Temple Closures and Church Practice

I ate the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper in my home with my family, and then again in the home of a friend who is in what we all see as a high risk demographic. We are making arrangements with the ward to have weekly Sunday sermons by ward members available on demand each week, and one interactive adult class by telepresence (for now, rotating through RS, EQ, and SS). The youth will be trying to interact virtually throughout the week. My regularly Book of Mormon discussion group will also shift online. My sense is that this will be the new normal for quite some time. I’m grateful for the hard work of everyone who is trying to find creative ways to meet the needs of our community. Our temple practice is, however, not so easily adjusted.



First, the church’s public affairs professionals are doing a really impressive job. They are updating the church’s COVID-19 page, often multiple times a day, with news and information. Today the church announced policies moving forward for the temple. Only living ordinances by appointment in temples not otherwise closed. Only one living ordinance per session. Only eight observers allowed for any living ordinance—no exceptions. Some missionaries will be leaving for service without having been through the temple. These seem like reasonable policies (in fact, I wish this were the case for living endowments all the time, though with a higher cap).

The challenge is that the temples are closing at a rapid rate. For the last week that I’ve been keeping track, the closures have been pretty linear. If this trend continues, all temples will be closed in about twenty-five days (I did the math, I’m just not showing it).

So while there may be a significant portion of the missionary corps who are not endowed, the bigger issue, as I see it, is temple marriage. It is not just our people that won’t be able to have large weddings and receptions. The same constraints are on the entire population. But I think a key difference is that a lot of our young people will be disinclined to wait to get married for six months or more. And it is not just a matter of not being able to have everyone you want at your marriage. If the temples are closed (which seems likely), then there is no option to be sealed at all.

There are a couple of possibilities. Church leaders sealed people in marriage outside temples up through the first decade of the twentieth century. This was a difficult period in controlling who had authority to perform sealings, and that sort of freewheeling left a bad taste in a lot of church leader’s mouths. I doubt we’ll see this any time soon.

Now, the First Presidency announced last year that people can be civilly married and then be sealed at any time thereafter—no waiting period. My sense is that when the marriage season heats up in a month or so, and most if not all the temples are closed, we will be seeing a lot of civil marriages in the church. Bishops are authorized to marry, and that seems like a solution most people would gravitate to. I also imagine that there are not a few Mormons who are not sad to not pay for a reception (a triple negative, how about that). Then when temples are open again in the future, we will have a wave of sealings.

It is hard to predict what these accommodations will do to our broader temple culture. Maybe it won’t be a big deal at all and in a year we will be back to normal, as if nothing happened. It seems more likely to me than not, that this will de-stigmatize civil marriages among our people as a valid option and precursor to temple marriage.