was a big deal, but because I didn’t have to face it or it didn’t affect me personally, I chose again to not confront it.

It wasn’t until the 2015 Handbook policy that I could no longer pretend to ignore these two realities: 1) I believe in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and 2) the church I believe in has made decisions I disagree with and/or find deeply painful. Maybe I was less naive by 2015. Maybe I just had more gay friends. But for the first time, I experienced this soul-splitting confusion, this uncomfortable, impossible juxtaposition of two things that has come to be all-too familiar since.

—

When Tom Riddle asks Professor Slughorn how to make a Horcrux, Slughorn replies, “Well you split your soul, you see. . . but existence in such a form . . . very few would want it, Tom, very few. Death would be preferable.”

I am aware that to compare my feelings here to the creation of a Horcrux is both an imperfect metaphor and possibly melodramatic, but it is the only word I can think of to describe what I feel each time I try to reconcile “LGBTQ issues” with my faith. The more I try to make peace between the two, the further the wedge between them seems to drive.

In moments, I have felt encouraged that I am to “wait upon the Lord.” We don’t operate on his timing and we don’t have all the answers, nor should we expect to. I have taken courage from 2 Nephi 31:20 — perhaps I need to simply press forward with a perfect brightness of hope, having a love of God and of all men. I can love God by being part of his church, and I can love my fellow LGBTQ brothers and sisters as well.

But then another talk is given. Another policy is issued (or walked back) and it’s that same record-scratching, soul-splitting moment where the spirit leaves and I am left staring down at a blank page, confused and unable to make it make sense.

I sometimes wish the scales would tip toward one or the other, because if nothing else it would make life simpler — it would keep my soul from further fragmentation. But instead, the longer I go, the stronger each side seems to get. I continue going to church where I feel its goodness in spades, I feel so assured that the people and teachings there are of God. I also feel keenly the absence of my gay friends who once sat next to me in the pews, who have left because the pain of their split souls became too much to bear.

—

When Tom goes on to ask how many times one could split their soul, Slughorn is appalled. “Merlin’s beard, Tom! Seven! Isn’t it bad enough . . . to divide the soul…but to rip it into seven pieces!”

I am privileged to not have encountered my holy horcrux until my mid-twenties. I have hated each encounter with it since.

I am determined to stay part of this church, yet it seems off that the true church should hurt so much. It is so strange that by now I expect at least a semi-annual soul-splitting, right alongside inspiration and light. It is so strange that the church that once provided answers and peace is now also a consistent source of confusion and pain.

I wonder, how many times can a soul split? Seven? Until seventy-times seven? Existence in such a form…who would want it?