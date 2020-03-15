Top 10 General Conference Background Suggestions

by

While Covid 19 is a threat to public health and is a disproportionate economic threat to some industries, one company that seems poised to win is Zoom. Zoom provides an easy-to-use virtual meeting platform that includes novelty backgrounds for the speaker to use, resulting in many educators finding themselves spoiled for choice, deciding what attention-grabbing background to use in their new virtual teaching environment. One of the most popular options is a Hogwarts background.

The next obvious question is, with a “virtual” approach to General Conference, should Church leaders consider backgrounds that will keep us riveted to their counsel? Here’s a list of my own top 10 choices for consideration:

Toilet cubicle The running of the bulls at Pamplona Footage from a Covid-19 drive through testing facility The Prancercize lady Industrious ants A clown slowly applying makeup, then wiping it off, revealing a sad face Mushroom cloud explosions Time lapse photography of McDonalds food not rotting Titanic Rose floating on a door in a cold ocean, reaching out while shouting “Come back!” Snapchat filters of themselves

What’s your General Conference background scene fantasy?

Discuss.