Old Timey Food Storage

In the wake of the Coronavirus, a lot of Mormons have been a bit smug about our prophetic direction to store food for emergencies. But I’m here to tell you, hardly anyone does food storage anymore the way we used to do food storage.

How do I know this? Because I’m pretty old by blog standards (61, just old enough to be at special risk of COVID=19. Yay form me.) My parents both came from long lines of Mormons. In Idaho. And my dad grew up on a farm. All of which is to say they took food storage SERIOUSLY.

I blogged here once about my father’s journal from the year 1953 (five years before my birth). That was the year he left the Air Force, married my mother and they started a life together. He talked about how much he enjoyed going with my Mom shopping on Saturdays and figuring out how to make their GI Bill money work for them. I could see in that entry the beginning of what I would come to know as our family food storage.

You have to understand, this was back in the era where your food storage was supposed to last TWO FREAKIN’ YEARS. Over time that got watered down to one year, then 90 days, then do what you can. But my folks never softened from the original two-year mandate.

When I was a boy growing up, we had an entire room in our basement devoted to our food storage. (My oldest sister, who is the only one of us who has carried on that tradition, has a similar space devoted to food storage in her basement. This is again the two-year variety, not a wimpy 90-day version.)

It was pretty well organized, almost like a small grocery store. My father had bought these shelves that angled down, so you could restock from the back and the oldest cans would always roll down and be in front, assuring that you rotated the stock. And this wasn’t just for a rainy day. They cooked from this food and replenished it, so that although they constantly kept a two \-year supply, it was constantly rotated so we ate the oldest food first.

One of the things that sticks out in my memory the most was an old eight pack of Coke in bottles. The bottles were dusty, because we didn’t actually drink Coke; they kept it for a kind of medicine for upset stomachs. So the only time I got Coke as a boy was when I was ill.

I had to smile at all the panic buying out there. For my folks, this would just be a Friday, no need to go to the store at all.

Did anyone else out there grow up with the kind of food storage good Mormons aspired to decades ago?