Top 10 General Conference Background Suggestions

While Covid 19 is a threat to public health and is a disproportionate economic threat to some industries, one company that seems poised to win is Zoom. Zoom provides an easy-to-use virtual meeting platform that includes novelty backgrounds for the speaker to use, resulting in many educators finding themselves spoiled for choice, deciding what attention-grabbing background to use in their new virtual teaching environment. One of the most popular options is a Hogwarts background.
The next obvious question is, with a “virtual” approach to General Conference, should Church leaders consider backgrounds that will keep us riveted to their counsel? Here’s a list of my own top 10 choices for consideration:
- Toilet cubicle
- The running of the bulls at Pamplona
- Footage from a Covid-19 drive through testing facility
- The Prancercize lady
- Industrious ants
- A clown slowly applying makeup, then wiping it off, revealing a sad face
- Mushroom cloud explosions
- Time lapse photography of McDonalds food not rotting
- Titanic Rose floating on a door in a cold ocean, reaching out while shouting “Come back!”
- Snapchat filters of themselves
What’s your General Conference background scene fantasy?
Discuss.
Comments
Grizabella ascending to the Heavyside Layer — but best if the TabCats sing “Memories” in the preceding broadcast.
Keystone Kops silent film chases, with the pipe organ playing mad-cap music between talks.
Other video services have background swapping besides just Zoom.
I would think that the only background worth watching would be the sky being unrolled like a scroll and the face of Christ appearing.
The live view out of glass wall of BYU Jerusalem Center auditorium. Temple Mount with vehicle traffic on nearby road.