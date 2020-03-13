Old Timey Food Storage

In the wake of the Coronavirus, a lot of Mormons have been a bit smug about our prophetic direction to store food for emergencies. But I’m here to tell you, hardly anyone does food storage anymore the way we used to do food storage.
How do I know this? Because I’m pretty old by blog standards (61, just old enough to be at special risk of COVID=19. Yay form me.) My parents both came from long lines of Mormons. In Idaho. And my dad grew up on a farm. All of which is to say they took food storage SERIOUSLY.
I blogged here once about my father’s journal from the year 1953 (five years before my birth). That was the year he left the Air Force, married my mother and they started a life together. He talked about how much he enjoyed going with my Mom shopping on Saturdays and figuring out how to make their GI Bill money work for them. I could see in that entry the beginning of what I would come to know as our family food storage.
You have to understand, this was back in the era where your food storage was supposed to last TWO FREAKIN’ YEARS. Over time that got watered down to one year, then 90 days, then do what you can. But my folks never softened from the original two-year mandate.
When I was a boy growing up, we had an entire room in our basement devoted to our food storage. (My oldest sister, who is the only one of us who has carried on that tradition, has a similar space devoted to food storage in her basement. This is again the two-year variety, not a wimpy 90-day version.)
It was pretty well organized, almost like a small grocery store. My father had bought these shelves that angled down, so you could restock from the back and the oldest cans would always roll down and be in front, assuring that you rotated the stock. And this wasn’t just for a rainy day. They cooked from this food and replenished it, so that although they constantly kept a two \-year supply, it was constantly rotated so we ate the oldest food first.
One of the things that sticks out in my memory the most was an old eight pack of Coke in bottles. The bottles were dusty, because we didn’t actually drink Coke; they kept it for a kind of medicine for upset stomachs. So the only time I got Coke as a boy was when I was ill.
I had to smile at all the panic buying out there. For my folks, this would just be a Friday, no need to go to the store at all.
Did anyone else out there grow up with the kind of food storage good Mormons aspired to decades ago?
Comments
Sure. I’m the same age as you.
Mom (long Mormon pedigree) canned; Dad (convert) built shelves in every house we moved to. They weren’t fancy like yours, but they were extensive. We didn’t ever calculate “we need so-and-so many cans of corn” or “we’ll use such-and-such amount of flour in a year,” but we always worked on building a significant excess — and we always packed it up and moved it with us when we followed Dad’s work.
We used it, too, even the wheat stored in big white buckets — it was Dad’s job to grind the flour Mom used in regular baking. We kept paper tacked to the wall near the door, with a pen on a string, and whenever you took a box of pudding mix or a can of string beans out of the room, you’d jolly well write it on the paper so that it ended up on Mom’s shopping list for the next grocery trip.
When it was just Mom and Dad at home, they kept up the storage of extra food, but to a much lesser extent. Mom didn’t can anymore, and one spring Dad took whatever wheat was left out to the backyard and dumped it … and for a few days you would have thought Hitchcock was filming a sequel to “The Birds” out there.
I stored considerable food when I was a homeowner. Now that I’m back to a three-room apartment, there’s no room for that. I do keep up some level of extra food, though, which has come in very handy when health keeps me from walking to the store (I have to do all my shopping on foot these days), so I can wait a week or two until I feel up to it. In the fall, I stock way, way up on bulky and heavy items that are hard to carry on foot when the sidewalks are icy and rutted. That includes toilet paper, so I didn’t have to panic buy recently. I just topped up on items so my cupboards and limited closet storage space were full. Old habits die hard.
Lasy year in a ward council, I could sense the generation gap as we discussed ward welfare. Some of the middle-aged to older members lamented the state of the wards emergency packs and food storage. They thought the ward needed to focus on these for the year. Although I grew up in a home with food storage and well stocked packs, I was the dissenting voice, suggesting that the prophets hadn’t taught this sort of self reliance for some time. To increase self reliance in the ward, I though we should focus on the the new direction the church has taken in teachings and with the pathways courses. Education, business, budgeting, exercise and diet. They weren’t really swayed. They did not seem to have noticed the low number of emergency food storage talks over the last decade and a shift in emphasis didn’t seem likely to them.
We still have packs in our home, but no food storage, and I haven’t heard anything from the pulpit in general conference to suggest I should start storing food.
Yes, and then we had to empty it from the basement last fall after my dad died.
There were dated Clorox bottles of water as old as I am (born in the 70’s). That means they moved bottles of stored water. Twice. And there was the 50 lbs of wheat that had been in storage for 40 years. The only thing it was ever used for was sensory play when we would go down and bury our hands in it. Lots of bottled produce of questionable safety from the 80s. And cake mixes and peanut butter that I think got rotated fairly regularly.
I’d say it was just about the perfect example of the average Mormon year (or more) supply of food. There’s food down there. But no one dares eat any of it.
Oh, Ardis, thanks so much for this! I loved the details of how your family did it. And I had quite forgotten about the annual canning. Which reminds me of a story. Once I was visiting my aunt and uncle in Syracuse, UT. They too had a food storage, and she offered me some raspberries she had canned in a glass jar. Those were the best berries I had ever tasted, and I ended up eating the whole jar. My poor mother (my aunt’s sister) was horrified and embarrass, but my aunt just laughed and said she was glad I enjoyed them.
Also, now that you mention it I think we might have had that same system of writing down what we took.
Cloves, Ha! Thanks for the vivid image of the downside of following the prophet.
Kevin, I still remember my mother’s grief when a bottle of raspberries broke in the canning bath! As a boy, you couldn’t have guessed the work and expense of that bottle, so I’m glad you enjoyed it so much!
When my grandparents passed away, my mother and her siblings found uneaten home-canned goods older than their eldest child (who was in his sixties). Both grandparents were raised in the church, in heavily LDS areas of Utah and Arizona during the Depression.
My parents always had food storage as I was growing up in the 1970s. I particularly remember the bags and buckets of wheat, which we ground once or twice a month to make waffles (and probably other things I don’t remember). We had shelves filled with canned chicken, peaches and green beans in the pantry, next to the washer and dryer. There was a pallet next to the front door where we kept the 50-pound (?) bags of wheat. When I was 10 (1981), there was a grease fire in the kitchen that quickly engulfed the whole house. Luckily, my siblings and I and my mother were able to escape to a neighbor’s house. When the fire chief found us there after they had put out the fire, he took my mother aside and asked why in the world there were bags of wheat in the living room – when the fire fighters chopped through the outer wall, their axes broke through the bags and it spilled everywhere. When they got into the house, they kept hearing popping noises that sounded like firecrackers – it was the bottles of canned goods exploding in the pantry.
My mother lost her enthusiasm for home storage after the fire, but my father kept it up. He had a room in the new house built specifically for storing canned goods. He also had two large freezers full of meat and a generator to keep them running if necessary. He often said that he wanted to be prepared when the time came and our neighbors came to us looking for food.
I have between three and six months of most of the dry goods we use regularly, and about three months’ worth of canned goods. The panic buying caught me a bit off-guard in terms of Nutella, however. I will need to get a couple extra jars of that once it’s back in stock. I also have a good supply of wipes, toilet paper and paper towels as well as cleaning supplies. I have felt some comfort from that in recent days and hope that my parents are smiling proudly down upon me from whatever part of the spirit paradise they are hopefully in. I’m certain my father would have felt mightily vindicated in these troubled times.
Loving all this. Thanks, Kevin and commentators.
Growing up in the 80’s my parents weren’t big on “building” food storage, but wanted to be obedient to the extent that they put aside a new car for a couple years and went for the “prepackaged” food storage. For a family of 10 that was NOT cheap! All those #10 cans got hauled out a few years back. Now only 2 of us kids are into food storage and have 8-12 month supply of food/goods that we use and keep rotated. Old Mormon habits die hard, though, and even a gay sibling and spouse keep way more on hand than the typical urban couple.
I remember my mom trying to rotate food storage… She’d mix up powdered milk sometimes or grind wheat that tasted like the tin can it had been stored in. I remember very liquidy/processed mashed potatoes that she insisted were delicious. I remember her often lamenting how there was no place to put storage (we had no basement). I remember cans being stored under beds, in the closet my sisters and I shared, in the backs of kitchen cabinets. I remember those weird tin drums of wheat stacked in the garage.
My dad’s approach to food storage was to grow fruit trees.
My mom was scandalized when the amount of food storage was down graded. She frequently would bring me a pouch of just add water mac n cheese and tell me food storage is so important but we don’t talk about it enough anymore.
She’s been almost joyful about every one needing food storage for Corona Virus.
You’re not really a Mormon of a certain age if your childhood “bed” was not a mattress on a plywood platform propped up on #10 cans…
My parents had hardcore food storage, including giant bins of wheat and oats. And we rotated ours, too. One day, after I had left for seminary, my mom couldn’t get one of the bins open, so she called our neighbor’s son, who was in my high school class, to come over and open it for her. By second period, everyone at school had heard that “Kristine Haglund eats oatmeal out of a trough!”
Not my favorite day of high school!
Hah, Kristine, yes to the “bed” of food storage!
My parents had an old school food storage supply. We had a room for storing the ten gallon plastic buckets of wheat and TVP and a chest freezer big enough to keep a half dozen corpses cool. We also had an orchard, garden and a cow, goats, pigs, and chickens that were used for food.
One early memory was seeing my mom butcher a chicken for the first time—she cut off its head with an axe on a stump (we also had a wood-burning stove and massive woodpile), threw it into a cardboard box until it stopped running around like it’s head had been cut off and then doused it in a vat of boiling water (this was all outside) to make it easier to pull off the feathers. It was quite a shock to see my mild-mannered mother take on nature in this way.
A more pleasant memory is the ten gallon bucket of honey. It was crystallised, of course, but it turns out that a scoop of crystallised honey and peanut butter (the original kind where the oil floats on top when you open the number 10 can) makes for a tasty snack.