Live Long and Prosper

by

Sam’s recent (and excellent) post on the Coronavirus and the sacrament inspired me to send the following text to my Bishop:

At work I’ve been getting a lot of COVID-19 material (employment law effects, securities law disclosure, etc.), which led to a random thought. Young men aren’t generally known for their excellent hygiene. Parishioners need to have a high level of confidence that anyone preparing or passing the sacrament has washed his hands vigorously with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. It might be worth it to make sure that the young men understand this and are committed to it.

He agreed and sent a query to the young men leaders. The first response was a bit defensive, to the effect that OF COURSE the young men are washing their hands. That may well be. But I’d be willing to bet $100 that not every last one of them is doing it to the standard I described in my text. I’m confident in that, because it has been an adjustment for me as well. I’ve always washed my hands, but rarely for a full 20 seconds. It has taken a conscious effort to retrain myself to make sure I’m following the suggested protocol.

The second response was quite interesting. It came from an engineer, a whip smart guy, and he laid out a lot of the problems Sam had identified, in particular the problem of passing the trays by hand down the rows.

So anyway, this stuff was on my mind. And last week I was in a leadership meeting, and a brother came in late, panting and sweaty from rushing, and he shook my hand. And afterwards I ran into a stake \leader in the hall, and he shook my hand as well. And the thought occurred to me, “Should we be doing this?”

Just yesterday a friend told me his SP has recommended that we stop shaking hands. My Stake hasn’t gone there yet, but it seems like kind of a no-brainer to me. I mentioned this to my wife, and she said we shouldn’t have to wait for a SP to say something like this, as that is general counsel applicable to everyone, and she mentioned the suggested alternative of bumping elbows together.

With these thoughts swirling in my head, I happened to see a suggestion on the internet that in lieu of shaking hands we start using Spock’s Vulcan greeting. You know the one, where you create a V with your four fingers and extend your thumb. And I was immediately taken with this alternative.

Part of the reason was the implicit humor in it. Shaking hands is so deeply engrained in our church culture that I can imagine someone being offended by a simple refusal to do it. But being met with a Vulcan greeting would have a humorous element that would catch people off guard, cause them to have to process for a tick, and then bring a smile to their face as they realized what we were doing. And that couple of seconds of time would help them process that this is a good idea in lieu of a traditional hand shake.

From another perspective the gesture can be understood with religious significance. Leonard Nimoy developed it himself based on the priestly blessing. The shape of the fingers represent the Hebrew letter Shin (pronounced “sh” in Hebrew words; Hebrew Shin looks like a stylized W in English), and can stand for such words as El Shaddai (God Almighty), the Shekinah (God’s Presence) or Shalom (“Peace,” suitable as a greeting).

I resolved that I was going to try it today. but I didn’t have the opportunity. Only one brother offered his hand for a shake, and I shook it just from pure muscle memory, forgetting my plan. But I’m committed to itand next week I’ll try to implement it again

What are your thoughts about how we should deal with handshakes at church? And what do you think about the extensive touching of hands that goes on in the temple, generally among people in the group most susceptible to very serious effects from the disease? Should we impose a serous, mandatory hand washing regimen? Should we close and suspend temple work during the height of the epidemic? What would work best in that situation? Do any of you have relatives serving in temples? What are you hearing on the ground about this subject in that context?