Top 10 General Conference Background Suggestions

March 15, 2020 by 4 Comments

While Covid 19 is a threat to public health and is a disproportionate economic threat to some industries, one company that seems poised to win is Zoom. Zoom provides an easy-to-use virtual meeting platform that includes novelty backgrounds for the speaker to use, resulting in many educators finding themselves spoiled for choice, deciding what attention-grabbing background to use in their new virtual teaching environment. One of the most popular options is a Hogwarts background.

The next obvious question is, with a “virtual” approach to General Conference, should Church leaders consider backgrounds that will keep us riveted to their counsel? Here’s a list of my own top 10 choices for consideration:

  1. Toilet cubicle
  2. The running of the bulls at Pamplona
  3. Footage from a Covid-19 drive through testing facility
  4. The Prancercize lady
  5. Industrious ants
  6. A clown slowly applying makeup, then wiping it off, revealing a sad face
  7. Mushroom cloud explosions
  8. Time lapse photography of McDonalds food not rotting
  9. Titanic Rose floating on a door in a cold ocean, reaching out while shouting “Come back!”
  10. Snapchat filters of themselves

What’s your General Conference background scene fantasy?

Discuss.

Filed Under: Church Programs, Media, Mormon, Society & Culture
Comments

  1. Wondering says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    Grizabella ascending to the Heavyside Layer — but best if the TabCats sing “Memories” in the preceding broadcast.

  2. larryco_ says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Keystone Kops silent film chases, with the pipe organ playing mad-cap music between talks.

  3. jader3rd says:
    March 15, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Other video services have background swapping besides just Zoom.
    I would think that the only background worth watching would be the sky being unrolled like a scroll and the face of Christ appearing.

  4. ml says:
    March 15, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    The live view out of glass wall of BYU Jerusalem Center auditorium. Temple Mount with vehicle traffic on nearby road.

