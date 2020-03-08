One Latter-day Saint View of the Novel Coronavirus of 2019–2020

by

Sam Brown is an ICU physician, and teaches pulmonary and critical care medicine at the University of Utah School of Medicine.

[Note: I do not speak for my employer or anyone else. If you are worried about the novel coronavirus, check the WHO and CDC or local State Health Department websites. As per their instructions, If you think you’re infected, self-quarantine and reach out by phone or video chat with your healthcare system to learn where and when testing might be available. If you are seriously ill, then cover your mouth and head to an Emergency Department or Urgent Care Clinic for evaluation and possible hospitalization.]

We appear to be in the early phases of a true pandemic, in which an infection circulates in many countries at a level where you can just catch it at the shopping mall or a rock concert or maybe just touching a doorknob at work and then touching your face. Whether we’re there yet or not depends in part on your baseline level of anxiety and/or pessimism; whether we will truly be there soon depends in large part on how aggressively we act now. There are many credible sources (again, WHO and CDC are most important) for the relevant medical information, which I won’t rehearse here. Instead, I want to think as a US Latter-day Saint about the human problems that loom large in this outbreak.



Forgetting for a moment how alien it may seem to live in close quarters with the bats in which this specific virus seems to have developed, once they enter human circulation, viruses like this are parasites of our human lovingkindness. To expand their reach, they require that we touch each other, that we stand close, that we embrace, that we minister and love. And not just the kind of ethereal love of late modern cosmopolitanism, but the concrete and relentless loving that takes someone to Church meetings or doctor appointments, that cooks meals for and with another, that tends a congregational nursery full of burbling children, that lays hands and consecrated olive oil on heads burned by fever. These viruses benefit from and exploit every instinct of our goodness and decency.

The best mechanism to limit their spread and the damage they do is to practice what the professionals call “social distancing,” which is a clinical euphemism for isolation. The most efficient way to control the spread of the virus is to stop doing the hands-on caring that is usually the best of us as people.

Simultaneously, we live in an age of anxiety far disproportionate in most cases to the actual peril we face. Part of the reason for that anxiety I suspect comes from the fact that we have already been engaging in certain forms of social distancing for a half century or so. We already struggle to find communities outside work, entertainment, or certain special interest groups. We already conduct a large proportion of our social lives via online platforms and mechanisms. We already struggle to understand how we might fit into robust local communities. That isolated anxiety can only intensify if we thoughtlessly approach the social distancing that seems necessary from a public health perspective to stem the tide of this novel coronavirus.

This anxiety and other cultural norms related to the structures of our economy and its social commitment to Darwinism can create a terrible risk to our goodness and lovingkindness that intensifies in a time of crisis. As so often, the vulnerable among us (plus the healthcare workers) will bear the majority of the burden of this pandemic, both medically and socially. This represents a moral crisis on top of a medical crisis. And this is a call for Gospel action.

Rhetoric about how “healthy people will do just fine, and what do we care if a few more old people die than usually die of seasonal influenza?” seems to me to be a Darwinist denial of what is best in Gospel and in us. It is beneath us as God-believers and disciples of Jesus. We are called to care and to sacrifice on behalf of those who suffer rather than to gloat that “it’s them, not me.” I’m not naïve—I know that there are economic consequences to caution, that preventing pandemic doesn’t come free. And I know that soldiers in opposing armies in the culture wars have been exploiting fears and anxieties to advance political agendas. But we are better than all that.

Fortunately, we as Latter-day Saints are good in crisis. The sometimes quaint-sounding millenarianism of our ancestors means that we are ready for pandemics. We’ve drilled for this our whole lives. When it became obvious that a more robust food storage would be useful to have, my wife sent me to the bishop’s storehouse, where I bought cheap, safe food that can last decades. The sister at the register explained to me which Church farms provided which types of food in the #10 cans with practical labels. Costco’s opulent shelves were reportedly bare, but we got about a month worth of wheat, beans, rice, carrots, and powdered milk for about a hundred dollars. When I was young, my family got our food from the storehouse for free. Now I’m glad to be able to pay for my part in maintaining community resilience. Following the lead of the marvelous Relief Society, we Saints have long known how to gather, store, and distribute food to those in need. It’s part of what I love about our occasional refusal to abide the strict separations of temporal and spiritual that contemporary society hopes to impose on us.

But having a personal supply to weather a month-long quarantine is just the first step. Our duty as Latter-day Saints is to not just undertake appropriate social distancing to help spare the lives of our vulnerable siblings in the human family. Our duty is also to assure that this social distancing does not harm them, does not betray our lovingkindness, our deep humanity. Church is not just a social club; it’s not an arbitrary hobby. It is a vessel for our gathering together in the presence of God. For those who participate, especially those for whom secular society has little interest or tolerance, Church participation is a lifeline. However one may feel about God, it is also true that for many people Church is in fact their home base, the source of stability in their lives. We who are hale and hearty and for whom the virus poses at most a slight personal risk have an awful lot of work to do.

What might our Gospel duty look like in coming weeks? I think it will involve setting up video feeds, both for broadcasting sermons in a remote sacrament meeting and for the give-and-take of classes or study groups so they can be managed via telepresence. It means monitoring supplies of food for people who were already homebound or those who become newly so. It means pitching in to community efforts (likely involving a combination of government and private and corporate philanthropy) to get people safely and effectively screened for disease to guide quarantines. It means pitching in where school closures isolate children from needed nutrition. It means intensive ministering visits via telepresence and careful monitoring of our own symptoms to assure that we don’t contribute to rapid spread of the virus. Game nights and scripture study over telepresence sound mundane but may be crucial to people who are homebound. We mustn’t forget parents of young children who may need multiple levels of reassurance and distraction during quarantine. We may find that our nightly rounds involve dropping food on the doorsteps of families placed into chaos by restrictions in work and school.

I’m not in charge of the Church and no one would or should ever want me to be. I admire and support the men and women who work tirelessly in support the renewal of heaven and earth as officers and leaders within the Church. I also believe that local wards are locations of substantial grace and creativity and there is much to learn as each ward or branch works to find its grace-filled path through social distancing. My sense is that within just a week or two, we in the US should be worshiping via telepresence; Washington state should likely be doing so now. I started telepresence worship this week (we used Facebook Live from a smart phone for sacrament meeting, and it worked great; we’re experimenting with Zoom for classes). There’s work to be done to figure out how to integrate the technology necessary for telepresence into the lives of vulnerable elders who may not find software interfaces intuitive or useful. There’s work to understand how LDS lay volunteers can help to mitigate the ill effects of quarantine for the vulnerable among us. There’s brainstorming work to be done to understand how to preserve and develop our lovingkindness in the midst of a viral exploitation of that very goodness. This is why we are God’s. This is what mortality is for.

We’ve got this. Jesus and the Relief Society are with us in this crisis. It’ll stretch us, but we’ve got this. It’s time to gird up our loins in courage and determination.